Critically endangered plant protection approved
(CNS): Cabinet has approved a species protection plan for the critically endangered Aegiphila caymanensis, an endemic plant that is unique to Grand Cayman, now only found in three known locations across the island with just fourteen confirmed surviving specimens. Also known as the spirit vine, it is a woody, clambering shrub with soft, downy leaves that grows in dry forest habitat, a rapidly dwindling resource across the Cayman Islands. Two of the remaining plants were left isolated after dry forest was cleared in East End, illustrating why so many endemic plants here are on the edge of survival and in need of protection.
Another ten specimens survive in former farmland near a dry forest ridge in North Side and there are two more known specimens in West Bay, just off Conch Point Road adjacent to a fragment of dry forest. Given this plant’s critically endangered status and the continued loss of suitable habitat, largely as a result of land clearing for development, it is in desperate need of lawful protection to prevent it from becoming extinct.
Work on a species conservation plan began at the Department of Environment over two years ago. The National Conservation Council adopted the draft plan and began the public consultation process back in 2021 before delivering a paper to Cabinet, which approved the plan at a meeting on 8 November.
The plan gives the NCC and the technical experts at the DoE the green light to take the necessary action to protect the plant. Going forward, the NCC will be able to advise any government agency making decisions affecting known specimens of Aegiphila caymanensis, especially where development is proposed, that no actions can be permitted that may involve any direct or indirect removal of the plant.
Because the spirit vine is naturally restricted to the small areas of dry forest remaining in Grand Cayman, much of which is currently not protected, and given the technical challenges which limit propagation, even with the plan it cannot be confidently predicted that its wild population can be restored to an extent where it is no longer critically endangered. Therefore, the species will remain in Part 1 of Schedule 1 of the National Conservation Law as a formal protected species.
Within six weeks of the plan coming into effect, all suspected specimens of Aegiphila caymanensis that have already been taken from or have been artificially propagated from the wild population or are otherwise in cultivation must be brought to the attention of the DoE for permitting under the National Conservation Law, or surrendered for conservation relocation at the DoE’s discretion after taking into account the current owner’s preference, the health and security of the specimen, and the feasibility of relocation.
Three months after the date this conservation plan comes into effect, the knowing possession of any unpermitted cultivated specimens of Aegiphila caymanensis will be treated as an offence under the
NCL.
See the plan here.
Category: Land Habitat, Laws, Politics, Science & Nature
did hon. minister of north side check the land before every piece of green was bulldozed for his reelection housing development in his district. low income need trees as well. never mind that would make sense
God gave man dominion over the earth. Genesis 1:26 God made this plant, but if we have no use for it, then it is just a weed like any other. Just as useless unsaved souls are tossed on the fire, so we may rid the world of weeds. Read your Bible.
That’s pretty funny Al Catraz, – my teachings say we are everything and everything is us, – you too are the weed, no need to sacrifice yourself 🌱👍
Sorry CNS, but this image is of a plant that was on Jasmine Lane but since destroyed by fire.
Ironically, it has been determined to have not been A. caymanensis, but a near, but not endemic, species called A. elata.
A. elata is now more rare in Cayman than A. caymanensis. Both deserve conservation.
CNS: Can anyone confirm this? The photos here look to me like the same plant.
says who, Native plant person?
Yes I can confirm this
http://www.caymanflora.org/QEIIflora/indi/a/aegi_ela.html
Why are these plants not propogated and sold island-wide to ensure their survival ?
Why would they restrict this ?
This policy is completely backwards.
Agreed
This is Aegiphila caymanensis LAMIACEAE Endemic GC*
http://www.caymanflora.org/QEIIflora/indi/a/aegi_caym.html
Much different than the vine that is on the main picture
Conservation is not allowing it
So what are the penalties for its destruction? And who would be responsible for any legal action? Why not issue a ticket such as one for speeding or other traffic offences?
*Looks into magical crystal ball*
It seems these remaining trees will be torn down within the next decade for affordable, yet luxury, condos (starting at ~$750k of course) that will then receive after the fact planning approval.
From there, people will gripe and complain across various local social media platforms as well as to their peers for a few days and call for better laws or enforcement; maybe even a clean sweep of the Government.
And alas, nothing will be done.
How does this protection square with CPA’s routine “after the fact” land clearing permissions, granted with immunity? As with all of our laws, is there an hidden Appendix of back-scratching surnames for which this too won’t apply?
It’s too late to try to protect anything. Development won’t stop, and the country will soon become a concrete jungle. New York of the Caribbean.
anyone know who to contact about this species? I own a small lot of dry forest in East End, and would happily donate some space for propagation there.
Not allowed
One could tape a few leaves of this plant on the foreheads of every developer, potential developer, CPA member and MP and they still wouldn’t care about it!!
Sad & disgusting!!