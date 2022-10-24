Two more boats bring Cubans to Cayman Brac

(CNS): Another fifteen Cuban migrants entered Cayman waters last week in two separate boats, according to the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC). Eight men arrived in an undisclosed area of the Brac at around 2:15pm on Thursday and another five men and two women arrived in the North East Bay area of Cayman Brac Friday around 7:15am. The two groups were reportedly processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols.

The two groups followed the arrival of a dozen migrants on Wednesday last week, so the CBC is now responsible for more than 200 migrants. No official figures on the exact numbers of migrants currently being detained or those who are in the community awaiting asylum decisions have been released for some time.

The estimated number is based on the accumulation of arrivals, minus the groups that have since left illegally. There has been no indication from CBC that any migrants awaiting deportation as a result of not making asylum claims or those whose claims have been denied have been repatriated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.