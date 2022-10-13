Rezone will increase pressure on 7M Public Beach

Trafalgar Place, West Bay Road

(CNS): Parliament has voted to rezone several parcels of land by Seven Mile Public Beach that will allow for ten-storey development and ultimately increase the pressure on one of only a handful of remaining places where people can still freely access Seven Mile Beach. The site of the RBS Coutts Building and Trafalgar Place is now likely to be demolished and replaced by a ten-storey hotel after the owners were successful in their rezoning application, which will significantly increase the value of their land.

The rezoned land is located just across the road from the Seven Mile Public Beach, east of the Harbour Heights Condos and opposite the construction site of the Hotel Indigo, Dart’s second hotel in the area.

The application to rezone these parcels from Neighbourhood-Commercial to Hotel-Tourism was made by Trafalgar Investments Ltd back in 2020. At the time the Department of Environment urged those involved to consider the number of tourists and local people using this already limited area of beach prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The increased tourism footfall should be taken into account at this stage in order to plan for the sustainable use of the area whilst ensuring it does not undermine the purpose of the public beach as an area for the enjoyment of members of the public,” the DoE stated in its submissions about the re-zone application.

Since then the application has gone through a review process, including a 60-day public notification and consultation period. A notice of the pending change to the parcel was advertised in the Caymanian Times on four occasions between 11 and 20 November 2020, with that public consultation closing on 19 January 2021.

According to documents laid in parliament this week by Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, no objections were received so the CPA considered the application again in February last year and then resolved to forward the application to the planning ministry for Cabinet consideration.



More than 18 months later, Cabinet agreed to allow the rezone to go before parliament in accordance with section 10(2)(b) of the Development and Planning Law (2017 Revision). It was presented by Ebanks, who justified the change by pointing to precedent in the area and the need to support hotels and tourism. There was no debate and no discussion on the impact this decision will now have on Seven Mile Public Beach.

Alongside the existing condos, the new ten-story Watermark and Hotel Indigo, both under construction and due to open next year, as well as the mixed-use development at The Grove, which has also begun work on phase 2, all within a stone’s throw of this new proposed development, will leave the beach under unprecedented strain.

There has been growing public criticism about the limited access the public has to these types of planning decisions. Even when proposed amendments are advertised, the method of public consultation, the limited circulation of the notices and the labelling of sites through blocks and parcels rather than familiar descriptions all act to dampen public engagement in the rezoning of areas that often end up having a significant public impact.