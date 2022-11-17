CPA queries PAT decision on Little Cayman resort

View from Kingston Bight, Little Cayman (Photo credit: National Trust for the Cayman Islands)

(CNS): Following a decision by the Planning Appeals Tribunal to quash planning permission given by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board (DCB) for the land element of a resort in Little Cayman after a successful appeal by objectors, the Central Planning Authority has said the board should consider appealing that ruling. The PAT sent the application back to the DCB last month for reconsideration, but minutes from a recent meeting show that the CPA members believe the tribunal got it wrong.

The proposed project at Kingston Bight on Little Cayman stirred up significant controversy when developers applied to build over-water bungalows at the picturesque spot. Peppercorn Investment received planning approval from the DCB for the land side of the proposed resort project in early February this year but was refused a coastal works licence by Cabinet less than two weeks later for the over-water bungalow element that the developers had said made the project viable.

One family of residents objecting to the project filed an appeal against the DCB on several grounds. Represented by Kate McClymont from Nelsons, they successfully persuaded the PAT that the reasons to support the decision were “wholly inadequate”.

But at a meeting on 26 October, the members of the CPA on Grand Cayman discussed the decision of the tribunal and said it had conflated NCC directives with recommendations. The members were said to be “concerned that the reasons for quashing the decision were based on the DCB not giving reasons for not including two NCC recommendations that did not fall within the remit of the DCB”. According to the minutes, “The members thought it may be prudent for the DCB to consider appealing the Tribunal’s decision.”

If taken, the advice would once again pitch one government entity against another over the government’s policy of sustainable development. The CPA has already battled with the NCC in court over another controversial project on Boggy Sand Beach in West Bay. The CPA’s decision to grant planning permission for a two-storey cabana and seawall on a site with zero high water mark setback was overturned by the court based on the NCC’s lawful directive. However, the CPA has said it intends to appeal.

At this stage, the application on Little Cayman has not yet been reconsidered by the DCB, which could re-approve the land side of the project based on a more detailed reasoning and justification for why, given all of the circumstances, they feel the development is suitable.

But Peppercorn Investments, which is owned by Matthew Wight, Naul Bodden and William Maines, have previously stated that the CI$34 million resort would not be viable without the over-water components. This was meant to include a dock and over-water cabins similar to those seen in some South Pacific resorts. However, that part of the project has been refused and it remains unclear if Peppercorn plans to press on with the resort if it cannot build in the water.