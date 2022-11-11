Cyclist injured in early morning hit-and-run

(CNS): A woman is in hospital in stable condition recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after she was knocked off her bicycle on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, near Tanager Way, around 6:10 Wednesday morning. Police said the cyclist had been travelling northbound when she was struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle, which continued travelling north. As a result of the impact the woman fell from the bicycle but another driver stopped to help shortly afterwards. Emergency services arrived and the woman was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any other information is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999, or the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.