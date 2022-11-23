Bryan proposes moving governor to take back beach

Beach chairs on Seven Mile Beach

Beach chairs on Seven Mile Beach

Beach chairs on Seven Mile Beach

Vendors on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): As vendors, cruise ship passengers and local residents begin to clash over the use of Seven Mile Public Beach in the face of dwindling access, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has suggested that the official residence of the Cayman Islands governor should be moved so that this stretch of the beach can be reclaimed for the public. Bryan has said he has raised the issue with his Cabinet colleagues and is now working on a proposal to find another secure home for future governors away from the islands’ top attraction.

Speaking Friday on Radio Cayman’s For the Record, the minister set out some of the challenges surrounding increasing unregulated beach vending on Seven Mile Beach. He said the solution is for government to acquire more beachfront land as it is clear that vendors need a location and residents want a place to call their own.

One potential area was the current governor’s residence.

“I’ve said to my colleagues, I think it’s time for us, and I said it in front of the governor, how would you feel about relocating the Government House,” the minister said. “I tested the waters and it seemed to be that there is some appetite for that. So I am going to be formally putting it in a paper to my colleagues to say, I think it is time for us to start planning now to find a new location for the governor’s residence, especially considering as we are transitioning now to a new one. So get him or her, whoever that may be, before they get here to get in the mindset. Don’t get too comfortable in this spot.”

Bryan said he respected the position of the governor but that “my people” come first before the crown. He said the governor’s residence could be moved to a safe, nice, comfortable property and save the current location for Caymanians. He said the house itself could be preserved and maybe even include a Caymanian-run restaurant, opening up the site and beach for locals.

During the course of the show, Bryan said that while the situation at Seven Mile Beach that is causing controversy was not really his area of responsibility, it was impacting him as tourism minister. He also implied that there is considerable disagreement among the PACT caucus about allowing the vendors on the beach and the provision of activities and services for cruise passengers, but he supported the vendors.

Bryan said he believed that the vendors should be allowed, but said a way had to be found to balance that with the right of locals to access the beach. He pointed out that without Royal Palms, Tiki Beach, Calico Jacks and other past beach venues that catered to cruisers, “the bottom line is… we have run out of space on the most famous beach we have in the Caribbean”.

Bryan suggested regulating the situation and allowing licensed vendors to trade there on cruise ship days but freeing up the beach on weekends or when there are no ships. He said he was stuck in the middle of a situation that really lay at the feet of the Department of Commerce and the lands department. He said he had done his job by getting tourists back, and more were coming, which meant this situation had to be resolved, and he encouraged the vendors to contact their MPs.

The situation of beach vending on Seven Mile Beach has escalated since the borders opened now that Dart, who owns most of the beachfront venues that previously serviced cruise visitors, has closed those locations. Because cruise visitors are limited in the beaches they can access, they are all heading for Seven Mile Public Beach, where a variety of traders have descended on the location offering everything from jerk chicken to jet skis.

While a significant number of the vendors have trade and business licences that allow them to operate on the beach, some are operating illegally, including some selling beer without a liquor licence. In addition, the layout of the beach chairs covers the entire lower half of the beach, with beds and umbrellas placed side by side all the way down to the water’s edge, making navigating the beach almost impossible.