CPA queries PAT decision on Little Cayman resort
(CNS): Following a decision by the Planning Appeals Tribunal to quash planning permission given by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board (DCB) for the land element of a resort in Little Cayman after a successful appeal by objectors, the Central Planning Authority has said the board should consider appealing that ruling. The PAT sent the application back to the DCB last month for reconsideration, but minutes from a recent meeting show that the CPA members believe the tribunal got it wrong.
The proposed project at Kingston Bight on Little Cayman stirred up significant controversy when developers applied to build over-water bungalows at the picturesque spot. Peppercorn Investment received planning approval from the DCB for the land side of the proposed resort project in early February this year but was refused a coastal works licence by Cabinet less than two weeks later for the over-water bungalow element that the developers had said made the project viable.
One family of residents objecting to the project filed an appeal against the DCB on several grounds. Represented by Kate McClymont from Nelsons, they successfully persuaded the PAT that the reasons to support the decision were “wholly inadequate”.
But at a meeting on 26 October, the members of the CPA on Grand Cayman discussed the decision of the tribunal and said it had conflated NCC directives with recommendations. The members were said to be “concerned that the reasons for quashing the decision were based on the DCB not giving reasons for not including two NCC recommendations that did not fall within the remit of the DCB”. According to the minutes, “The members thought it may be prudent for the DCB to consider appealing the Tribunal’s decision.”
If taken, the advice would once again pitch one government entity against another over the government’s policy of sustainable development. The CPA has already battled with the NCC in court over another controversial project on Boggy Sand Beach in West Bay. The CPA’s decision to grant planning permission for a two-storey cabana and seawall on a site with zero high water mark setback was overturned by the court based on the NCC’s lawful directive. However, the CPA has said it intends to appeal.
At this stage, the application on Little Cayman has not yet been reconsidered by the DCB, which could re-approve the land side of the project based on a more detailed reasoning and justification for why, given all of the circumstances, they feel the development is suitable.
But Peppercorn Investments, which is owned by Matthew Wight, Naul Bodden and William Maines, have previously stated that the CI$34 million resort would not be viable without the over-water components. This was meant to include a dock and over-water cabins similar to those seen in some South Pacific resorts. However, that part of the project has been refused and it remains unclear if Peppercorn plans to press on with the resort if it cannot build in the water.
Category: development, Local News
Do these owners of Pimple-Clown Development or whatever they’re called not have any sense of ethics or morals or history or any love at all for LC and leaving her alone? Just look at SMB and see how the future is. It always better than the past. Of course, these 3 owners are involved in multiple developments blighting smb too…just awful
NO! NO! NO! This cannot be allowed to be built, it will set the precedent and one of last bastions of nature in our country will begin to go down the path of the all paved 7-mile beach.
Why doesn’t the DCB and CPA just work with the DOE instead of fighting everything tooth and nail.
Section 19 of the Constitution: “(1) All decisions and acts of public officials must be lawful, rational, proportionate and procedurally fair.” Procedurally fair includes that you give your justification for a decision. Now the CPA are arguing that this basic bit of administrative law should not apply to them & the DCB. That is very bad.
With Wight & Bodden at the helm, they should change the project name to “Peppercorn Entitlement Ltd”, would better sum up the overall plan.
In their anger at the conservation council holding a mirror up to their decisions the CPA are not saying ‘appeal the conservationists’ but ‘appeal the constitution’ because it is a constitutional requirement for boards like the DCB to give reasons for their decisions. I guess the CPA don’t want this PAT decision setting a precedent and anyone asking them to justify their decisions. Since they are the CPA and must never be questioned.
Seems like this CPA board just wants everything their way or else. Since this is a Cayman Brac/Little Cayman matter, why is CPA Grand Cayman getting involved? Does this new chairman think he knows it all? This whole current CPA board needs to be dismissed immediately.
The CPA is seriously out of control.
They need to be careful what they ask for. This is another opportunity to lose and pay the other side’s fees.
What interest propels the CPA to disregard a binding ruling, and appeal, rather than say an invested developer? Are we missing something ACC?
“Peppercorn Investments, which is owned by Matthew Wight, Naul Bodden and William Maines, have previously stated that the CI$34 million resort would not be viable without the over-water components.”
Hmm! I would like to see the proof? In that case all waterfront development would need over the water structures.
Leave Little Cayman Alone!!!!
Well what a surprise, just take a look at the connections between the CPA and the developers. Pretty blatant however they try to dress it up.
When I was a kid and my Mom said ‘no’, and I asked again and she still said ‘no’, that was it, end of story. I never went back to her and said ‘One day Mom’ I’ll have more money than everybody else and then you’ll realize your decision was wrong’ and I certainly didn’t have my Dad telling me, ‘your Mom is wrong ask her again’.