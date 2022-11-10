Charity racks up unsustainable bills for rescued dogs
(CNS): One Dog at A Time, a local animal charity, is planning a number of fundraising events over the holiday season to cover the costs of the huge amount of dogs and puppies they have rescued recently. ODAT Vice President Caroline Johnston explained that the charity needs donations of food and puppy pads as well as cash to cover bills and homes for the animals.
“We have been inundated with dogs and pups,” Johnston said in a news circular. “At the moment we have 65 furry bundles all seeking their forever homes, from pups of around eight weeks old to adults up to nearly 11 years old, and we are always looking for foster homes.
The charity provides everything temporary carers will need to look after the animals but the bills are racking up. With so many dogs needing care, the vets’ bills are now around $11,000 per month, which Johnston said is unsustainable for a volunteer-based rescue organisation.
“We’ve had to organise even more fundraisers in order to ensure that all our rescues are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and are healthy,” she said. “Unfortunately money doesn’t grow on trees but if there are any individuals or companies who can make a regular donation to us, that would be amazing.”
The lineup of around a dozen events between this weekend and the New Year is as follows:
Saturday, 12 November, 1pm-5pm, Vine and Tap Puppy Roadshow (Printer Way): Meet some of the pups and adults and have lots of cuddles from One Dog at a Time, enter the Christmas Raffle at just $5 per entry, purchase some great Christmas decorations from the One Dog pop up shop and find out how you can support One Dog at a Time.
Sunday, 13 November, 7am-10am, Plant Sale, Mercury Crescent: If your garden is looking a little empty, why not restock your borders and beds with a selection of plants and herbs from Heather’s yard? There will be food to purchase from the BBQ and puppies available for cuddles.
Saturday, 19 November, 6:30am-9am, TRUNK SALE! Kensington Building: Come and sell all your unwanted items before the Christmas festivities begin. To be held at Kensington Building off Dr Roy’s Drive. $25 per car. Email schmeccles@hotmail.com to book your spot.
Saturday, 19 November, from 10am, Puppy Pirates at the Pirates Pooch Parade: Before parading your beloved pooch in their pirate’s costume, why not come and visit some of One Dog’s baby pirates in training?
Sunday, 20 November, from 10am-4pm Public Beach: SMU invites you for puppy cuddles at Public Beach; bring along donations, purchase Christmas raffle tickets and have a great time meeting the One Dog Puppies.
Saturday, 26 November, 1pm-5pm, Pink Ladies Bazaar: Meet Father Christmas, Mrs Christmas and perhaps some little elves.
Sunday, 27 November, Cookies for a Cause at Fresh (see flyer left)
Saturday, 3 December, 8am-noon, CPHS Christmas Fayre: Come and support ODAAT and local traders by purchasing a variety of items from the stalls. Children and adults alike are welcome to attend and participate in a variety of fun games, such as the Coconut Shy, Hoopla, Guess the…? and many more activities.
Thursday, 15 December, from 6pm Scoobyluminations at Rackhams on the Waterfront (see flyer below): Come and see Santa, pulled to shore by his amazing underwater reindeer! Meet some of ODAAT’s Christmas pups, purchase items from the pop-up shop, sit with Santa and soak up the Christmas atmosphere! The ODAAT Christmas Draw will also be held.
Friday, 16 December, Premiere of Avatar at Camana Bay Movie Theatre: Check out our Facebook page for more information.
Sunday, 8 January, One Dog Jog: Times to be confirmed.
The HS has $MILLIONS, there really shouldn’t be any need to raise a cent for any dog on island for decades!
1:53 pm If HS has millions, they are squandering it! And they certainly don’t play nice with other smaller animal charities in Cayman. If they did, why on earth are there so many other rescue groups, including ODAAT who probably have more dogs in their care than Humane Society? And ODAAT doesn’t even have a shelter facility !
I think that they should pass a law allowing animals in all buildings as so many people want to rescue a shelter animal but have to deal with asshole landlords and property management companies
You’re probably not a home owner or landlord.
Have tried renting to several tenants with pets and EVERY SINGLE one was a shite tenant who took the piss and damaged the home. AND the deposit DID NOT cover the damage, not even close to covering the damage.
spay and neuter. let’s face it, Caribbean people treat animals like they treat there women, bitches who should birth multiple uncared for offspring. smh
It’s almost impossible to have a dog if you rent, with or without references establishing a history as an excellent dog owning tenant. If landlords were a little more dog-friendly I’m certain more people would step forward (as I did) to adopt/foster. Its sickening that we still have such a huge problem after all these years.
The problem is the litters of unwanted puppies & kittens. Neuter all the animals or pay a $5,000 per annum pet breading
License.
The Humane Society has a vet on staff. Perhaps they should merge with them.
12:28 pm Are you serious? Part of the reason Cayman has so many animal rescue groups is because the Cayman Humane Society can’t get their sh!te together. Poor management at the Board level and personality clashes have created a toxic environment there. ODAAT, CARE, PAWS and Feline Friends are all excellent charities doing amazing work. They deserve the public’s support !!
The HS is busting at the seams, they wouldn’t be able to accommodate all the puppies ODAAT receive practically on a weekly basis! Government needs to have a campaign in place to educate communities about spay and neuter programs that are available for free! It would also be nice if govt could open their pockets to these charities that do so much for the homeless pets that are a product of human ignorance!!!
Why does this fall to Govt??
Govt did import the dogs.
Why does the public have to pay for someone elses problem?
Charge a penalty or issue a Fine to the persons you rescued the dogs from, including those temporary residents that get dogs when they come here, then leave and expect Cayman to deal with the animal instead of taking it with them
Human ignorance emphasized by the Humane Society blocking all reasonable, rational and necessary efforts to control stray cat populations, leading to to destruction of fragile ecosystems and even possibly the extinction of native species. They have already cost government too much. They should be trying to make amends. Government support should be for the National Trust and the others trying to clean up the Humane Society’s mess. I wish ODAAT well, and will support them.
2:04 pm The most ignorant comment so far. How on earth is it the Humane Society’s fault we have a stray cat problem. By the same logic they would be responsible for the dog overpopulation which we all know is false.
The Humane Society went to court to prevent the capture and removal (with euthanisation where appropriate) of the feral cat population in the sister islands. They prevented any action being taken for years during which period the population multiplied and devastated the native fauna, causing the populations of some endangered species to crash – potentially to irrecoverable levels.
CIG can’t even fund Meals of Wheels for humans, yet seems to have bottomless money for not one, but two, beauty pageants, not to mention steady burn of over $10mln a year just for turtle chow. Waste and priority misfires everywhere.
These animal charities are like the churches. They can’t get along so another is started. They would be so much stronger and more successful as a single merged entity. Seems like a case of too many chiefs.