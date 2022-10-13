Rezone will increase pressure on 7M Public Beach
(CNS): Parliament has voted to rezone several parcels of land by Seven Mile Public Beach that will allow for ten-storey development and ultimately increase the pressure on one of only a handful of remaining places where people can still freely access Seven Mile Beach. The site of the RBS Coutts Building and Trafalgar Place is now likely to be demolished and replaced by a ten-storey hotel after the owners were successful in their rezoning application, which will significantly increase the value of their land.
The rezoned land is located just across the road from the Seven Mile Public Beach, east of the Harbour Heights Condos and opposite the construction site of the Hotel Indigo, Dart’s second hotel in the area.
The application to rezone these parcels from Neighbourhood-Commercial to Hotel-Tourism was made by Trafalgar Investments Ltd back in 2020. At the time the Department of Environment urged those involved to consider the number of tourists and local people using this already limited area of beach prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The increased tourism footfall should be taken into account at this stage in order to plan for the sustainable use of the area whilst ensuring it does not undermine the purpose of the public beach as an area for the enjoyment of members of the public,” the DoE stated in its submissions about the re-zone application.
Since then the application has gone through a review process, including a 60-day public notification and consultation period. A notice of the pending change to the parcel was advertised in the Caymanian Times on four occasions between 11 and 20 November 2020, with that public consultation closing on 19 January 2021.
According to documents laid in parliament this week by Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, no objections were received so the CPA considered the application again in February last year and then resolved to forward the application to the planning ministry for Cabinet consideration.
More than 18 months later, Cabinet agreed to allow the rezone to go before parliament in accordance with section 10(2)(b) of the Development and Planning Law (2017 Revision). It was presented by Ebanks, who justified the change by pointing to precedent in the area and the need to support hotels and tourism. There was no debate and no discussion on the impact this decision will now have on Seven Mile Public Beach.
Alongside the existing condos, the new ten-story Watermark and Hotel Indigo, both under construction and due to open next year, as well as the mixed-use development at The Grove, which has also begun work on phase 2, all within a stone’s throw of this new proposed development, will leave the beach under unprecedented strain.
There has been growing public criticism about the limited access the public has to these types of planning decisions. Even when proposed amendments are advertised, the method of public consultation, the limited circulation of the notices and the labelling of sites through blocks and parcels rather than familiar descriptions all act to dampen public engagement in the rezoning of areas that often end up having a significant public impact.
See the details of the re-zone below:
Category: development, Local News, Policy, Politics
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Caymiami here we come. Thank the non-existent lord I’m leaving.
🎶 Concrete Jungle….the animals are after me…🎶
For all the gullible fools who thought the Panton-PACTless Clown Car would be a great change because you blamed Alden for being in bed with big developers;
For all the gullible fools who thought Wayne PACTless Panton would be a staunch protector against over-development and would be a true friend of the environment;
For all the gullible fools who thought that they were voting for change:
This!
All you gullible fools got for your votes was another band of pimps prostituting the island and its environment and going for the high rollers and their high rises.
Tek dat all ye gullible fools!
Tek dat!
They advertised in the caymanian times!! If that doesn’t show you the disdain the developers have for us all, nothing will
They advertise there because nobody reads it
The laws should be changed – all notices should be advertised on all live radio stations, newspapers, online websites etc
Then see what happens..otherwise, why bother being upset when the rules are allowed to be played like this and the planning boards have no problem
sustainable Responsible Development, another fable that Wayne wrote
One would also have to assume CUC will need to increase their output to meet the demand of multiple high-rise developments, which will mean enhancement of current diesel fueled generation plant & equipment.
Desalination Water infrastructure & sewage/wastewater
treatment, in addition.
“Caymanians” screwing Caymanians. Most definitely!!
McBeater wins again!
Don’t blame the politicians, blame the population for being naïve and uneducated.
Mr. Premier what happened to the sustainability and environment security you promised???
Who are all these hotels and condos for? Can’t even fill the existing ones. Why keep building more?
Just keep making the 7MB strip taller, more concrete , more congested and more ugly. Cayman island vibe long gone.
Wayne the environmentalist seems to be asleep at the wheel.
Go to public beach on a Sunday and see how much you like it now.
Can someone, in government, please answer the following question:
1. Who are we developing for?
2. Who will ultimately benefit, short or long term, from the ‘overdevelopment’?
3. Will the future generations of this country be better or worst off due to this ‘overdevelopmet’?
It must be obvious to anyone that increased foot traffic will push more sand down into the sea thereby speeding up beach erosion.
……..
Caymanians screwing Caymanians; not in the least surprising.
#pactsustainability