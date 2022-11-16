Bryan hunting for overseas tourism investors

(L-R) Moderator John Lancet, Joseph Boschulte (US Virgin Islands), Ruisandro Cijntje (Curacao), Kenneth Bryan and Jaqueline Mora (Dominican Republic)

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan was on the road again last week, this time to the Dominican Republic for the Caribbean Hotel and Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS), where he was rubbing shoulders with regional and international investors, leading decision-makers, governmental representatives, developers, tourism officials, hotel brand executives and others in the hospitality sector, according to a ministry press release.

(L-R) Minister Cijntje from Curacao, CHICOS organiser Parris Jordan, and Minister Bryan

During the event, Minister Bryan took part in a Government Leaders panel discussion, which focused on investment and development opportunities in the Caribbean post-COVID.

“Attending the conference provided the opportunity to highlight the Cayman Islands’ many attributes as one of the best locations in the Caribbean for investors to consider for new tourism developments,” Bryan said. “CHICOS is also a great networking opportunity for shared insights on investment trends within the region, specifically spa hotels, golf resorts, business and convention centres, all-inclusive, casinos and sporting facilities.

“We heard about some of the other new tourism developments coming on-stream around the region which solidifies our strategy to diversify our tourism product,” he added.

Minister Bryan was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Seymour and Chief Officer Stran Bodden.