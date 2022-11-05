5k of cocaine seized from fishing boat
(CNS): Three Honduran men, aged 59, 42 and 39, were arrested on Friday, 11 November, after a midnight bust at sea by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard supported by the RCIPS helicopter. They have since been charged with the importation of cocaine and appeared in court Wednesday. According to the police, the coastguard and the RCIPS Air Operations Unit were on patrol when they came upon a commercial fishing vessel in Cayman Islands territorial waters near George Town.
The CICG team had reason to stop and search the vessel, and during the search they found five kilos of a substance suspected of being cocaine. The three men were remanded in custody following their court appearance. They are expected to return to court on 22 November to answer the charges.
Commander Robert Scotland, head of the CICG, said the operation was an example of the dedication of the police and coastguard to keeping illegal drugs from reaching Cayman streets.
“It makes me extremely proud to see the level of commitment and professionalism being displayed by our officers during these types of incidents,” he said. “The results that are being produced can reassure the public that the investment of providing the requisite training and the proper equipment creates positive returns for the Cayman Islands.”
Category: Coast Guard, Crime, Police
does not help the cost of living crisis…..
And the 400 other boats that got through and docked in Prospect?
The ‘fish market’ on the sea front is the ideal place for these kinds of products to be moved. Too many suspicious men hanging out around there. Place should be shut down.
Why wasn’t the boat tagged or tracked and we wait to see who the drugs are given to?
Oh because it might be people with ‘connections’ in Cayman, or those who are allowed to operate and everyone turns a blind eye to it because they are family, or money from the sale of drugs goes in the right pockets.
Great to see something being done, but it is a tiny drop in the ocean compared to the corruption and lawlessness in Cayman that is never confronted.
Minimal returns tbh. A token 5 key bust, with no guns or ammo found. We have to imagine these snitched-out three were attempting to carve out some entry-level volume from the invincible gang bosses of Cayman. Meanwhile, no arrests in Cayman’s well-delineated criminal echelons in a generation. Small-time arrests like this should amplify public concern about the impervious power dynamic behind the curtain on the unreported volumes of guns, ammo, and drugs that consistently get through – seemingly with consent. Our Coast Guard won’t even turn on their 100nm radar. This is the third economic pillar of Cayman that nobody talks about. This is why we deserve to be on FATF lists.
you’d think they would track these people and find who they are bringing it to.