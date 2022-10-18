Police arrest suspect in West Bay murder

Crime scene of murder on 14 October 2022 (from social media)

(CNS): Police have arrested a 42-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of the murder of Ian George Duffel (51) at around 1pm Friday night in Birch Tree Hill. The man was picked up on Saturday, 15 October, and remains in custody as the murder investigation continues. Duffel, who is also from West Bay, was stabbed multiple times in a yard close to the junction of Captain Joe and Osbert Road. No further details have been released in relation to the killing, the fourth murder of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Bay CID at 949-3999.