Deterring abuse of public office

Aristophanes Duckpond writes: The PACT Government has published proposals for a number of very welcome legislative changes in recent weeks. There is however one proposal for legislative change that is not welcome, specifically, the government has published a proposed amendment to s.17 of the Anti-Corruption Act that should not be enacted in its current form.

The proposed amendment will have the effect of making it much more difficult to prosecute corrupt public officials. Consequently, this amendment, if it becomes law, will inevitably tend to deter prosecution and encourage more corruption and more internal and external problems for Cayman.

The current language of s.17 of the Anti-Corruption Act requires proof that a corrupt act of the type described in s.17 was done by a politician or other public official in order for that corrupt politician or public official to be convicted. That is difficult enough.

The proposed amendment will require investigators and prosecutors to prove not only that a corrupt act was done, but also that it was the intent of the corrupt politician or corrupt public official to corruptly abuse that person’s public office before that corrupt person can be convicted.

That additional burden of proving what was on a corrupt person’s mind at the time of the corrupt act will make successful prosecution of corrupt public officials much more difficult and therefore much less likely. So why is this additional difficult hurdle being placed in the path of corruption investigators and prosecutors?

As things stand, no elected official has ever been convicted for committing a s.17 (corruption in public office) offence in Cayman, no matter how egregious their conduct. So what is the incentive for our parliament to make it even more difficult to convict corrupt politicians and other corrupt public servants?

The proposed amendment does provide for a small increase in the maximum penalty in the unlikely event that a corrupt politician or other public official is convicted. However, that means nothing if the probability of conviction goes to near zero. Further, the new maximum penalty proposed in this amendment is far less than the penalty that already exists for theft by people who are not politicians or public servants.

I am also troubled that the published explanatory note for this proposed amendment may be viewed as at best deficient and at worst misleading. Our parliamentary process, including the citizen’s right to make representations to our legislators, requires that every explanatory note ought to clearly set out for legislators and the public precisely what the relevant draft legislation does and why it is being brought before parliament.

In this instance, the explanatory note makes no mention of the fact that this proposed amendment will introduce a requirement for proof of intent and will thus make the prosecution of corrupt politicians and public servants much more difficult. That is not acceptable. If MPs are being asked to vote to make the prosecution of corruption more difficult, they, and we the electorate, should understand exactly what our MPs are being asked to vote on and why.

The proposed amendment to s.17 begs the question, who, if anyone, is intended to benefit as a result of this proposed change?

There is no ‘People Driven’ demand for the reduced ‘Accountability’ this non-‘Transparent’ amendment will produce. The Caymanian public is not urging government to go soft on the prosecution of corruption. If anything, the Caymanian people are demanding that action should be taken to curtail corruption and all of the types of crime that are rapidly increasing in Cayman.

Similarly, there has been no change in the stance of the OECD, FATF or EU regarding corruption. Those organisations continue to demand that we work to deter and successfully prosecute corruption, not make it more likely. Doing anything that is perceived to be soft on corruption is likely to result in Cayman moving from the current grey-listing to outright black-listing, or at least Cayman languishing on the grey list for years to come.

If, as I hope, PACT actually wants to deter corrupt enrichment by corrupt politicians and other public officials and not facilitate it, then it should keep the current version of S.17 for abuse of office for corruption not involving enrichment and establish a separate new s.17A ‘intent based’ abuse of public office offence for cases involving corrupt enrichment.

That new ‘intent-based’ corruption in public office offence should provide for a longer term of imprisonment commensurate with other forms of theft. The maximum penalty for theft by ordinary people as set out in our Penal Code is ten years. Why should thieving politicians and other corrupt public servants face a penalty that is half the penalty set out in our law for theft by ordinary people as the current amendment proposes?

Corruption can put millions of dollars into the pockets of corrupt politicians and other public officials. Why should the penalty for that be only half of the penalty faced by ordinary people for theft of a few thousand dollars?

Similarly, why not prohibit people with previous convictions for corruption in public office from holding elected office or ever serving on a public board again? Who could object to that – other than the corrupt?

Wayne, Andre and the thinking members of PACT, please wake up, smell the coffee, and ensure that this potentially disastrous amendment is withdrawn or fundamentally rewritten. Please do not make corruption even more pervasive on these islands. We have too much corruption as it is, and we certainly do not need to be seen by the OECD, FATF, EU, the global financial services sector and the rest of the world as being soft on corruption.