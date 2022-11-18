“DG urges men to get check-ups after micro-heart attack…”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has delivered a message from his hospital bed revealing that he was taken to hospital yesterday morning with chest pains and underwent an emergency procedure following what his doctors described as a micro-heart attack. The head of the civil service said he was doing much better and used the opportunity in his message to urge other men not to ignore the warning signs and make sure they get checked out.

“I am recovering well,” he said as he thanked the staff at the HSA and the Doctors Hospital and the wider public for all the messages and support he has received.

Manderson said he would be following doctors’ orders over the coming weeks to ensure his full recovery, but he encouraged all men to take their health seriously.

“It is okay to ask for help when you need it and doing so may have saved my life,” he said. “As men, we are often focused on the care and attention of our loved ones and our professional obligations but we are just as vulnerable to illness,” he said, noting that this was Men’s Health Awareness Month.

In his short message (see below), he encouraged people to have regular wellness checks, exercise and seek timely medical attention.