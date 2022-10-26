Public urged to prep for seasonal bulk waste clear-out

DEH collects bulk waste (file photo)

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has announced the schedule for this year’s pre-Christmas bulk waste collection for Grand Cayman. Residents are urged to prepare and separate their items ahead of the week assigned for collection in their respective areas.

“The success of the annual bulk waste collection depends on the cooperation of residents to follow the guidelines provided and the dates for collection,” said DEH Director Richard Simms. “We have worked together before and I’m confident that we will continue the joint efforts with members of the community for a smooth clean-up of the islands.”

Simms said there will not be any extension of the collection schedule and any bulk waste that is put out after the announced dates will not be collected.

He said that DEH officers would “be out in full force monitoring the exercise and checking on the routes already finished ensuring that tipping litter after the fact is dealt with according to the law and fines are applied if necessary”.

Bulk waste collection in Grand Cayman will take place from Monday to Saturday according to the following schedule:

West Bay 7-12 November George Town 14-19 November Bodden Town 21-26 November North Side / East End 28 November – 3 December

The schedule for the Bulk Waste Collection in the Sister Islands will be announced at a later date.

Bulk waste refers to large items such as old furniture, mattresses, rugs, household appliances, carpeting, scrap metal, vegetative waste and other items that are not collected as part of the DEH’s weekly pick-up services.

However, construction and demolition debris, hazardous material, electronics and tyres will not be collected during the bulk waste removal activity. Alternative arrangements must be made to get these items to the landfill.

The George Town Landfill operates from 7:00am to 5:00pm on weekdays and until 1:00pm on Saturdays and is closed on Sundays. The landfill drop-off facility at the gate will remain accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.