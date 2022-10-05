Suspects in WB shooting charged over drugs

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): The two men arrested on Sunday for attempted murder after a shooting in West Bay last week, in which a dog was killed and a man wounded in the leg, have been charged with drug-related crimes. One of the men has also been charged in relation to a previous incident with the possession of an imitation firearm with intent, but neither were charged for the shooting on 29 September in Birch Tree Hill and the allegations of attempted murder.

The 31-year-old man from George Town has been charged with possession of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy) as well as possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence in relation to an undisclosed previous incident. The 28-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with possession of cocaine.

Both men appeared in court and the George Town man was remanded in custody pending a further appearance, while the Bodden Town man was released on bail.