Deputy Premier: PR is a privilege not a right.

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders

(CNS): Chris Saunders, the deputy premier and minister for labour, has again refuted the idea that the PACT Government has imposed any kind of moratorium on the granting of permanent residency rights. But the minister has made it clear that government is not only taking the time to scrutinise all applications, it also has plans to change how these rights are awarded. He said that people should get PR on merit as it is not an entitlement gained merely through time spent in the Cayman Islands.

In a lengthy statement released Wednesday evening, Saunders said that while there was no freeze on permits, the application processing time has increased due to greater scrutiny.

“This has become necessary due to a number of factors, including increased reports of marriages of convenience and other questionable activity. As a result, WORC has stepped up its due diligence with regard to all applications, and in particular those which raise any red flags,” he said.

Speaking to CNS last month about the delays, Saunders said that land ownership claims, a large portion of the points system on the road to PR, were also causing concerns. In this latest statement he also implied a policy shift towards ensuring that those who are granted PR not only play by the technical rules to earn points but also have the right attitude and understanding of what it means to be granted the right to residency.

“To understand the gravity and importance of being granted permanent residence, applicants must realise and appreciate that the Caymanian community is giving you a pathway to their precious birthright,” he said, noting that it is also the first step to becoming Caymanian. “As a small population, it is important that we are mindful that our national identity remains.”

He pointed to the change in Cayman society caused by the doubling of the islands’ population in one generation and the challenges that has caused, such as the current housing crisis. Saunders said that while economic studies have been done on the problems of under-development, none have looked at rapid development such as what has occurred here.

In just eight months, from October 2021 to June this year, the population grew by 10.5%, he noted.

“It is therefore necessary, indeed imperative, that we focus on sustainable development and thoughtful population growth to ensure we have a successful society,” Saunders added, stressing the government’s intention to ensure that people granted PR would “better our community”.

He said permanent residence is not an automatic right. “It is a privilege granted to those deserving residents who have become a part of the very fabric of our community. It is not a status to be conveyed to anyone perpetuating divisions in our society,” the minister stated.

“New applicants must recognise that taking an entitlement approach is not the mindset of someone looking to integrate. People should not expect that they will be given permanent resident status automatically after being here for a certain amount of time. It does not work that way.”

Saunders said those taking shortcuts or making misrepresentations in the application process would not be rewarded, so the necessary care and due diligence would continue.

“We take this responsibility very seriously, as we would like to recognise and reward those long-term residents who have played by the rules and who have greatly benefited our community,” Saunders stated. “We don’t want to cheapen their contribution. We fully recognise that Cayman’s success was achieved in partnership with people who came here and made our islands their home.”

The existing evaluation system is currently undergoing a full review by a committee because the PACT Government believes that members of the Cayman community, not businesses or politicians, should decide who ultimately gets to join them.

With mounting complaints from applicants about PR delays and allegations coming from local law firm HSM Chambers, well known for its work with PR applicants, that the government was imposing a de facto moratorium, Saunders said this was not true and that grants were being made.

“It is the very attitude of entitlement that has grown around the issue of permanent residence that shows us we need a new approach,” Saunders said. “People must understand that merely coming here as an employee and remaining for a certain number of years does not automatically make you entitled to PR. It merely gives you the opportunity to apply. It is how you live in our community, and your commitment to our community, that will determine whether your application is granted.”

Nevertheless, he accepted that delays in processing could impact people’s lives and plans for the future. A special project team at WORC is now reviewing the process and pending applications in date order to speed things up without compromising the scrutiny.

Saunders also released the details on the number of applications this year and stretching back to 2009. The numbers have fluctuated from a high in 2009 of 584 approvals to a low in 2016 of just 17, caused at the time by concerns over the legislation. Over the last eleven months, 98 applications have been approved and 61 refused.

“You will note that the 2022 numbers are not the lowest annual numbers by far. Look back to 2015 and 2016, when just 33 and 43 applications respectively were processed and only 37 approved in total over the two years. Where was the outcry at that time?” Saunders asked.

Permanent Residence Applications 2009-2022