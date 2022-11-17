Air Show to mark 70 years since 1st commercial flight

Kirby Chambliss, one of the performers in the upcoming Air Show, in action

(CNS): The Department of Tourism has rescheduled the Cayman Islands Air Show, which was cancelled during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee due to the weather. The show, which is now scheduled for 3-4 December in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first commercial plane landing at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The Air Show is a collaboration between the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI), the Department of Tourism and the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, and sponsored by Dart.

“The Air Show will commemorate when the first commercial airplane, the PBY Catalina, arrived in Grand Cayman in 1952,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson. “Our aviation industry has come a long way since then and the Air Show is a great way to showcase the evolution of the airplane,” he added.

In the morning on Saturday, 3 December, the public is invited to watch the air display above Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Public Beach. The show will feature iconic aircraft and international acts, including a PBY Catalina, the Qyon Jet Team, aerobatic pilot Skip Stewart and the Red Bull Sports team with pilot Kirby Chambliss.

In the afternoon, the static display aircraft exhibition at the Island Air Hangar will provide the public with an opportunity to view the planes and meet some of the Air Show participants.

There will also be a static display aircraft exhibition taking place from 12:30pm to 2:00pm at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport in Cayman Brac on Sunday, 4 December.

CAACI Director-General Richard Smith said he was excited about the opportunity to stage an Air Show this year as many people were disappointed when it was postponed in June. “We hope that the public enjoys the display of international talent and takes advantage of the aircraft exhibit,” he said.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy the show “From enthusiasts to families, there will be something for everyone,” he said. “It was a well-loved event in the past and we look forward to welcoming back future Air Shows to be enjoyed by the community and visitors alike.”