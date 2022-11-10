Charity racks up unsustainable bills for rescued dogs

From ODAT Facebook page

(CNS): One Dog at A Time, a local animal charity, is planning a number of fundraising events over the holiday season to cover the costs of the huge amount of dogs and puppies they have rescued recently. ODAT Vice President Caroline Johnston explained that the charity needs donations of food and puppy pads as well as cash to cover bills and homes for the animals.

“We have been inundated with dogs and pups,” Johnston said in a news circular. “At the moment we have 65 furry bundles all seeking their forever homes, from pups of around eight weeks old to adults up to nearly 11 years old, and we are always looking for foster homes.

The charity provides everything temporary carers will need to look after the animals but the bills are racking up. With so many dogs needing care, the vets’ bills are now around $11,000 per month, which Johnston said is unsustainable for a volunteer-based rescue organisation.

“We’ve had to organise even more fundraisers in order to ensure that all our rescues are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and are healthy,” she said. “Unfortunately money doesn’t grow on trees but if there are any individuals or companies who can make a regular donation to us, that would be amazing.”

The lineup of around a dozen events between this weekend and the New Year is as follows:

Saturday, 12 November, 1pm-5pm, Vine and Tap Puppy Roadshow (Printer Way): Meet some of the pups and adults and have lots of cuddles from One Dog at a Time, enter the Christmas Raffle at just $5 per entry, purchase some great Christmas decorations from the One Dog pop up shop and find out how you can support One Dog at a Time.

Sunday, 13 November, 7am-10am, Plant Sale, Mercury Crescent : If your garden is looking a little empty, why not restock your borders and beds with a selection of plants and herbs from Heather’s yard? There will be food to purchase from the BBQ and puppies available for cuddles.

Saturday, 19 November, 6:30am-9am, TRUNK SALE! Kensington Building: Come and sell all your unwanted items before the Christmas festivities begin. To be held at Kensington Building off Dr Roy’s Drive. $25 per car. Email schmeccles@hotmail.com to book your spot.

Saturday, 19 November, from 10am, Puppy Pirates at the Pirates Pooch Parade : Before parading your beloved pooch in their pirate’s costume, why not come and visit some of One Dog’s baby pirates in training?

Sunday, 20 November, from 10am-4pm Public Beach: SMU invites you for puppy cuddles at Public Beach; bring along donations, purchase Christmas raffle tickets and have a great time meeting the One Dog Puppies.

Saturday, 26 November, 1pm-5pm, Pink Ladies Bazaar: Meet Father Christmas, Mrs Christmas and perhaps some little elves.

Sunday, 27 November, Cookies for a Cause at Fresh (see flyer left)

Saturday, 3 December, 8am-noon, CPHS Christmas Fayre: Come and support ODAAT and local traders by purchasing a variety of items from the stalls. Children and adults alike are welcome to attend and participate in a variety of fun games, such as the Coconut Shy, Hoopla, Guess the…? and many more activities.

Thursday, 15 December, from 6pm Scoobyluminations at Rackhams on the Waterfront (see flyer below): Come and see Santa, pulled to shore by his amazing underwater reindeer! Meet some of ODAAT’s Christmas pups, purchase items from the pop-up shop, sit with Santa and soak up the Christmas atmosphere! The ODAAT Christmas Draw will also be held.

Friday, 16 December, Premiere of Avatar at Camana Bay Movie Theatre: Check out our Facebook page for more information.