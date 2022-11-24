Deputy Premier: PR is a privilege not a right
(CNS): Chris Saunders, the deputy premier and minister for labour, has again refuted the idea that the PACT Government has imposed any kind of moratorium on the granting of permanent residency rights. But the minister has made it clear that government is not only taking the time to scrutinise all applications, it also has plans to change how these rights are awarded. He said that people should get PR on merit as it is not an entitlement gained merely through time spent in the Cayman Islands.
In a lengthy statement released Wednesday evening, Saunders said that while there was no freeze on permits, the application processing time has increased due to greater scrutiny.
“This has become necessary due to a number of factors, including increased reports of marriages of convenience and other questionable activity. As a result, WORC has stepped up its due diligence with regard to all applications, and in particular those which raise any red flags,” he said.
Speaking to CNS last month about the delays, Saunders said that land ownership claims, a large portion of the points system on the road to PR, were also causing concerns. In this latest statement he also implied a policy shift towards ensuring that those who are granted PR not only play by the technical rules to earn points but also have the right attitude and understanding of what it means to be granted the right to residency.
“To understand the gravity and importance of being granted permanent residence, applicants must realise and appreciate that the Caymanian community is giving you a pathway to their precious birthright,” he said, noting that it is also the first step to becoming Caymanian. “As a small population, it is important that we are mindful that our national identity remains.”
He pointed to the change in Cayman society caused by the doubling of the islands’ population in one generation and the challenges that has caused, such as the current housing crisis. Saunders said that while economic studies have been done on the problems of under-development, none have looked at rapid development such as what has occurred here.
In just eight months, from October 2021 to June this year, the population grew by 10.5%, he noted.
“It is therefore necessary, indeed imperative, that we focus on sustainable development and thoughtful population growth to ensure we have a successful society,” Saunders added, stressing the government’s intention to ensure that people granted PR would “better our community”.
He said permanent residence is not an automatic right. “It is a privilege granted to those deserving residents who have become a part of the very fabric of our community. It is not a status to be conveyed to anyone perpetuating divisions in our society,” the minister stated.
“New applicants must recognise that taking an entitlement approach is not the mindset of someone looking to integrate. People should not expect that they will be given permanent resident status automatically after being here for a certain amount of time. It does not work that way.”
Saunders said those taking shortcuts or making misrepresentations in the application process would not be rewarded, so the necessary care and due diligence would continue.
“We take this responsibility very seriously, as we would like to recognise and reward those long-term residents who have played by the rules and who have greatly benefited our community,” Saunders stated. “We don’t want to cheapen their contribution. We fully recognise that Cayman’s success was achieved in partnership with people who came here and made our islands their home.”
The existing evaluation system is currently undergoing a full review by a committee because the PACT Government believes that members of the Cayman community, not businesses or politicians, should decide who ultimately gets to join them.
With mounting complaints from applicants about PR delays and allegations coming from local law firm HSM Chambers, well known for its work with PR applicants, that the government was imposing a de facto moratorium, Saunders said this was not true and that grants were being made.
“It is the very attitude of entitlement that has grown around the issue of permanent residence that shows us we need a new approach,” Saunders said. “People must understand that merely coming here as an employee and remaining for a certain number of years does not automatically make you entitled to PR. It merely gives you the opportunity to apply. It is how you live in our community, and your commitment to our community, that will determine whether your application is granted.”
Nevertheless, he accepted that delays in processing could impact people’s lives and plans for the future. A special project team at WORC is now reviewing the process and pending applications in date order to speed things up without compromising the scrutiny.
Saunders also released the details on the number of applications this year and stretching back to 2009. The numbers have fluctuated from a high in 2009 of 584 approvals to a low in 2016 of just 17, caused at the time by concerns over the legislation. Over the last eleven months, 98 applications have been approved and 61 refused.
“You will note that the 2022 numbers are not the lowest annual numbers by far. Look back to 2015 and 2016, when just 33 and 43 applications respectively were processed and only 37 approved in total over the two years. Where was the outcry at that time?” Saunders asked.
Permanent Residence Applications 2009-2022
|Year
|Approved:
|Refused:
|Total # Processed:
|2009
|584
|1197
|1781
|2010
|270
|225
|495
|2011
|323
|136
|459
|2012
|217
|110
|327
|2013
|212
|92
|304
|2014
|246
|89
|335
|2015
|20
|13
|33
|2016
|17
|26
|43
|2017
|550
|242
|792
|2018
|407
|316
|723
|2019
|285
|85
|370
|2020
|167
|41
|208
|2021
|392
|154
|546
|2022
|98
|61
|159
|Totals:
|3788
|2787
|6575
Not only was there outcry in 2015 and 2016 when PPM illegally suspended this path, but there were lawsuits filed and settlement paid.
Well Aldumb and now Squanders give financial service work permits to whomever can pay….of course you’ve created an expectation. It is the expat that is now entitled in Cayman. Enjoy the crime your welfare state has created.
yawn….just lots of hot air to try and justify the usual incompetence of cig and the civil service.
muppett….whose nonsensical ramblings would be laughed out of any court.
i recommend a class action suit by those who have been unreasonably delayed.
Land ownership is a problem? Has WORC ever heard of LIS, used by every realtor and developer in Cayman to find out who owns which Block/Parcel? Seriously? As someone who waited four years for my PR to be heard, I qualified for Cayman Status by the time it was done.
Two things. One, his argument is a strawman. There is a point system in place, it’s not arbitrary no matter how entitled you feel. The applicant did not design the point system. It is what it is.
Two, the number of processed applications does not speak to the number of unprocessed applications that are sitting in a pile somewhere and for how long they have been sitting there.
“October 2021 to June this year, the population grew by 10.5%”
Did Saunders take into account the Covid exodus? That would be interesting to see if we have reached back to previous population highs?
“right attitude and understanding”
Caymanians are a diverse group not only by colour but by diversity of ideas. What exactly is the Minster getting at. Will the minister please tell us the right attitude?
“Saunders said. “People must understand that merely coming here as an employee and remaining for a certain number of years does not automatically make you entitled to PR”
May I remind the Minister of the rules set out and published for all to view. In no way does this say a right.
FACTOR
COMPONENTS
MAXIMUM POINTS
Factor 1 – Occupation
(see note 1)
Current Occupation
Priority Occupation
15
Factor 2 – Education, Training and Experience
Professional or Vocational Education, Training and Experience
25
Factor 3 – Local Investments
Investments in Real Property and/or Locally Licensed Company
30
Factor 4 – Financial Stability
Cash and savings held locally
Salary and income
15
Factor 5 – Community Minded/Integration into the Caymanian Community
Contributions directly impacting Caymanians
Contributions directly impacting the Community
20
Factor 6 – History and Culture Test
Test on Caymanian History, Tradition, Customs, and Current Events
20
Factor 7 – Possessing Close Caymanian Connection
Parent, Grandparent, Child, or Sibling of a Caymanian and Cuban nationals who hold permission to reside in the Islands on the basis of a close Caymanian family connection
100
Factor 8 –Demographic and Cultural Diversity
Points are awarded based on an applicant’s country of origin. Countries with fewer residents represented will receive more points than countries with higher degrees of representation
10
Factor 9 – Age Distribution
Points are allocated based on the number of working years that an applicant has remaining before retirement
10
Factor 10 – Deductible Components
Criminal Convictions
Health Issues
Administrative Fines Levied
Inadequate Pension
Mistreatment of Fellow Workers
100
(points may be deducted)
Too many people have come to Cayman and have become the embodiment of the “entitlement mentality” that they chose to describe the majority of all locals as having. That is at the core of the message from Deputy Premier Saunders.
Sadly, they demonstrate this mentality in every aspect of life as visitors in these islands. The resentment has grown generation after generation amongst many locals.
Ironically, NOTHING is entitled to them in their own countries. The lack of respect shown for things Caymanian and multi-generational Caymanians has led to increasing hostilities.
Expatriates especially the many economic migrants that arrive must realize there is no job, promotion, work permit, PR or Caymanian status that is guaranteed to any person that arrives on these shores.
The same applies to any Caymanian that goes to work or seeking residency in any other country.
The overt discrimination and racism consistently on display by all sides will unfortunately drive these islands towards a similar situation as Bermuda, B.V.I and Fiji.
There must be a reset or rebalancing of expectations by those coming to Cayman for long term success and stability to continue. The current generation of locals will not tolerate continued overt discrimination, lack of respect and intolerance of locals in our own country.
let’s chat about how status must start getting approved now. it’s been stalled while greedy cig collect fees and break human rights.
Numbers are pretty useless if you don’t know how many applied.
It should be very simple to rule out marriages of convenience. Ie every applicant not married to a Caymanian. All this, “not a freeze” will do is give an extention to cases that would otherwise be rejected while their application isn’t processed.
There needs to be a lot of scrutiny with regards to the charity work that people allege to be doing. I worked on a few charities and I was always baffled at the requests that were received from someone who had volunteered at one event. I had one of the radio DJs, that has since left island, ask me for a letter when the radio station donated some radio spots for that particular charity. He was doing his job, he didn’t give any extra time (because it was part of his regular 9 to 5) or any of his own personal money, but yet asked for a letter from the charity to say what a great person he was helping the charity?
My husband makes a lot of jokes about the “dog walkers” as well. I think it’s great to have this on the PR application, but I do think that some of these charity letters need to be heavily scrutinised.
I have also heard of people only wanted to be on boards, so they could put that down on their PR application and as soon as the PR is approved, how much charity do you think any of them are doing.
It is indeed a privilege, and a functional path to BOT citizenship and CI Status is also a human right. These paths cannot be lawfully obstructed. CIG has already lost and settled on this topic and Deputy Governor should rethink his position based on that alone. He’s fast becoming my least favorite PACT member, and I say that as a Caymanian who won’t be voting for any of this protectionist regressive policy anymore. We need to move forward, not backwards. Do not waste any more of our public funds loosing lawsuits and/or paying settlements being poorly informed and stubborn. PPM did that for years.
Raise the Caymanian Status eligibility to 25 years residing on island.
This would ensure WP fees stay intact while reducing the rate at which the native population is getting diluted through immigration.
This is an interesting observation,
“New applicants must recognise that taking an entitlement approach is not the mindset of someone looking to integrate.‘
It’s called irony.
‘Saunders said that while economic studies have been done on the problems of under-development, none have looked at rapid development such as what has occurred here‘
So essentially Mr Saunders is revealing an overwhelming glowing realism of incompetency, we knew that Chris
“As a small population, it is important that we are mindful that our national identity remains.”
Of course it does Chris, just like the environment that PACT was so steadfast on preserving 🤡
Amen! We need to start letting these people know it is a privilege to be here and it shouldn’t be so easy. They come here and refuse to be amongst the locals, look down on them, are racist and live in their own bubble. It is modern day colonization all over again from these people, majority from countries that are known for being prejudice. Once upon a time it was published who was applying for PR or who was granted status, probably not possible due to Data Protection now but I wish this was still a thing!
Mr Saunders you’re starting to sound like… – ‘no !! stop it anonymous poster, stop yourself right now.’
I wonder how many in the 2009 class are still around?
‘In just eight months, from October 2021 to June this year, the population grew by 10.5%, he noted.’
what was the population before the pandemic, what was it during and what is it now ? I’m pretty sure Mr Saunders you’re finding fluctuation but not actual real growth. Its more likely the tourism sector filling the 6,000 void from two years ago. Everyone predicted it, ‘wait for traffic to really start back up again when tourism resumes’ foregoing actual tourists.
Deputy Premier: PR is a privilege not a right.
Just like spandex.
Increase the community involvement hours. If an application shows community hours accumulated a year before application then application automatically denied. If someone truly wishes to integrate they volunteer upon arrival. Volunteering must mean time. The volunteering must continue even once they have status for at minimum 10 years. Otherwise it shows volunteering was not genuine. Not just throwing money at it. Make this retroactive for all applications. There’s lots of Johnny come latelys that don’t even want the Cayman passport and are just using it to get the British passport. Open a business in Cayman. Earn tax free then move to the UK.
Can we look at all applications that paid the PR fees late or not at all and revoke their PR plus revoke their entitlement to reapply? It’s hundreds of thousands owed. No where else in the world allows for late payments and still granted citizenship.
There are people who contribute a lot to Caymanian society through charity work and their roles, and yet are made to feel second class citizens through the contract and work permit systems. They will never be millionaires but they commit to making everyone’s life better. It may be a privilege and not a right, but it also a process that fails to take account of the value their work gives to all sectors of the population.
Does the Minister hold a full British passport and if so what exactly did he do to earn it?.
Nice one – waiting for the answer
Nailed it. ‘Entitled’ to a British passport right.
When this country was colonised, the people were given that right. The British passport. Knowing that if all 7000 Caymanians came to the Uk, it would cope. The reverse simply cannot happen. Imagine every Brit demanded a right? There is simply no room. However that does not mean that they should be given other benefits ie more points? Priority for jobs? I don’t know, but a tit for tat can’t work. And your question quite frankly shows a serious lack of understanding and sense of entitlement.
Do his rule making abilities apply in the UK or in Cayman?
If he does, he is entitled to it as a Caymanian, because it can be applied for by British Overseas Territory citizens, which is how I obtain my British passport.
England is a much bigger land mass than Cayman! You have much more room to facilitate immigrants so stop the semantics. You sound silly to be honest and are exactly the type of persons we need to scrutinize.
How is that relevant?