Deputy governor hospitalised in medical emergency

| 16/11/2022 | 1 Comment
Franz Manderson

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has been admitted to hospital where he successfully underwent an emergency medical procedure Wednesday morning and is now recuperating. No other details have been released by government officials, who confirmed Manderson was in an undisclosed hospital following concerns circulating in the community and on social media.

“We are grateful for the public’s outpouring of support and cooperation in allowing his family some privacy at this time,” officials from his office stated.

Government officials have declined to reveal any further information as to how serious his condition is or where the deputy governor is being treated.

Comments (1)

  1. Concern Caymanian says:
    16/11/2022 at 2:41 pm

    Thank God. Get well DG. Take care of yourself. God bless. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

