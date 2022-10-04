Two boats with ten Cubans arrive in Cayman Brac

Cuban migrants arrive off Cayman Brac, 4 October 2022 (photo courtesy of CBC)

(CNS): Ten more migrants have arrived in the Cayman Islands, Customs and Border Control has confirmed. Two boats carrying the Cuban men arrived in Cayman Brac around 9:10 on Tuesday morning. All ten have disembarked both vessels and are being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols. Once that is completed, they will be transported to Grand Cayman where they join more than 180 migrants currently held either in immigration centres or in the community, as they wait for the outcome of their asylum claims. If these are refused, they will be repatriated to Cuba.