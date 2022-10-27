World way off target to tackle climate crisis

Image from the cover of the UN Emissions Gap Report 2022

(CNS): Greenhouse gas emissions must now decrease rapidly because the international community is falling so far short of the Paris goals that the opportunity to change things gradually has been lost, according to another disturbing report from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

With no credible pathway to the idea of containing global warming to 1.5°C in place, the Emissions Gap Report 2022 finds urgent system-wide dramatic transformations are needed in the electricity supply, industry, transport and buildings sectors, as well as in the food and financial systems to help avoid climate disaster.

“This report tells us in cold scientific terms what nature has been telling us, all year, through deadly floods, storms and raging fires: we have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast,” Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, said in a press release about the report. “We had our chance to make incremental changes, but that time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster.”

Despite a decision by all countries at COP26 in Glasgow last year to strengthen Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the scientists said that progress had been woefully inadequate. Emissions have been cut by just 1% of what was needed. This lack of progress leaves the world hurtling towards a temperature rise far above the Paris Agreement’s preferred goal of 1.5% in global temperature increase.

Given that the world is already experiencing catastrophic weather events almost everywhere at just one degree of warming, it is clear humanity is in big trouble. Unprecedented cuts in global emissions will now be needed over the next eight years to hold global warming to 1.5°C through large-scale, rapid and systemic transformation.

“It is a tall, and some would say impossible, order to reform the global economy and almost halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but we must try,” Andersen said. “Every fraction of a degree matters: to vulnerable communities, to species and ecosystems, and to every one of us.

“Even if we don’t meet our 2030 goals, we must strive to get as close as possible to 1.5°C. This means setting up the foundations of a net-zero future: one that will allow us to bring down temperature overshoots and deliver many other social and environmental benefits, like clean air, green jobs and universal energy access.”

The transformation towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in electricity supply, industry, transportation and buildings is underway but needs to move much faster. Electricity supply is most advanced, as the costs of renewable electricity have reduced dramatically. However, the pace of change must increase alongside measures to ensure a just transition and universal energy access, the report warns.

Unless countries dramatically scale up their efforts to counter the climate crisis, the world faces a global catastrophe, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned.

“The recommendations in today’s report are clear,” Guterres said. “End our reliance on fossil fuels. Avoid a lock-in of new fossil fuel infrastructure. Invest massively in renewables. Commitments to net zero are worth zero without the plans, policies and actions to back it up. Our world cannot afford any more greenwashing, fake movers or late movers.”

Guterres’ warning comes less than two weeks before the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), where global leaders will discuss ways to tackle the climate emergency, such as building resilience and adapting to its impacts and financing climate action.

The conference is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, but critics say Egypt, a nation highly vulnerable to climate change but with a regime antagonistic toward the grassroots climate conversation, was not an appropriate choice.