Wilks-Ebanks knocks back PPM vote on speaker

Speaker McKeeva Bush and Deputy Speaker Katherine Wilks-Ebanks

(CNS): The leader of the opposition has said that Deputy Speaker Katherine Ebanks-Wilks has refused to accept the no-confidence motion that he submitted to parliament last week for a vote to oust Speaker McKeeva Bush. Roy McTaggart stated that the clerk of parliament had notified him that the motion, which was seconded by Barbara Conolly MP, was intended to be tabled in this upcoming meeting. But in what McTaggart said was an unprecedented move, it was “disapproved” by the deputy.

The parliamentary clerk also confirmed to CNS on Wednesday afternoon that Bush has still not submitted a letter of resignation, despite a request to do so by Premier Wayne Panton. CNS has contacted the premier and the deputy speaker about the latest developments of this situation and we are awaiting a response.

The opposition leader said he was given no reason why their motion was refused, despite calls for the resignation of the speaker of House from various individuals in the Cayman Islands, including the premier and the governor.

“I, along with my colleagues, believe that this motion deals with a matter which is of grave concern to all those who are resident in the Cayman Islands, but also to those who do business here,” McTaggart said. “The motion complies in every material respect with the Standing Orders of the House, and it is therefore surprising and alarming that it appears to have been disapproved arbitrarily as no reason was given.”

The PPM leader said he has now written to Ebanks-Wilks to ask why she has refused the request to debate the issue. Calling her decision “unprecedented”, McTaggart said, “The Cayman Islands over the years has been a sound democracy. It should be noted that in the Westminster Parliamentary systems an official like the speaker should remain in office only so long as he/she enjoys the confidence of the majority of the elected members.”

The no-confidence motion in the government remains on the order paper for Friday, and that will apparently be presided over by Bush as he remains in office. A third motion has been filed by backbench PACT member Dwayne Seymour calling for a vote of confidence in government. However, the point of that motion is not clear, and it is not known if it has been accepted.