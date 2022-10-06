Speaker’s prolonged stay unacceptable, says opposition

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said last night that it was unacceptable for Speaker McKeeva Bush to remain in office until at least 30 November. He also questioned whether or not Bush would actually step down, given that his resignation letter has not been made public and this is not the first time he has claimed he would resign.

Following the announcement yesterday that Bush does not plan to vacate the speaker’s chair for another eight weeks, McTaggart said it was unacceptable to the opposition and likely to the public and should be to every MP.

McTaggart called on Deputy Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks to accept the opposition’s motion so that a no-confidence vote could take place when parliament meets tomorrow, which could pave the way for Bush’s immediate removal rather than allowing him to cling on until the end of next month.

Bush is under pressure to resign in the face of a scandal surrounding allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour while he was drunk at an official government cocktail party.

“We insist that our motion of a lack of confidence in the Speaker must be heard,” McTaggart said in a public statement issued late last night following Bush’s resignation announcement on Radio Cayman, Wednesday evening. He said it would be “both an affront to democratic principles and a breach of good governance” for their no-confidence motion to be hijacked by the deputy speaker, adding that the motion would bring “certainty to this unfortunate situation as well as ensure confidence in the Parliament”.

McTaggart pointed out that the opposition’s no-confidence motion was not out of time. He said it was filed on Friday, 30 September, in accordance with the letter from the clerk advising that the parliament would be meeting Friday, 7 October, and the deadline for submission of motions was 5pm last Friday, the day it was filed.

McTaggart even challenged how genuine Bush’s claim he would step down was. “This is the second pronouncement of the Speaker that he will resign. Where is the resignation letter?” he asked. McTaggart said that the deputy speaker had said she would explain why she had denied the motion by noon today because she was too busy to answer their query yesterday.

“We look forward to her response,” the opposition leader said. “I again confirm that the motion of a Lack of Confidence in the Speaker complies in every material respect with the Standing Orders of Parliament.”