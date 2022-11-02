Commission publishes Constitution Comic Book

Cayman Islands Constitution comic book

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Constitutional Commission has published a comic book that breaks down Cayman’s most important legally binding document to help young people understand and teachers explain the constitution and how it affects everyone. A release from the commission said the book presented the important information contained in the nine parts of the 2009 Constitution in an accessible and engaging fashion with a pop quiz to help with learning.

The first official copy of the Cayman Islands Constitution Comic Book was recently handed to Dr Steve McField.

“It goes without saying that Dr McField has always taken a keen interest in the constitutional history of the Cayman Islands,” said Constitutional Commission Chairman Vaughan Carter. “He is well known as one of the jurisdiction’s greatest advocates for constitutional education and a better understanding of how our government operates. When the Constitutional Commission was in the process of developing the Comic Book, we were therefore encouraged when Dr McField looked at an early draft and responded so positively.”

The commission said in a release that it was committed to fueling discussion among families about Constitution throughout the Cayman Islands and across the Caymanian diaspora.

Delighted to receive the first official copy, McField said it was “a great piece of work” and that constitutional education was critical, especially for the younger generation.

“My concern is that the people do not understand the importance of a constitution. The constitution is the bedrock, it is the foundation institution for any country, and it forms the basis of good governance and values,” he said. “I have always emphasised the importance of knowing and understanding where you come from, along with the importance of culture and history, and our Constitution and how it has evolved is a major part of this.”

McField said the most important aspect of the new Constitution is the Bill of Rights.

“We have never had a Bill of Rights in our Constitution before,” he noted. “We have never had a right to assemble, we have never had a right to education, and we never had the right to life, at least these were never guaranteed as fundamental rights before. The Bill of Rights is enforceable against our government, and I think that if more Caymanians understood that they would hold the government more accountable, especially on the right to education.”

The comic book is expected to be circulated in schools and libraries before being made available to the wider public. Depending on the demand for hard copies, further print runs will be ordered once the current stock runs out.