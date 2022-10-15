US visitor dies following dive off West Bay beach

(CNS): A 70-year-old woman who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died Friday morning after a dive off the shore of West Bay Public Beach at around 9:50am. The emergency services and the police were called to the dock in the area, where the woman had been brought to shore by boat after she experienced difficulties during the dive. The woman became unresponsive aboard the boat. She was then brought to shore and immediately taken by ambulance to hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead. She is the tenth person to die in Cayman waters this year.