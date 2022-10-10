Police seek help in shooting of man and dog

(CNS): Police have renewed their appeal for information relating to a shooting in West Bay last month in which a dog was killed and a man wounded in the leg. Although two men were arrested, neither of them have been charged in this case but are facing unrelated drug charges. The man and his dog were both shot at about 12:15am on Saturday, 29 September, at a yard in Birch Tree Hill, and officers are urging people to come forward.

The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department and witnesses are asked to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.