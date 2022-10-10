Panton sought deal with opposition, Sir Alden claims

Leader of the Opposition Roy McTaggart (left) with Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Sir Alden McLaughlin has claimed that Premier Wayne Panton recently approached the opposition about forming a government with them. Speaking at a PPM press briefing on Friday after the opposition members boycotted parliament, the former premier said the Progressives had brought a no-confidence motion in government because various members of PACT had been speaking to the PPM about their dissatisfaction with and lack of support for Panton and had raised the idea of forming a new government with them, while the premier himself had also spoken to Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart.

“Premier Panton himself has spoken to the leader about the possibility of him and some of his team forming a government with us,” he said. “The problem with that… was he insisted he remain as premier and I am afraid none of us have any confidence in his ability to lead… So that conversation didn’t get very far.”

CNS contacted Panton over the weekend about the claim and so far the premier has not refuted the allegations.

McLaughlin also said the person who had been leading the charge to bring the government down was Dwayne Seymour, which he described as ironic, given that just before the press briefing Seymour had tabled in parliament and debated a successful confidence motion in the PACT Government.

During the briefing, McLaughlin said that Minister Jay Ebanks had been less than complimentary about Panton and that McKeeva Bush dislikes Panton “very much”. PPM Deputy Leader Joey Hew implied that both Julianna O’Connor-Connolly and Kathy Ebanks-Wilks were among those who had engaged with PPM about leaving PACT.

“I had multiple conversations with Dwayne Seymour,” McLaughlin said, adding that all of the Progressive members have had conversations with PACT members over the last year and on each occasion it was the leadership of Panton that they were calling into question.

The former premier said he believed outside influences that were keen to keep “PACT intact” had come to the rescue, having seen what the PPM had originally believed was a revolt by members of the government group.

“There has been significant intervention by certain people,” he said. Although McLaughlin was unable to confirm the details, he said he had been in politics long enough to “recognise the signs when somebody else is moving the pawns around on the chess board”.

Hew said that the only reason why the opposition filed the no-confidence motion, which was withdrawn from the order paper on Friday when the opposition boycotted the meeting, was because of the clear divisions on the government benches that were preventing the government from doing anything.

“We would not have brought that motion if we had not had reason to,” he said, noting concerns about the lack of any major legislation in two years and the limited work reflected in the Cabinet briefs. He said they were “approached about bringing this motion a long time ago”.

Hew said that if what had happened brought PACT members together and brought the country forward, then so be it because lots of people needed help. He said PACT may have hit the reset button but the way they had done it was terrible.

He said that given the situation with the speaker and the aftermath of the storm, which the government still hadn’t addressed, they made a decision to file the no-confidence motion. When the government delayed the start of parliament, they assumed it was to add a no-confidence vote in the speaker, but when instead Seymour filed a confidence motion in PACT, they filed their motion for a vote against the speaker, he said.

When that was declined and PACT prioritised the confidence vote over the no-confidence vote, rendering that original motion meaningless, coupled with the resignation of Bush on his own terms, leaving him in office until the end of November, the decision to boycott the meeting was then made, Hew said, as he laid out their concerns.

McTaggart insisted that the PPM would boycott the rest of this current meeting until Bush steps down, even though parliament voted on Friday afternoon to accept Bush’s resignation from the speaker’s chair. McTaggart said the deputy speaker should take up the position now because Bush should not be allowed to continue on as though nothing had happened.

Even though the PPM members all stood with Bush the day after he was convicted and sentenced for assault in December at the ceremony to name the House of Parliament, the party continues to argue that their situation with Bush was different and that they had opted to call the election as a way of dealing with him. But following that unclear result, they refused to have him back post-election, which is why they are now in opposition.