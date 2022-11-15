Chef’s death found ‘misadventure’ after fall from boat

Kasun Tharuka Madushanka Fernando

(CNS): An inquest jury has found that Kasun Tharuka Madushanka Fernando (32) from Sri Lanka died as a result of misadventure when he fell off a party boat and drowned in the North Sound last year. On Monday, 11 October 2021, Fernando, who was a chef at the Westin hotel, took a trip on the Tortuga party boat but fell overboard shortly before 7:30pm that evening. Despite an extensive and coordinated search for him, involving around two dozen private as well as official vessels, his body was not found until two days later along the Barkers coast in West Bay.

While the members of the jury found there were no suspicious circumstances and nothing to suggest that anyone else played a part in his falling overboard, they did raise concerns during the inquest about inadequate safety standards on the busy vessel. The jury also heard about the panic on board and the difficulty the captain had stopping people from jumping overboard, putting their lives at risk, in a blind effort to find and save Fernando without having the details of where he had gone over.

Coroner Angelyn Hernandez explained that, as a result of the jury’s findings, she had an obligation under the law to raise those concerns with the relevant parties. Hernandez said that she would be passing on the issues raised during the inquest about safety issues in a report to the authorities.