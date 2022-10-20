Twelve Cuban migrants come ashore on Cayman Brac

(CNS): One woman and eleven men from Cuba have disembarked from a vessel in Cayman Brac, officials from the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirmed Wednesday evening. The boat arrived in local waters at around 11:15am and the migrants came ashore. CBC did not say what caused the group to end their journey but they are now being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols and will be transported to Grand Cayman to join over 180 migrants already under CBC supervision.