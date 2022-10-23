Two arrests follow two violent robberies in one day

(CNS): One man was assaulted and robbed of his jewellery by three masked men outside an undisclosed George Town bar early Saturday morning. In a separate incident later that day a man was robbed of a bag with cash in it by two men with a gun in broad daylight on a street in the Swamp area of the capital in the afternoon police have said. Two George Town men, one aged 22 and one aged 23, were arrested in separate operations but the police have not said if they believe the violent muggings were connected.

The first robbery took place at around 2:20am on 22 October outside a bar on Shedden Road, near North Sound Road. The victim was in a car when three masked men approached, assaulted him then stole his jewellery before fleeing the location in a vehicle. One man was of dark complexion, medium build, about 5’11” tall, wearing a ski mask and a black jacket. Another was about 6’1″ tall, of slim build, and wearing a mask covering his nose and chin. The third robber was of large build, about 5’11” tall and wearing a full mask.

Sometime later, officers located a vehicle fitting the description of the one used by the suspects at a location on Canal Point Drive and found that the 23-year-old driver fit the description of one of the suspects. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Later on Saturday, the police were called to an undisclosed location on Kennedy Drive in George Town, where two men had reportedly approached a group of people at the location brandishing a firearm and robbed them of a bag containing cash. The men then fled, one riding a bicycle and the other on foot.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a light-coloured, long-sleeved shirt with red shoes and black pants, while the second was wearing dark clothing. Later that day officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

Both of the men arrested remain in custody as the robbery investigations continue.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents or have any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.