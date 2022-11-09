Chloe officially heading to pageant in New Orleans

Chloe Powery-Doxey (from social media)

(CNS): With this year’s winner of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe competition still facing charges of assault, the local pageant committee has said that 1st Runner-Up Chloe Powery-Doxey will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans on 14 January. Tiffany Conolly’s criminal trial may not be settled before the Miss Universe pageant begins and even if she dodges a conviction, it appears it will be too late for her to compete.

In a short statement released Tuesday evening, the committee said both Powery-Doxey and 2nd Runner-Up Hayley Grizzel would continue to act in the community as alternates for Conolly until further notice. “The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee supports Miss Powery-Doxey on her journey to the world stage and wishes her all the best as she represents the Cayman Islands at the international pageant,” the committee said.

There has been no indication whether or not Conolly, who is due back in Summary Court on 5 December as her trial continues, is still receiving the stipend as the official winner or if either Powery-Doxey and Grizzel will now be paid for their public appearances.

The committee has stated that the decision to allow Conolly to compete was confirmed by the tourism ministry, which sponsors the Miss Universe and Miss World local pageants and the winners act as ambassadors promoting the Cayman Islands as a destination.