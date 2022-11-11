Cyclist injured in early morning hit-and-run
(CNS): A woman is in hospital in stable condition recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after she was knocked off her bicycle on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, near Tanager Way, around 6:10 Wednesday morning. Police said the cyclist had been travelling northbound when she was struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle, which continued travelling north. As a result of the impact the woman fell from the bicycle but another driver stopped to help shortly afterwards. Emergency services arrived and the woman was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated.
The incident is under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any other information is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999, or the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.
Some drivers here do not give cyclists any room. This is a 2 lane road with a cycle lane. Why was the car so close to this very experienced cyclist (well know local athlete)?
Was she out exercising?
Struck by a mirror implies that the bastard behind her gave her no space and was at best negligent, at worst malicious.
Do you you think the police care? Good luck with that.