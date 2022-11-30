Beauty shop brawl lands mother in jail

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Aisha Jamilah English (32), who stabbed her co-worker during a fight at a George Town beauty salon, was sent to prison on Friday for 21 months, having been found guilty on 1 September of unlawful wounding. According to the victim, the two women had argued over a small amount of money, but as she turned away, English stabbed her in the back. They then fought and the victim was also cut on her face as she tried to grab the knife.

English denied this was the case, claiming the victim had attacked her. She said she had grabbed the kitchen knife to defend herself and the woman was stabbed during the course of the fight. But the jury rejected her version of what had happened.

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop told English that she had “never had such a difficult decision to make” in regard to sentencing, as she handed down the prison term. The judge told English that she had been lenient, given that she could have killed her victim “for nothing”, as she noted the trivial nature of their argument.

However, none of the wounds were life-threatening or permanent. The judge also noted that English had faced a very challenging upbringing and had been subject to violence and sexual abuse within a dysfunctional family. Despite this, she had no previous convictions.

She had worked from a young age and taken care of her two young children, whom she had left in Jamaica with their grandparents when she came to Cayman to work in order to provide for them. But the judge said that having children was not a “trump card to avoid justice”.

As the young woman wept in the dock, Judge McDonald-Bishop told her that she was the “author of her own misfortune”. She confirmed that the custody threshold had been passed and that, given her circumstances where a community-based sentence was impossible, she could not suspend the prison time.

Saying that English must be punished for what she did, the judge urged her to use her time in jail wisely.