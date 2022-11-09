Chloe officially heading to pageant in New Orleans
(CNS): With this year’s winner of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe competition still facing charges of assault, the local pageant committee has said that 1st Runner-Up Chloe Powery-Doxey will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans on 14 January. Tiffany Conolly’s criminal trial may not be settled before the Miss Universe pageant begins and even if she dodges a conviction, it appears it will be too late for her to compete.
In a short statement released Tuesday evening, the committee said both Powery-Doxey and 2nd Runner-Up Hayley Grizzel would continue to act in the community as alternates for Conolly until further notice. “The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee supports Miss Powery-Doxey on her journey to the world stage and wishes her all the best as she represents the Cayman Islands at the international pageant,” the committee said.
There has been no indication whether or not Conolly, who is due back in Summary Court on 5 December as her trial continues, is still receiving the stipend as the official winner or if either Powery-Doxey and Grizzel will now be paid for their public appearances.
The committee has stated that the decision to allow Conolly to compete was confirmed by the tourism ministry, which sponsors the Miss Universe and Miss World local pageants and the winners act as ambassadors promoting the Cayman Islands as a destination.
And in the meantime Ms Conolly continues to hold the title ,forcing her runner up to compete as a runner up rather than a winner, and to receive the scholarship and the stipend from the Department of Tourism whilst not actually having to do any work for the Department or to represent Cayman. Sounds fair.
Every single one on the committee needs to be FIRED. TERMINATED. ELIMINATED.
This was so easy a decision to make and they have screwed it up multiple times.
The level of incompetence is mind bogling.
Thought the second runner up went to LA v cause the first couldn’t enter the US as unvaccinated?
How does she get to New Orleans in January if she’s unvaxed? Good grief were there any posted criteria for this “contest”?
YES!!! All the best to you – Chloe!
So why did this take so long? What changed? Make it stop.
What s*** show, how was the Miss Cayman committee so oblivious to what Tiffany Conolly was facing in court when everyone else knew?
It’s time to have a completely new Miss Cayman committee, they ignore public outrage and act is if they all have muzzles.
Caymanian
With such a high profile case in the mind of many people, it is obvious this is the time to change the rules of entry requirements and what really happens if the winner is ‘demoted’ or relinguished of her title.
I am glad the first runner-up has agreed to step in to represent our beautiful islands, but should she not also receive the prizes awarded to the title holder?
I think an automatic swop of the prizes must come with the agreed automatic swop of who represents these islands. If not, the title holder ‘breaks it off on the Cayman Islands’ Government’ as we older folks would say.
Best wishes Chloe, I’m sure you’ll represent us well.
Tiffany did not even have the personal grace or mental fitness to step aside in the best interests of the Cayman Islands and/or the pageant she represented. Poor character example and terrible ambassadorial role model. Cayman’s chapter should administer one closing out tour and then do us the service of voluntarily disbanding this incompetent chapter. Miss Universe has moved to Thailand anyway.