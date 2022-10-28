Suspect killer charged in GT 2021 double murder

Scene of shooting on Martin Lane on 1 July 2021

(CNS): Police have charged an unidentified 31-year-old man from North Side with two counts of murder, one of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed gun in relation to the murder in George Town last summer of Mark Andre Ebanks (36), who died at the scene, and Eldon Charles Walton (55), who died in hospital two weeks later. The man was arrested Friday morning and charged soon afterwards with gunning down the two men outside the Globe Bar on Martin Drive on 1 July 2021. A third man was wounded during the shooting.

The suspect appeared in court shortly after he was charged and has been remanded in custody until 11 November, when he is expected to appear in the Grand Court.

In August, Mikkyle Brandon Leslie (36), also known as Brandon Leslie-Ebanks, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, as he was at the murder scene and had opened fire in retaliation using an unlicensed semi-automatic 9mm pistol. Leslie was originally arrested at the airport shortly after the shoot-out on suspicion of the murders, but it was soon apparent that he was not the killer and was in the company of one of the men who was killed.

The murders were followed a week later by another mass shooting at Vic’s Bar, which was believed to be connected to the shooting in Martin Lane. Six people were shot, including Wayne McLean who was killed. Ezekiel Carter (36) was charged with that shooting but the crown dropped all the charges against him in November as a result of new evidence.

No one else has been charged in that case.