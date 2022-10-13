Premier: PPM priority is power not principle
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said the opposition was looking for power and was not really concerned about principles over the last few weeks since the former speaker was embroiled in a scandal and the premier asked him to resign. Panton said Wednesday that if the Progressives’ priority had really been about the need to remove the speaker that would have been the first motion they filed, but instead they sought a no-confidence vote in the government, believing wrongly that they could bring PACT down.
“They demonstrated that their priority was about power and not about principle,” he said during a live appearance on the social media show, CMR. “The first motion that they filed had nothing to do with the removal of the speaker, nothing to do with the vote of no confidence in the speaker that they have been taking a stand on and saying this is the reason why we are not coming to parliament. It was an attempt to bring down the government.”
The opposition had filed the no-confidence motion against the speaker, which was refused by the deputy speaker at the last minute after the government had pushed back the meeting date by two days. Panton said that, given the subject of the first motion, it was really all about an attempt to put power above principle.
The premier said if the Progressives’ priority was to deal with the speaker, it would have been their first motion, not their last. He said the opposition had “layered hypocrisy upon hypocrisy upon hypocrisy layered with deceit”, then stood on top of it and claimed it as the moral high ground.
Since Bush agreed to Panton’s behind-the-scenes persuasion to step down without a notice period, the opposition has taken credit for the resignation U-turn.
“I have no doubt that the combined pressure brought by my and MP Barbara Conolly’s motion on a lack of confidence in the Speaker, together with the Opposition’s boycott of Parliament and insistence that the Speaker step down immediately,played a key role in Mr Bush being forced out of the Speaker’s chair,” the PPM leader Roy McTaggart said in a brief statement to the press following the news Bush was leaving the chair.
Despite their differences, Panton said he believed the country needs an effective but constructive opposition. However, it seems likely that over the coming months Panton will go into battle with them again.
The issues which fuelled their no-confidence vote in PACT have not necessarily been addressed and could be further flamed as Bush, who according to Sir Alden “dislikes the premier very much”, takes to the government back-bench.
The opposition’s decision to file a motion to bring down the government was brought on by what they believed was the significant level of dissatisfaction with Panton’s leadership by many PACT MPs.
While the government was shored up by a successful confidence vote by Dwayne Seymour, a matter of weeks before he stood up in parliament on Wednesday to offer his support to PACT, he had apparently been speaking with his old PPM colleagues about how terrible the government was.
Some differences of opinion between some MPs have been simmering noticeably, while the lack of support by several ministers for Panton’s sustainability policies has been apparent. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks’ clear opposition to that policy was laid bare in the legal wrangle between two government entities, the National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority, over the Boggy Sand planning issue, which is now heading to the Court of Appeal.
Category: Politics
Mr. Premier stop the bickering and try to help your Caymanians. We struggling man! CUC alone is sending me bankrupt! We can’t afford our bills, can’t afford to eat, traffic morning and night, more of our money building more roads that ain’t going nowhere or helping the traffic or environment.
King Charles 111, help us. I vote a no confidence of all of these two political party!!!
Wayne, please step down, your rabble of MLAs and you were a poor pick for the country.
Panton said Wednesday that if the Progressives’ priority had really been about the need to remove the speaker that would have been the first motion they filed, but instead they sought a no-confidence vote in the government
I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed, but by filing the motion of no-confidence in the government first, the Speaker would NOT have been able to vote in support of the government. Then once PPM had toppled PACT they would also have the votes necessary to remove Mac.
I don’t have a dog in this fight, but if Wayne wants to talk about hypocrisy and deceit then he needs to explain how the motion by Jon Jon got placed on the order paper ahead of the one by Roy.
Exactly! He doesnt understand logic that is why hie almost lost his throne. Next time he won’t be so lucky. Wait until the PACK come back at him.
#aretheysupportedwayne
Didn’t think so.
Dear Wayne, the opposition SHOULD take credit for it. You only acted when you were pressured by 75% of voters. You thought you could save your last shred of dignity? Fat chance for that. Mac will have your job in short order old chap. Anyone listen to his words lately (e.g. in his throne speech Friday) His political career isn’t over by a longshot and business lining up behind him. He has the support of at least 6 PACT and will recruit the others in short order.
Oh please don’t prophecy that. Don’t encourage him .
Oh dear, he finally located his tongue. I thought the cat had it for supper long ago
@CNS, out of curiosity where/when did Alden say “Bush dislikes the premier very much”? Just wanna see for myself, thx!
CNS: We first included the quote in this CNS story. I’m sure you can find the press briefing on the Progressives’ YouTube channel or FB page.
Two hypocrites do not make a principled person. Wayne, you won the election over condemning Bush. You have now stayed in power by saying he is not so bad. He is just a pawn, albeit a powerful one, in your games – all of you!
Unfortunately I and many others feel the PACT government will continue to operate disfunctionak especially with McKeeva now on the bench to run up his stupid mouth.
Jay has already proven to be just like his purported mentor McKeeva by challenging the Premier’s portfolio’s position so his ignorance is on full display.
Funny how John John spoke about the new MP’s having gained experience needed and are doing a good job when clearly their actions begto differ.
I have NO CONFIDENCE that PACT will operate as a cohesive government based on their actions.
As the saying goes “a leopard never changes its spots”.
He only says whatever Catron tells him to say.
Dear Premier Pot, let me reintroduce you to Kettle, your old friend.
So says this guy.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/03/panton-finally-quits-ppm/
Is she Wayne? Is she?
PPM is horrible but can you set your bar a little higher than being better than pond slime? To start with how about getting “Ah please just give us a chance” Saunders to enforce immigration laws?
No administration is perfect and this one is no exception. I suggest we all get involved at district level, where our aptitudes and skillsets can benefit our fellow man (be the change we want to see)
Sad times
This squabbling is getting embarrassing already. Fix the education system, fix the dump, work on getting better cost of living and appeal to tourism properly. Get your heads out of each other’s backsides and run a country
I am sorry but reading those two words (Sir Alden) made me giggle.
Envy is one of the deadliest sins- give us your credentials and when the king swings by we will ask him to give you your knighthood. Sir Alden deserves it. – get used to it.
5:45 Tell him/her where to make that, umm, Donation to a british charity.