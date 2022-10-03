Two men arrested for attempted murder

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from George Town and a 28-year-old man from Bodden Town have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm following a shooting that happened in West Bay early Thursday morning in which a man was shot in the leg and a dog was shot and killed. Following related searches, both men were also arrested on drug offences, one for possession of ecstasy and the other for cocaine.

They are suspected of being involved in the shooting at a yard in the Birch Tree Hill area. Both men remain in custody as investigations continue.