Cops investigating fifth robbery this week

(CNS): Police are investigating a robbery by two masked men armed with a gun at a grocery store on Hirst Road in Bodden Town at around 8:40 Thursday evening. One of the robbers entered the store waiving what appeared to be a firearm and demanded cash while his accomplice waited outside. Both men fled towards the rear of the store with an undisclosed quantity of cash and cigarettes. This was the fifth robbery over the last week and the ninth over the last month.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident. Both men are described as wearing masks and long-sleeved hooded jackets.

So far police management has made no statements about this spike of armed robberies and whether or not they believe any of them are connected, though each of the robberies this week has been very different.

Last Friday evening four men, three with guns, held-up Mostyn’s gas station on Bodden Town Road around 8:30pm. Then on Tuesday at around 7pm, a lone gunman robbed the Subway Sandwich Shop at the Reef Resort in East End. On Wednesday evening a woman was mugged on a George Town street by a man with a gun jumping from a car. Then early Thursday morning a woman was robbed by three men with a weapon outside her apartment in West Bay.

On each occasion, the victims were not physically hurt but the robbers threatened them and made off with cash, booze, cigarettes, purses, bags, phones and other possessions.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the latest armed heist to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.