Storm watch lifted as Lisa tracks away from Cayman

(CNS): Government has discontinued the storm watch for the Cayman Islands after Tropical Storm Lisa tracked away from our area following a southerly shift Monday morning. According to the latest bulletin from the US National Hurricane Center, Lisa was 365mph south of Grand Cayman at around 10am, heading west at 14mph.

The change in path reduces the risk to our area but the Cayman Islands National Weather Service will be issuing marine advisories and people are urged to exercise caution along the coast.

“The southerly shift of this weather system has been a welcome development this morning, but all are still advised to remain vigilant,” said CINWS Director General John Tibbetts. “Residents should anticipate an increased likelihood of overcast skies, intermittent thunderstorms, and some increased winds over the next 48 hours so please do exercise caution while going through your day.”

Lisa is expected to pass south of Jamaica today, south of the Cayman Islands tomorrow, and approach Central America on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Lisa could become a hurricane over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the centre.