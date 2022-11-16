CIAA goes back on the road seeking public views

Owen Roberts International Airport (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands Airports Authority continues working on its plans for all three of its facilities, it is holding another series of meetings next week on each of the three islands to discuss the development of Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman, the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac and the more controversial situation on Little Cayman at the Edward Bodden Airfield.

The CIAA is in the process of finalising the long-term sustainable development of these facilities, officials said. During the sessions attendees will learn about the findings of the Community Outreach Survey conducted in July and the CIAA’s proposed approach to the developments.

“Our vision is to deliver an excellent airport experience and we achieved extraordinary milestones in a relatively short space of time under the 2012 master plan. But there is still much more work to be done,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson. “We have all experienced the pandemic era, and airports around the world have had major impacts to their operations which continue today. The Cayman Islands is no exception. This new master plan will provide us with a fresh new approach and outlook to what is required today to take our airports to even greater heights.“

All three meetings begin at 5:30pm and last until 7:30pm. The first is on Monday, 21 November, at the Little Cayman Beach Resort, Little Cayman, followed by a meeting at the Aston Rutty Centre, Cayman Brac, on Tuesday, 22 November. Finally, on Wednesday, 23 November, the meeting on Grand Cayman will be held at the John Gray High School Hall (old George Hicks site). Refreshments will be provided.

The presentation coverage of the sessions will be recorded and posted to the CIAA’s official Facebook page following each session.