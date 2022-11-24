Bush won’t run to keep his seat in 2025

Bush on Talk Today

(CNS): McKeeva Bush has announced that after almost four decades as a political representative, he will not run in the next general election in 2025. Bush said this was the first time he had confirmed that he would not stand for election and that 40 years was enough. His announcement followed the news that he is the subject of yet another police investigation in relation to a historic sexual assault allegation. Bush made no mention of his latest legal troubles but he questioned where was the “loyalty” and “honour” for his service.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today show with Sterling Dwayne Ebanks on Wednesday, Bush was emphatic that he was not going to run again. “I’ve won ten elections,” he said. While he was first elected in 1984, Bush noted that he had been involved in politics since 1972. “I have made a decision with my family that I am not running the next time,” he said, adding that he would be working with some very competent young people whom he could support.

Addressing people who might dismiss his announcement, he noted that this was the first time he had ever said he was not going to run as a representative, and stressed that he meant it. “I have never said I was not going to run but I am saying so now,” he pointed out.

Bush said he believed he had done a lot of good over the years. “There have been issues, you would say, controversial. Yes, there were. I’m talking about public issues with government stuff,” he said. “I have had my share of licks and it has come to a point where I am saying, where’s the loyalty, where is the honour in serving just to serve?”

He continued, “My opposers can say what they like but I certainly am not wealthy. If they think McKeeva Bush is a wealthy man, then go check the bank and see. And I know they have investigated and investigated and investigated.” He said he had no extra income, and although he received a good salary, he had a huge mortgage.

Bush spoke about being relieved to give up the speaker’s post, but said he would miss the parliament once he left. However, despite being surrounded by controversy, he will still have an important role in the election of his successor. As Father of the House (the MP who has served the longest), Bush will preside over the election of the new speaker tomorrow, Friday 25 November, at a special meeting ahead of the next parliamentary session, which is set to open on 7 December.

He said that before he steps away from politics, there were some issues he wanted to see addressed, noting that he had not been able to engage in policy issues in recent years because of his role as speaker and he had not been a part of the PACT caucus.

But at the forthcoming session of parliament, it is clear that Bush will be back in the thick of the political fray. He said that, with the support of Dwayne Seymour, he would be bringing some private member’s motions, one of which would be about increasing building heights. He said it was time to allow MPs to weigh in on this issue, and that he believes developers should be able to build to twenty or even thirty floors in some areas.

Bush said he would also be bringing a motion dealing with issues in the North Sound to create a task force to examine wider tourism operations there, reduce the number of operators at the Wildlife Interaction Zones and address the issue of Caymanians being disadvantaged in watersports operators partnerships.