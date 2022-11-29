Cops spook robbers into fleeing empty-handed

(CNS): Three men who attempted to hold up a restaurant in Prospect on Friday night were spooked by police patrolling the area and fled empty-handed. The police officers were stopped around 9:25pm by a member of the public who had been at the restaurant, who told them that two masked men had entered the location brandishing handguns and a third man had been standing guard at the entrance. The men had made threats to the staff of the restaurant and demanded money.

But when the robbers saw police patrolling the area, they fled the location on foot in an unknown direction, unable to complete their planned stick-up. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and an investigation into the foiled robbery is being carried out by detectives at the George Town Police Station.

Anyone with information is asked to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.