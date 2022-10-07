Problems persist for vulnerable prisoners

HMP Northward

(CNS): An independent oversight body that monitors the local prison system has repeated concerns in its recently published annual report for 2021 that there is still no purpose-built facility or space for prisoners with mental health issues. With no dedicated accommodation for vulnerable prisoners at HMP Northward or HMP Fairbanks, the mentally ill and other at-risk inmates are living alongside the general population in cells that remain unfit for human habitation.

Provision for disabled prisoners is also inadequate, especially at Northward, the Cayman Islands Independent Monitoring Board (CIIMB) found, and several important facilities are only accessible by stairs, including the prison chapel.

The report also documents a weakness in psychiatric provisions, which has not improved since last year’s report. Prisoners known to have mental health challenges have reportedly caused serious issues with other inmates and they have had to be moved to the high-risk unit, which houses prisoners posing a security risk and is not designed for inmates who are mentally ill.

As previously reported, the board remains concerned that this unit “is being used as a holding place for the most vulnerable prisoners instead of a specialist unit”. Board members asked the prison director to inform them when and how this problem would be addressed.

The government is currently going through the process of seeking consultants to build a new prison and a procurement exercise is currently underway for architects to design the new estate on the HMP Northward site and adjacent crown land. This is based on an outline business case conducted by consultants for the home affairs ministry, which remains secret. CNS has repeatedly asked officials to see this document but those requests have been denied.

In the meantime, despite acknowledging that some progress has been made in improving the conditions of the women’s prison and in the early release unit, the board noted a significant number of problems related to the dilapidated state of the HMP Northward property.

The board also pointed to the inadequate provision of rehabilitation services for women at Fairbanks. While programmes have been extended at HMP Northward, where men have access to a wide range of different training and education courses, women’s access is considerably more limited.

“It remains a concern of the Board that prisoners at HMP Fairbanks still do not have the same variety of purposeful activities to choose from as prisoners at HMP Northward,” the report states. “Classes are much fewer and there are still complaints by prisoners of inconsistencies and frequent cancellations of scheduled classes, at short notice.”

Northward prisoners have access to certified courses through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and Inspire Cayman that results in qualification, which is still not available to the women at Fairbanks, where only a cosmetology course is on offer.

The board said that throughout 2021 COVID-19 had a significant impact on visiting, as well as their own access to the prison, the provision of training and education, and other support services. The need to create isolation units for prisoners who were positive for COVID put a further strain on the already inadequate prison accommodation.

The board was established by the governor and rolled out in 2019. Its role is to monitor the conditions and treatment of those imprisoned, incarcerated or otherwise detained in custody in the Cayman Islands to satisfy itself as to the humane and just treatment of those held in custody and the range and adequacy of the programmes and other arrangements preparing them for release.