Speaker bows out as victim with ‘swan song’

McKeeva Bush reads his resignation speech to the parliament

(CNS): McKeeva Bush said he would pray for those who are trying to bring him down, as he delivered what he called his “swan song” from the speaker’s chair on Monday evening. Bush made no apology and barely mentioned the reason for his departure, instead implying it was the work of his political enemies who, “no matter what they tried to do and are still trying to do”, would not succeed.

Bush admitted he was asked to resign but described the scandal as “a nasty ordeal” for his family, saying nothing about the women who were reportedly the subject of his inappropriate behaviour.

Speaking just before the house adjourned for what he said would be the last time as the presiding speaker, he said his departure was “a bitter-sweet moment” because of “the circumstances under which I opted to resign, considering the interference and undue influences being brought to bear publicly on the matter of the accusations against me”.

Bush said it was sweet because he was, he hoped, leaving parliament in the capable hands of his deputy, as he informally anointed Kathy Ebanks-Wilks as his successor, even though the next speaker must be elected by the whole parliament. He said he would be returning to the floor and the back bench, where he would be able to take part in debates on policy.

Bush said he was not seeking high office anymore and did not want to be in Cabinet. He claimed that he was proud to have been trusted in the “noble and distinguished office” by the parliament and that throughout his career he had served his country to the best of his ability and honesty.

The West Bay veteran MP also claimed it was his prerogative to decide his resignation notice period because the Standing Orders are silent on the timing of his departure. However, he said he had no intention of going beyond 30 November as he was trying to keep the peace and not trying “to blaggard [sic] our country”.

Bush said he would be an avid advocate to represent his constituency and support his West Bay colleagues and the country, as he thanked his colleagues in the face of those who “are trying to bring me down”.

Premier Wayne Panton, who had requested his resignation, acknowledged Bush’s comments and said he had acted in the best interests of the country, as he wished him and his family well.