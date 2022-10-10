Two workers arrested for permit violations

Labour Minister Chris Saunders

(CNS): Two people have been arrested on suspicion of working outside the limitations of their work permits, and investigations are continuing with their employers. The arrests and an ongoing inquiry by the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman and police are part of the goal to tackle illegal employment and breaches of the Immigration Law.

Labour and Border Control Minister Chris Saunders has also warned that employers who flout the law will make things harder for legitimate employers. He said it was disappointing to see individuals and companies flouting the immigration laws that are in place to protect both Caymanians and immigrant workers.

“We should never have a situation where an individual is brought to the Cayman Islands without a valid job and means of support,” he said. “As an employer, you must be certain of your ability to pay those that you hire. You must have valid work for them. To do otherwise is against the law.”

He added, “We live in a small community, where the good often suffer for the bad. Should we have to put more barriers in place to weed out fraudulent permit applications, legitimate employers will also have to suffer longer processing times and more rigorous background checks.”

While the number of work permits has increased significantly over the last year since the census, the PACT Government has committed to looking more closely at permit applications. As a result, many employers continue to complain about the hold-ups in their applications. But officials at WORC have said they intend to continue the strategic compliance operation over the next several weeks.

Saunder urged both prospective employers and employees to remain aware of the consequences of breaking the law. “Violations will be investigated and prosecuted,” he added.

While officials did not outline the sector or details in this latest alleged breach of the law, WORC said that they continue to receive reports of individuals on work permits who are not working with their listed employers and are instead seeking alternative employment outside the conditions of their work permits. Individuals on work permits are reminded that if they are found in breach of any conditions, their work permit could be revoked.

“The Unit will continue its operations to ensure that all individuals resident in the Cayman Islands are here with a valid WORC permit or landing facility and not here illegally. Offenders will be prosecuted to ensure the public is aware of the serious consequences of committing any breaches of the Immigration Transition Act,” officials from WORC added.