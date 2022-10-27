World way off target to tackle climate crisis
(CNS): Greenhouse gas emissions must now decrease rapidly because the international community is falling so far short of the Paris goals that the opportunity to change things gradually has been lost, according to another disturbing report from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).
With no credible pathway to the idea of containing global warming to 1.5°C in place, the Emissions Gap Report 2022 finds urgent system-wide dramatic transformations are needed in the electricity supply, industry, transport and buildings sectors, as well as in the food and financial systems to help avoid climate disaster.
“This report tells us in cold scientific terms what nature has been telling us, all year, through deadly floods, storms and raging fires: we have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast,” Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, said in a press release about the report. “We had our chance to make incremental changes, but that time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster.”
Despite a decision by all countries at COP26 in Glasgow last year to strengthen Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the scientists said that progress had been woefully inadequate. Emissions have been cut by just 1% of what was needed. This lack of progress leaves the world hurtling towards a temperature rise far above the Paris Agreement’s preferred goal of 1.5% in global temperature increase.
Given that the world is already experiencing catastrophic weather events almost everywhere at just one degree of warming, it is clear humanity is in big trouble. Unprecedented cuts in global emissions will now be needed over the next eight years to hold global warming to 1.5°C through large-scale, rapid and systemic transformation.
“It is a tall, and some would say impossible, order to reform the global economy and almost halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but we must try,” Andersen said. “Every fraction of a degree matters: to vulnerable communities, to species and ecosystems, and to every one of us.
“Even if we don’t meet our 2030 goals, we must strive to get as close as possible to 1.5°C. This means setting up the foundations of a net-zero future: one that will allow us to bring down temperature overshoots and deliver many other social and environmental benefits, like clean air, green jobs and universal energy access.”
The transformation towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in electricity supply, industry, transportation and buildings is underway but needs to move much faster. Electricity supply is most advanced, as the costs of renewable electricity have reduced dramatically. However, the pace of change must increase alongside measures to ensure a just transition and universal energy access, the report warns.
Unless countries dramatically scale up their efforts to counter the climate crisis, the world faces a global catastrophe, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned.
“The recommendations in today’s report are clear,” Guterres said. “End our reliance on fossil fuels. Avoid a lock-in of new fossil fuel infrastructure. Invest massively in renewables. Commitments to net zero are worth zero without the plans, policies and actions to back it up. Our world cannot afford any more greenwashing, fake movers or late movers.”
Guterres’ warning comes less than two weeks before the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), where global leaders will discuss ways to tackle the climate emergency, such as building resilience and adapting to its impacts and financing climate action.
The conference is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, but critics say Egypt, a nation highly vulnerable to climate change but with a regime antagonistic toward the grassroots climate conversation, was not an appropriate choice.
Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature
By the number of comments no one cares.
Perhaps this is because nothing ever changes.
Perhaps because there is no real viable solution.
Perhaps those that are the ultimate beneficiaries which our finance industry indirectly or directly helps profit daily know something the rest do not.
In the end like it or not cash will always rule the world as it stands.
There are decades of actionable mitigation plans that nobody wants to read, which also produce cash, jobs, and make us healthier. The more powerful stupids have carried the vote.
We need to plant more trees in Cayman and stop tearing them out! We must save the mangroves and get solar power widely available. If we don’t actually start doing something now what is all this construction for when the islands underwater?
Why is it that world leaders are not looking at reducing carbon emissions holistically? Whilst there needs to be a focus on reducing the use of fossil fuels, there also needs to be some considertion of reducing populations and deforestation. It is pointless reducing fossil fuel use then allowing uncontrolled destruction of rain forests and growth in world population. Fewer trees (less absorption of CO2 from the atmosphere) + More people ( more CO2 emitted into the atmosphere ) = Disaster.
The world needs to tackle this problem together but unfortunately as we saw during the COVID Pandemic, each leader wants to do what they think is best for their country and not what is best for the world.
It’s fossil fuels AND humanity’s meat and dairy diet obsession, which contributes more GHG than the entire transportation sector. Limited choices on transport, but we can fix our diet today, if we want to. Watch “Eating Our Way to Extinction” on YouTube. Read mitigations section in IPCC’s AR6. Plant based is mentioned over 240 times. Watch David Attenborough’s “A Life of Our Planet”. The Earth needs 80% of humanity to shift to plant-based eating, and reclaim and reforest >50% of cattle feed farmland for C02 sequestering, by 2030. There’s no time left to edit this truth out. Meat and dairy subsidies need to be ceased, and quotas will have to be on the table for anyone to take future climate talks seriously.
“Cowspiracy”, “What the Health”, and “Seaspiracy” also very educational.
wow…only 1% progress made.
but very predictable…nothing can overcome the selfish, greed of humanity.
stop eating meat.terrible for humans, terrible for animals, , disaster for the planet.
Wayne Panton would do well to focus on this instead of the schmoozy love fest I witnessed this morning on CMR with him as her guest I mean really Wayne? Haven’t you heard that we don’t want Sandra having access to our Government ? Don’t you realize she is a security risk?