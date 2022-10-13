Premier: PPM priority is power not principle

Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said the opposition was looking for power and was not really concerned about principles over the last few weeks since the former speaker was embroiled in a scandal and the premier asked him to resign. Panton said Wednesday that if the Progressives’ priority had really been about the need to remove the speaker that would have been the first motion they filed, but instead they sought a no-confidence vote in the government, believing wrongly that they could bring PACT down.

“They demonstrated that their priority was about power and not about principle,” he said during a live appearance on the social media show, CMR. “The first motion that they filed had nothing to do with the removal of the speaker, nothing to do with the vote of no confidence in the speaker that they have been taking a stand on and saying this is the reason why we are not coming to parliament. It was an attempt to bring down the government.”

The opposition had filed the no-confidence motion against the speaker, which was refused by the deputy speaker at the last minute after the government had pushed back the meeting date by two days. Panton said that, given the subject of the first motion, it was really all about an attempt to put power above principle.

The premier said if the Progressives’ priority was to deal with the speaker, it would have been their first motion, not their last. He said the opposition had “layered hypocrisy upon hypocrisy upon hypocrisy layered with deceit”, then stood on top of it and claimed it as the moral high ground.

Since Bush agreed to Panton’s behind-the-scenes persuasion to step down without a notice period, the opposition has taken credit for the resignation U-turn.

“I have no doubt that the combined pressure brought by my and MP Barbara Conolly’s motion on a lack of confidence in the Speaker, together with the Opposition’s boycott of Parliament and insistence that the Speaker step down immediately,played a key role in Mr Bush being forced out of the Speaker’s chair,” the PPM leader Roy McTaggart said in a brief statement to the press following the news Bush was leaving the chair.

Despite their differences, Panton said he believed the country needs an effective but constructive opposition. However, it seems likely that over the coming months Panton will go into battle with them again.

The issues which fuelled their no-confidence vote in PACT have not necessarily been addressed and could be further flamed as Bush, who according to Sir Alden “dislikes the premier very much”, takes to the government back-bench.

The opposition’s decision to file a motion to bring down the government was brought on by what they believed was the significant level of dissatisfaction with Panton’s leadership by many PACT MPs.

While the government was shored up by a successful confidence vote by Dwayne Seymour, a matter of weeks before he stood up in parliament on Wednesday to offer his support to PACT, he had apparently been speaking with his old PPM colleagues about how terrible the government was.

Some differences of opinion between some MPs have been simmering noticeably, while the lack of support by several ministers for Panton’s sustainability policies has been apparent. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks’ clear opposition to that policy was laid bare in the legal wrangle between two government entities, the National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority, over the Boggy Sand planning issue, which is now heading to the Court of Appeal.