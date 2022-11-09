ACC to become a law enforcement agency

(CNS): Changes to the Anti-Corruption Act (2019 Revision), which are expected to go before parliament next month, will make the current team of Anti-Corruption Commission officers law enforcement agents. In the past, the commission’s investigators have worked with the police, but amendments to the bill will “confer additional powers”. The legislative amendment comes just over a month after officials confirmed to CNS that “some” members of the current ACC team were working “remotely while an internal HR matter”, which we understand relates to bullying, was under review.

As well as giving the ACC investigators more powers, the bill aims to clarify the circumstances under which the commission will take up a case. But the main purpose is to designate the Anti-Corruption Commission as an official law enforcement agency in the Cayman Islands, on a par with the police, coastguard, border patrol and customs.

According to the bill published on the Government Gazettes pages this week, the amendments to the existing act are needed to clarify the ACC’s role because some overseas law enforcement agencies have raised questions about the official status of the commission when ACC officers have sought information or assistance from other crime-fighting partners.

Several new sections in the law will pave the way for an ACC investigating officer to search someone after arrest and to search their home or office without a warrant. In future, these officers will also be able to obtain communications data from service providers during an investigation. The new bill also reclassifies the offence of abuse of office as an indictable offence and increases the penalty to five years in jail.

Over the years the ACC has had mixed results in its investigations, and last year’s annual report highlighted the need to review the legislation.

According to the statistics, in 2021 the ACC team had eleven active investigations and interviewed 46 suspects and 39 witnesses over the twelve months. During the course of the year, two people were arrested while four people in total were charged. In the courts, the ACC secured three convictions, two of which related to a driver’s licence fraud by a former Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licencing (DVDL) employee.

Six people were awaiting trial at the end of 2021 and two cases were awaiting a decision by the director of public prosecutions. So far this year the ACC has seen the conviction of Canover Watson and Bruce Blake in the decade-long football corruption case. Both men are awaiting sentencing. So far this year, another two people have been arrested and one person has been charged.

Three members of the ACC Investigation Unit are on some form of semi-suspension from duty. Responding to question from CNS, officials said that those three had been assigned to carry out their duties remotely while an internal HR matter was being reviewed. While CNS has been unable to confirm the details, sources have indicated that it relates to allegations of bullying.