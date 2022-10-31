Stormy weather expected for Halloween

(CNS): A tropical cyclone already packing winds of more than 40mph was located less than 400 miles southeast of Grand Cayman at 8am Monday morning, as the Cayman Islands remained under an official tropical storm watch. Tropical Cyclone 15 was moving at 12mph towards the west, but according to the US National Hurricane Centre, it is expected to switch to a more northwesterly path as it develops into a tropical storm later today.

While the storm is currently tracking well south of our area it is still expected to bring heavy rain and rough seas from tonight. Winds are expected to be east to northeast at 17 to 23 mph with gusts to 35 mph from Tuesday morning and with wave heights up to 6 to 8 feet, with 5-foot swells from the southeast.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands said that while significant impacts are unlikely from this potential tropical cyclone, its proximity is a reminder that we still have a month left of the 2022 hurricane season.