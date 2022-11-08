500lbs of ganja seized, 4 charged after chase at sea

(CNS): One local man from West Bay and three Jamaican men appeared in court Monday facing drug smuggling charges following a chase at sea on Saturday, when the Cayman Islands Coast Guard seized over 500lbs of ganja. The chase happened around noon while the coastguard boat was on patrol and the crew spotted a suspect drug canoe approaching the northern coastline of West Bay. The boat tried to evade the coastguard but after a short pursuit, it was stopped and brought under control.

The three men on board were all Jamaican nationals, aged 35, 42 and 57, and they were arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja. Afterwards, the police conducted searches along the shoreline nearby and discovered a fourth man, age 40 of West Bay, who was in possession of several fuel drums. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of ganja.

They were all subsequently charged with being concerned with the importation of ganja. The Jamaican men have been remanded in custody, while the local man has been granted bail until 6 December, when all four men will appear in court again.