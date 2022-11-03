Cuban migrants rescued in joint local operation

Cubans migrants rescued Thursday

The CIFS vessel reaches Cubans migrants in distress

(CNS): Fourteen Cuban migrants who had been adrift at sea for seven days after their engine failed and who had run out of drinking water were rescued this morning in a joint operation by local agencies. Three of them were admitted to hospital. The rescue began after another migrant group that made it to Cayman Brac early Thursday morning raised the alarm.

As part of a current surge in Cuban migrants arriving in local waters, a group of three men arrived in the Brac early Thursday morning, 27 October. When they were met by police and border control officers, they explained that they had left Cuba several days previously but had passed another vessel about 55 nautical miles northeast of Cayman Brac some 18 hours earlier. They said the boat had broken down and was adrift with a large number of occupants.

As a result, a search and rescue operation was launched by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard Operations and Rescue Coordination Centre (ORCC), while the RCIPS Air Operations Unit was tasked to commence a search of the seas to the east of Cayman Brac.

The helicopter crew aboard X-Ray 2 arrived off the Brac shortly after 10:00am and began searching out towards the direction of Cuba, aided by drift analysis from the US Coast Guard. Shortly before 10:30am the crew spotted the boat about 18 nautical miles east of Cayman Brac. The crew could see there were signs of distress among some of the people on the boat and others were signalling for help, according to a police press release.

Coordinated through the ORCC, the Cayman Islands Fire Service and Customs and Border Control officers launched a boat from Cayman Brac to rescue them. They were helped by a private yacht which was nearby and ultimately assisted with transport back to Cayman Brac.

It took about two hours from the boat being spotted by the helicopter to the CIFS boat coming alongside. In the meantime, the crew of X-Ray 2 had lowered two gallons of fresh water to the Cubans and a Spanish-speaking crew member used the helicopter PA system to reassure them about the rescue efforts.

The 13 men and one woman were all taken to Cayman Brac, where those in need received medical attention, including three people who were in need of critical medical care. They are now being processed in line with the usual immigration protocols.

Following figures released by the CBC to CNS earlier this week, the arrival of these two groups brings the current tally of migrants in Cayman to 286, with over one hundred of them still on the Brac.