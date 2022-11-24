Bush won’t run to keep his seat in 2025
(CNS): McKeeva Bush has announced that after almost four decades as a political representative, he will not run in the next general election in 2025. Bush said this was the first time he had confirmed that he would not stand for election and that 40 years was enough. His announcement followed the news that he is the subject of yet another police investigation in relation to a historic sexual assault allegation. Bush made no mention of his latest legal troubles but he questioned where was the “loyalty” and “honour” for his service.
Appearing on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today show with Sterling Dwayne Ebanks on Wednesday, Bush was emphatic that he was not going to run again. “I’ve won ten elections,” he said. While he was first elected in 1984, Bush noted that he had been involved in politics since 1972. “I have made a decision with my family that I am not running the next time,” he said, adding that he would be working with some very competent young people whom he could support.
Addressing people who might dismiss his announcement, he noted that this was the first time he had ever said he was not going to run as a representative, and stressed that he meant it. “I have never said I was not going to run but I am saying so now,” he pointed out.
Bush said he believed he had done a lot of good over the years. “There have been issues, you would say, controversial. Yes, there were. I’m talking about public issues with government stuff,” he said. “I have had my share of licks and it has come to a point where I am saying, where’s the loyalty, where is the honour in serving just to serve?”
He continued, “My opposers can say what they like but I certainly am not wealthy. If they think McKeeva Bush is a wealthy man, then go check the bank and see. And I know they have investigated and investigated and investigated.” He said he had no extra income, and although he received a good salary, he had a huge mortgage.
Bush spoke about being relieved to give up the speaker’s post, but said he would miss the parliament once he left. However, despite being surrounded by controversy, he will still have an important role in the election of his successor. As Father of the House (the MP who has served the longest), Bush will preside over the election of the new speaker tomorrow, Friday 25 November, at a special meeting ahead of the next parliamentary session, which is set to open on 7 December.
He said that before he steps away from politics, there were some issues he wanted to see addressed, noting that he had not been able to engage in policy issues in recent years because of his role as speaker and he had not been a part of the PACT caucus.
But at the forthcoming session of parliament, it is clear that Bush will be back in the thick of the political fray. He said that, with the support of Dwayne Seymour, he would be bringing some private member’s motions, one of which would be about increasing building heights. He said it was time to allow MPs to weigh in on this issue, and that he believes developers should be able to build to twenty or even thirty floors in some areas.
Bush said he would also be bringing a motion dealing with issues in the North Sound to create a task force to examine wider tourism operations there, reduce the number of operators at the Wildlife Interaction Zones and address the issue of Caymanians being disadvantaged in watersports operators partnerships.
See Bush on Talk Today below:
Category: Politics
Of course higher buildings. mo money from the you know who ! I tought he would move to Owen Island.
China
“…but he questioned where was the “loyalty” and the “honour” for his service….”.. I think that is a question we should be asking of him.
When he goes it will bring up the average IQ of the LA.
Is today April’s Fools Day? Hope springs eternal thank you God, Jesus, Universe!! Should have happen 40 years ago.
Forty years is a long time for any one human to listen to the nagging and whining of an ungrateful population everyday. Regardless of anything – politicians are real people, with real families that give themselves over to public scrutiny and vicious criticism.
With politics, it is “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” and no matter how much good you do, there will always be mudslingers and those who focus the floodlights on any negative they can find on you.
Congratulations on your retirement Mr. Bush – it is surely time to leave the long hours and restlessness of politics behind.
very interesting timing in this announcement given the most recent accusations being investigated which could prove to be the most serious by far. this man has been a blight on these wonderful islands for too long. thank god this shameful era might finally be coming to an end.
4.15 you are too kind.
It has been 40 years of self service.
‘Honour’ ?
Don’t make me laugh.
Goodbye and good riddance. It’s the end of an error, as they say.
its always what they did for the Country, never what the Country did for them. Some never had a decent good paying job until they got voted in. Some did a good job, (that was their job) all got payed good wages.
Huge mortgage, you say? Well then buckle up with the new interest rates. You’re either going to have to run in ‘25 or be … entrepreneurial… with your new found time. Will be fun to watch it unfold.
Mortgage at his age after milking the country for 40 years? Where did all the money go.
Haha, at his age with a huge mortgage still?
He should be embarrassed. Perhaps he should have learnt a few things for himself whilst in government about finances…SHAME…
he has said this before and did his usual flip-flop.
how can we check his bank balance?
why has he got a huge mortgage?
he should resign now.
why is he on radio being asked the usual non-questions by a cig civil servant?….
welcome to wonderland.
Now that you mention being on the radio” what is the problem with Talk today host.? He. Am sure ask some nonsensical questions.
I am waiting for the comments … three two one ….
Good riddance. Not only should you be banned from ever running for election again. And since your announcement might just be another lie but you need to prohibited from influencing or financially supporting any would be or incumbent minister(s) period.
No man has ever lived that I am aware of has been worse for the people of the Cayman Islands. Goodbye and good riddance, ex-Premier.
2025 will be a glorious year indeed
This was a long time coming but please for the love of all that is good do not appoint Alric as speaker.
Christmas came early!
“he would be working with some very competent young people whom he could support”
This concerns me.
Would concern me if they were of the fairer sex.
not girls please.
He’s referring to his ambitious right hand “Fax” man .
We should all be concerned.
Good riddance to bad rubbish