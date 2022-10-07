Problems persist for vulnerable prisoners
(CNS): An independent oversight body that monitors the local prison system has repeated concerns in its recently published annual report for 2021 that there is still no purpose-built facility or space for prisoners with mental health issues. With no dedicated accommodation for vulnerable prisoners at HMP Northward or HMP Fairbanks, the mentally ill and other at-risk inmates are living alongside the general population in cells that remain unfit for human habitation.
Provision for disabled prisoners is also inadequate, especially at Northward, the Cayman Islands Independent Monitoring Board (CIIMB) found, and several important facilities are only accessible by stairs, including the prison chapel.
The report also documents a weakness in psychiatric provisions, which has not improved since last year’s report. Prisoners known to have mental health challenges have reportedly caused serious issues with other inmates and they have had to be moved to the high-risk unit, which houses prisoners posing a security risk and is not designed for inmates who are mentally ill.
As previously reported, the board remains concerned that this unit “is being used as a holding place for the most vulnerable prisoners instead of a specialist unit”. Board members asked the prison director to inform them when and how this problem would be addressed.
The government is currently going through the process of seeking consultants to build a new prison and a procurement exercise is currently underway for architects to design the new estate on the HMP Northward site and adjacent crown land. This is based on an outline business case conducted by consultants for the home affairs ministry, which remains secret. CNS has repeatedly asked officials to see this document but those requests have been denied.
In the meantime, despite acknowledging that some progress has been made in improving the conditions of the women’s prison and in the early release unit, the board noted a significant number of problems related to the dilapidated state of the HMP Northward property.
The board also pointed to the inadequate provision of rehabilitation services for women at Fairbanks. While programmes have been extended at HMP Northward, where men have access to a wide range of different training and education courses, women’s access is considerably more limited.
“It remains a concern of the Board that prisoners at HMP Fairbanks still do not have the same variety of purposeful activities to choose from as prisoners at HMP Northward,” the report states. “Classes are much fewer and there are still complaints by prisoners of inconsistencies and frequent cancellations of scheduled classes, at short notice.”
Northward prisoners have access to certified courses through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and Inspire Cayman that results in qualification, which is still not available to the women at Fairbanks, where only a cosmetology course is on offer.
The board said that throughout 2021 COVID-19 had a significant impact on visiting, as well as their own access to the prison, the provision of training and education, and other support services. The need to create isolation units for prisoners who were positive for COVID put a further strain on the already inadequate prison accommodation.
The board was established by the governor and rolled out in 2019. Its role is to monitor the conditions and treatment of those imprisoned, incarcerated or otherwise detained in custody in the Cayman Islands to satisfy itself as to the humane and just treatment of those held in custody and the range and adequacy of the programmes and other arrangements preparing them for release.
See the full report in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Just Shameful ! And this reflects the attitude and misunderstandings alot of people in position have for the mentally challenged. Alot of them, I believe, think they CHOSE WITHOUT DIFFICULTY to be in the state they are in. THE ILL AND THE SICK SHOULD NOT BE MINGLING WITH CRIMINALS !! SHAME, SHAME, SHAME !!!
Hebrews 13:3
Remember those in prison as if you were their fellow prisoners, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.
…just not in Cayman. The Christians there have more important things to worry about, so hush, Paul.
Known for years…meanwhile, drugs and phones fly over the fences, prison guards abuse and traffic, and the prison director is bestowed a royal gong. Great job everybody.
As a concern citizen, there has to be a greater push by our government to see the prisoners as human beings first and foremost. Yes these people have ‘f*****’up. They may be deserving of some sort of separation from the general population but this throw them in prison and throw away the key mentality can’t work.
The government must push for the creation of the mental unit at the prisons so that such prisoners can get the help they need and to be able to be rehabilitated in order to not be repeat offenders when they do get out.
Also building the mental institution for those in the general populace who need such a facility, must take place like yesterday. In doing so, we provide adequate care for such persons and provide the necessary chances for them to be treated properly so as to ensure they don’t end up in prison amongst the general population there.
The government must have some empathy for these people and see the importance and the down right need for these facilities.
Our country is growing and so are the problems that come with a large population. “An ounce of prevention then must be better than a pound of cure.’
It’s crying shame what has happened to the last two prison directors and the lack of support and political obstruction by our no use political dingbats promoting corruption in our government and allowing foreign nationals to dictate prison policies to benefit themselves. It’s a Shame what’s happening to Cayman though!
This ain’t nothing about vulnerable prisoners this about the double standards that exist in the prison system where a certain nationality of prisoners are given privileges over other prisoners the Jamaicanisation of our law enforcement branches is not right and has dire consequences for these islands and the UK government needs to address it immediately before it become a very serious situation and stop listen to local politic @$$holes who’s.agenda is based on their garrison community voters and their sexual liaisons overseas.What a real mess Cayman is in from colonialism to servitude to the slave Boss !