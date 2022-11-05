5k of cocaine seized from fishing boat

RCIPS H145 Helicopter

(CNS): Three Honduran men, aged 59, 42 and 39, were arrested on Friday, 11 November, after a midnight bust at sea by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard supported by the RCIPS helicopter. They have since been charged with the importation of cocaine and appeared in court Wednesday. According to the police, the coastguard and the RCIPS Air Operations Unit were on patrol when they came upon a commercial fishing vessel in Cayman Islands territorial waters near George Town.

The CICG team had reason to stop and search the vessel, and during the search they found five kilos of a substance suspected of being cocaine. The three men were remanded in custody following their court appearance. They are expected to return to court on 22 November to answer the charges.

Commander Robert Scotland, head of the CICG, said the operation was an example of the dedication of the police and coastguard to keeping illegal drugs from reaching Cayman streets.

“It makes me extremely proud to see the level of commitment and professionalism being displayed by our officers during these types of incidents,” he said. “The results that are being produced can reassure the public that the investment of providing the requisite training and the proper equipment creates positive returns for the Cayman Islands.”