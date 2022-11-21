Critically endangered plant protection approved

Spirit Vine (photo courtesy of CaymANNature)

(CNS): Cabinet has approved a species protection plan for the critically endangered Aegiphila caymanensis, an endemic plant that is unique to Grand Cayman, now only found in three known locations across the island with just fourteen confirmed surviving specimens. Also known as the spirit vine, it is a woody, clambering shrub with soft, downy leaves that grows in dry forest habitat, a rapidly dwindling resource across the Cayman Islands. Two of the remaining plants were left isolated after dry forest was cleared in East End, illustrating why so many endemic plants here are on the edge of survival and in need of protection.

Another ten specimens survive in former farmland near a dry forest ridge in North Side and there are two more known specimens in West Bay, just off Conch Point Road adjacent to a fragment of dry forest. Given this plant’s critically endangered status and the continued loss of suitable habitat, largely as a result of land clearing for development, it is in desperate need of lawful protection to prevent it from becoming extinct.

Work on a species conservation plan began at the Department of Environment over two years ago. The National Conservation Council adopted the draft plan and began the public consultation process back in 2021 before delivering a paper to Cabinet, which approved the plan at a meeting on 8 November.

The plan gives the NCC and the technical experts at the DoE the green light to take the necessary action to protect the plant. Going forward, the NCC will be able to advise any government agency making decisions affecting known specimens of Aegiphila caymanensis, especially where development is proposed, that no actions can be permitted that may involve any direct or indirect removal of the plant.

Because the spirit vine is naturally restricted to the small areas of dry forest remaining in Grand Cayman, much of which is currently not protected, and given the technical challenges which limit propagation, even with the plan it cannot be confidently predicted that its wild population can be restored to an extent where it is no longer critically endangered. Therefore, the species will remain in Part 1 of Schedule 1 of the National Conservation Law as a formal protected species.

Within six weeks of the plan coming into effect, all suspected specimens of Aegiphila caymanensis that have already been taken from or have been artificially propagated from the wild population or are otherwise in cultivation must be brought to the attention of the DoE for permitting under the National Conservation Law, or surrendered for conservation relocation at the DoE’s discretion after taking into account the current owner’s preference, the health and security of the specimen, and the feasibility of relocation.

Three months after the date this conservation plan comes into effect, the knowing possession of any unpermitted cultivated specimens of Aegiphila caymanensis will be treated as an offence under the

NCL.