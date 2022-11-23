Bryan proposes moving governor to take back beach
(CNS): As vendors, cruise ship passengers and local residents begin to clash over the use of Seven Mile Public Beach in the face of dwindling access, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has suggested that the official residence of the Cayman Islands governor should be moved so that this stretch of the beach can be reclaimed for the public. Bryan has said he has raised the issue with his Cabinet colleagues and is now working on a proposal to find another secure home for future governors away from the islands’ top attraction.
Speaking Friday on Radio Cayman’s For the Record, the minister set out some of the challenges surrounding increasing unregulated beach vending on Seven Mile Beach. He said the solution is for government to acquire more beachfront land as it is clear that vendors need a location and residents want a place to call their own.
One potential area was the current governor’s residence.
“I’ve said to my colleagues, I think it’s time for us, and I said it in front of the governor, how would you feel about relocating the Government House,” the minister said. “I tested the waters and it seemed to be that there is some appetite for that. So I am going to be formally putting it in a paper to my colleagues to say, I think it is time for us to start planning now to find a new location for the governor’s residence, especially considering as we are transitioning now to a new one. So get him or her, whoever that may be, before they get here to get in the mindset. Don’t get too comfortable in this spot.”
Bryan said he respected the position of the governor but that “my people” come first before the crown. He said the governor’s residence could be moved to a safe, nice, comfortable property and save the current location for Caymanians. He said the house itself could be preserved and maybe even include a Caymanian-run restaurant, opening up the site and beach for locals.
During the course of the show, Bryan said that while the situation at Seven Mile Beach that is causing controversy was not really his area of responsibility, it was impacting him as tourism minister. He also implied that there is considerable disagreement among the PACT caucus about allowing the vendors on the beach and the provision of activities and services for cruise passengers, but he supported the vendors.
Bryan said he believed that the vendors should be allowed, but said a way had to be found to balance that with the right of locals to access the beach. He pointed out that without Royal Palms, Tiki Beach, Calico Jacks and other past beach venues that catered to cruisers, “the bottom line is… we have run out of space on the most famous beach we have in the Caribbean”.
Bryan suggested regulating the situation and allowing licensed vendors to trade there on cruise ship days but freeing up the beach on weekends or when there are no ships. He said he was stuck in the middle of a situation that really lay at the feet of the Department of Commerce and the lands department. He said he had done his job by getting tourists back, and more were coming, which meant this situation had to be resolved, and he encouraged the vendors to contact their MPs.
The situation of beach vending on Seven Mile Beach has escalated since the borders opened now that Dart, who owns most of the beachfront venues that previously serviced cruise visitors, has closed those locations. Because cruise visitors are limited in the beaches they can access, they are all heading for Seven Mile Public Beach, where a variety of traders have descended on the location offering everything from jerk chicken to jet skis.
While a significant number of the vendors have trade and business licences that allow them to operate on the beach, some are operating illegally, including some selling beer without a liquor licence. In addition, the layout of the beach chairs covers the entire lower half of the beach, with beds and umbrellas placed side by side all the way down to the water’s edge, making navigating the beach almost impossible.
See Bryan on For the Record below:
Category: Business, Local News, Retail
Dear Kenneth
This is utterly disrespectful! Why don’t you ask the Ritz ir Kimpton to move ? Why pick in the Governor who most likely won’t respond or defend his office ?
Kenny G-String strikes again !
The impudence. The Governor goes where the national government in London wants. It is not a matter for the regional local authority.
Any surprises here? It’s like voting for Panton and acting surprised when everything goes woke.
Now enjoy your one man one vote. Kenneth is in there for life.
Pardon me, but I DON’T WANT THE GOVERNOR HIDDEN FROM US WHEN WE HAVE TO PROTEST AGAINST HIM! So, the right location is very important.
Take back the beach from Dart. That is the only entity that is encroaching upon our formerly glorious Seven Mile Beach (now 4-mile beach).
We were tricked! Dart’s new hotel is also strategically positioned for the guest to use SMB. It’s bad now and will get worse when that new hotel opens up.
Don’t tell me no one saw that SMB is directly in front the new hotel for beach access?
Populist garbage to incite morons. Open up the beach in front of the governors residence for locals? Anyone can park 3 feet away from it and use as they like! How much more open can it be? Who voted for this clown? Seriously.
I propose to not vote this present government back in
HELL NO!
The Governor respects all of our right to peaceable enjoyment of the beach. Unlike most hotels and every damned higgler! Leave the Governor where he is! It is the last place in Cayman where there seems to be mutual respect!
Kenny – demand the civil service enforce the law! That is literally your job.
this lad is as daft as a brush but equally dangerous. will number the below points assuming that Kenny has no difficulty with numbers, well certainly not when it comes to calculating expenses, his wages or voter base –
1. unless I’m mistaken removing the governors residency would not free up anymore actual beach ?
2. who are his people, where do you draw the line – is it multi generational Caymanians, pr holders or work permits and will I have to prove my status to access the area of the beach. and would tourists be turned away ?
3. not his area of responsibility??? really. given the negative reviews appearing on social media and trip advisor around the current tourist experience, it is surely absolutely in his personal interest to provide a pleasant experience for tourists that compares favourably with other regional competitors. the responsibility of ministries are all interlinked. working in silos it what is causing the deplorable situations arising all too frequently at present.
4. he supports the vendors… I bet he does. basic mckeevanomics. maintain a voter base who are reliant on state support, financially insecure and poorly educated, you maintain your position of power. give the people sound education, financial independence and informed decision making and people like Bryan would hopefully be replaced by a government able to make sound choices for the benefit of the local population as a whole.
Firstly, we need to restrict the amount of vendors there are on the beach.. Charging a fortune for beach chairs, harassing people on the beach like other islands. We don’t want that.
Most importantly, make sure all their licences are up to date, ah and let’s charge them rent for using our public property!
Lastly, he’s still and idiot, getting rid of government house is going to solve the problem.. What a joke!
Time for him to go, he’s a dreadful tourism minister. Maybe put him in charge of clearing up the toilets in the LA..
Yes. How about no vendors at all? None.
Funny we (Caymanians) keep voting them in, hoping for something different every four years. Then realizing we just got more of the Same Model, just different versions….
No way, Kenneth. Is that clear enough for you to read?
This is what you get when you elect idiots with no real education . You can only rehearse so much to make you SOUND educated.
At some point critical think and problem solving need to merge with common sense , he is not capable of that. He is not educated enough to hold a position this high in our government.
He pointed out that without Royal Palms, Tiki Beach, Calico Jacks and other past beach venues that catered to cruisers, “the bottom line is… we have run out of space on the most famous beach we have in the Caribbean”.
Will he ever get it through his thick skull that what we need is LESS cruise tourist and not MORE public beach to attract them?
I don’t know how many ways CAYMANIANS have said. We don’t want cruisers! There’s just not enough ROI for the damage they do.
No, he can’t. The concept of “induced demand” is something a lot of people simply cannot wrap their heads around.
The same thinking behind “Let’s reduce traffic by building more roads” will ruin what is left of SMB. (hint: “more roads” does not reduce “traffic”)
By the way, why is everyone buying into the name “Public Beach” for that piece of SMB? Is the rest of it “private beach?” But, at some unconscious level, people have bought into the framing that only certain parts of the beach are public. That’s one of the problems right there. Realizing that all of the beach is public, then the circumstances under which public amenities should be provided – including by the owners of valuable beachfront property franchises – opens a broader range of ways to accommodate the various demands of different types of visitor.
He works FOR the cruise lines!
Great, so now we can have the drags of our society at Governor as well as public beach. Can’t wait.
and a few trans as well, should be fun
The drags of our Society ? And pray tell which part of yah you come from that you can call y’all people drags ( I’m sure in your twisted little head you meantvdregs didn’t you but you. Unfortunately can’t spell as well as a a lot of the same you call drags)
Go wash ya mouth and whatever other parts that na been clean cause ya certainly spewing a lot of shiiite.
Didn’t he promise to work with 🇦🇬Barbuda on public transportation?
Barbados 🇧🇧
PACT of NumbNuts and Dum Dum’s ,crooks ,cronies and liars
Don’t forget convicted criminals and thugs.
This idea makes me so sad . What else are we going to loose for progress or because of the past mistakes of greedy politicians. We should still own our public beach. Get rid of the vendors. Noting is a sacred in Cayman anymore.
I agree we have lost most our beautiful old Cayman Homes, our graveyards have buildings to close to our forefather’s, graves, can’t use our beaches in peace and now our own MLA is suggesting we give up the Governors residence with lots of history and belongs to the people. Enough is enough. This is not progress for the Cayman People.
“My people come first” how dumb do you think the Caymanian public is Kenny? you are going to clear out the Governor’s house which served the useful purpose of hosting events for Caymanians so Dart’s Radisson Blu guests and Saville’s Air BnB tenants staying at the Grove have some beach to occupy ? Another example why this country needs improved governance.
I am Honorable Kenny’s people and this is a wonderful idea, let us use the house and mover the Governor to the Ritz.I say Honorable Kenny for Premier.
Another day, another not thought through illogical idea from our very own Hon. Min. Bryan
Where are those people that ran the vendors when they tried to set up shop at Smith’s Cove? We need them now more than ever.
Leave the Governor and the Governor’s house alone! Absolutely ridiculous.
why doesn’t the Honorable one do some work on the over priced craft market, Tourism school and higgler hang out with historical shacks (nevermind) the shacks are gone overpriced useless waste of space that was one of his first steps of doo doo just after his gloryful days of being elected…too bad we cant wote on getting most of them ejected. it really says how quickly things are forgotten about here…
Beware of any politician using the term ‘my people’.
Right! Everyone should be worried with that one.
All the illegal vendors should be fined and/or jailed. The same any business operating outside of there T&B is.
amen
One of the lovely things – a USP – that Cayman has to offer is the lack of hawkers aggressively selling in our public spaces. Get rid of the hawkers. They have no place on our beaches. If we’ve run out of space it’s because we have too many cruise ship passengers. Reduce the daily limit of cruise ship passengers, and everyone will fit fine.
Agreed!
Bryan has a very short memory – this was proposed and an area of Governors harbour earmarked for a new residence. However the area need to encompass events and parking in this location made it an unviable proposition.
Im all for the vendors getting a wage from selling their products/services so just formalise it and make it easy and cheap for these vendors. |We all need to make a living here in this expensive place so Kenneth – sort it out for your tourists!!
move out the governor…retain the house or turn it into a restaurant????
how does this help the public re-claim the beach????
kenneth bryan is a moron.
end of story.
Every resident and tourist will tell grandstanding Bryan how wonderful it is to have a higgler hassle free beach, in contrast to Jamaica and Mexico.
Bryan is just kissing backsides to feather his re-election nest, and as minister of tourism, he should take pride in Cayman as an upmarket destination, rather than drag us down to Jamaican levels.
Wayne control this imbecile.
‘bryan is on the vendors side’.
that sums it all up.
i had to re-read this several times to get my head around the hypocrisy, nonsense and numerous contradictions.
this guy is so clueless, it is dangerous
Don’t venders already have a location at public beach also is anyone going down there checking trade and business licenses??
This man is a walking disaster zone. Everything he touches turns to cr@p!!
What a dumb expletive statement from an equally dumb expletive.
N.O. No!!
Nobody wants the damn higglers, get rid of them!!!
As usual, Kennys putting the cart in front of the horse, SMH.
Hogwash! Leave the government house alone! Vendors need to go pay for a spot.
I know a nice 2 bedroom in Dog City just behind KFC. Would save us $$$$ every month!
These days it’s probably going for CI$4,000 p/m, utilities not included, no kids, no pets, not allowed to use electricity between 6 am and 6 pm, 3 months deposit required, etc.
Kenneth Bryan really is a complete idiot (to put it politely) of the highest order. the fact he actually has power and influence to make decisions for the islands is truly terrifying.
taking a moment to stand back and consider the plethora of issues currently facing these wonderful islands, most caused by ineffective government and self serving chancers like Bryan I dread to think what it will look like a few years from now.
So Bryan is following in his masters footsteps. Didn’t McBeater suggest this years ago? Just get rid of the unauthorised vendors or else Governors Beach will be a free for all as well.
It will just be taken over by more of the same low class higglers that are giving the problems now.
Welocome to little jamaica and the hugglers. Kenneth clear the air, clear the beach of all those disgusting higglers. Decent people don’t appreciate being hassled. When has the Cayman Islands got to this low level. Is it imported?? We don’t need this.
Please don’t do this. The area in front of the governor’s is already for the public and we do not need vendors or anything like what public beach has become there.
Leave it alone!
I could not agree more. What is next…relocate the cemeteries along the beach?
Vendors need a location?!!! WTF
Vendors are Kenny’s voters. He wouldn’t give two shits otherwise. Not about “our people”, he made clear it’s about “his people”.