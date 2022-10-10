Panton sought deal with opposition, Sir Alden claims
(CNS): Sir Alden McLaughlin has claimed that Premier Wayne Panton recently approached the opposition about forming a government with them. Speaking at a PPM press briefing on Friday after the opposition members boycotted parliament, the former premier said the Progressives had brought a no-confidence motion in government because various members of PACT had been speaking to the PPM about their dissatisfaction with and lack of support for Panton and had raised the idea of forming a new government with them, while the premier himself had also spoken to Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart.
“Premier Panton himself has spoken to the leader about the possibility of him and some of his team forming a government with us,” he said. “The problem with that… was he insisted he remain as premier and I am afraid none of us have any confidence in his ability to lead… So that conversation didn’t get very far.”
CNS contacted Panton over the weekend about the claim and so far the premier has not refuted the allegations.
McLaughlin also said the person who had been leading the charge to bring the government down was Dwayne Seymour, which he described as ironic, given that just before the press briefing Seymour had tabled in parliament and debated a successful confidence motion in the PACT Government.
During the briefing, McLaughlin said that Minister Jay Ebanks had been less than complimentary about Panton and that McKeeva Bush dislikes Panton “very much”. PPM Deputy Leader Joey Hew implied that both Julianna O’Connor-Connolly and Kathy Ebanks-Wilks were among those who had engaged with PPM about leaving PACT.
“I had multiple conversations with Dwayne Seymour,” McLaughlin said, adding that all of the Progressive members have had conversations with PACT members over the last year and on each occasion it was the leadership of Panton that they were calling into question.
The former premier said he believed outside influences that were keen to keep “PACT intact” had come to the rescue, having seen what the PPM had originally believed was a revolt by members of the government group.
“There has been significant intervention by certain people,” he said. Although McLaughlin was unable to confirm the details, he said he had been in politics long enough to “recognise the signs when somebody else is moving the pawns around on the chess board”.
Hew said that the only reason why the opposition filed the no-confidence motion, which was withdrawn from the order paper on Friday when the opposition boycotted the meeting, was because of the clear divisions on the government benches that were preventing the government from doing anything.
“We would not have brought that motion if we had not had reason to,” he said, noting concerns about the lack of any major legislation in two years and the limited work reflected in the Cabinet briefs. He said they were “approached about bringing this motion a long time ago”.
Hew said that if what had happened brought PACT members together and brought the country forward, then so be it because lots of people needed help. He said PACT may have hit the reset button but the way they had done it was terrible.
He said that given the situation with the speaker and the aftermath of the storm, which the government still hadn’t addressed, they made a decision to file the no-confidence motion. When the government delayed the start of parliament, they assumed it was to add a no-confidence vote in the speaker, but when instead Seymour filed a confidence motion in PACT, they filed their motion for a vote against the speaker, he said.
When that was declined and PACT prioritised the confidence vote over the no-confidence vote, rendering that original motion meaningless, coupled with the resignation of Bush on his own terms, leaving him in office until the end of November, the decision to boycott the meeting was then made, Hew said, as he laid out their concerns.
McTaggart insisted that the PPM would boycott the rest of this current meeting until Bush steps down, even though parliament voted on Friday afternoon to accept Bush’s resignation from the speaker’s chair. McTaggart said the deputy speaker should take up the position now because Bush should not be allowed to continue on as though nothing had happened.
Even though the PPM members all stood with Bush the day after he was convicted and sentenced for assault in December at the ceremony to name the House of Parliament, the party continues to argue that their situation with Bush was different and that they had opted to call the election as a way of dealing with him. But following that unclear result, they refused to have him back post-election, which is why they are now in opposition.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
We need a phychiatrist who specializes in political disorders to evaluate our Parliament.
Here are the details to help him/her with the work:
1. Alden, Roy, David, Barbara, Joey and Moses are PPM. They will vote as a bloc and without having seen their manifesto (no I don’t want to see it either) will give them credit for subscribing to the same principles, and will vote broadly in line with those principles. That’s a solid 6 votes.
2. JuJu is Party in Power (PIP) and always has been. She is happy to set any principles aside will vote with anyone who will give her a seat at the head table. It’s a Ministry for her or adios. That’s 1 swing vote.
3. Isaac is PIP same as JuJu. Although he just wants to hep his EE people and isn’t yet ready for a Ministerial post. After watching Jay, Bernie and Sabrina, he will surely think he is ready by the next election. That’s 1 swing vote.
4. Wayne thought that he was Independent but after 18 months of trying to herd cats he is probably cursing the PACT he made with the devil. That’s 2 votes, since Heather isn’t capable of independent thought. She is not the only one in Parliament that description applies to, but I don’t want to digress from the topic.
5. Bernie hates McKeeva after their falling out, but he also now hates Wayne for belittling him in public. Like JuJu, he votes where he gets the best salary.
6. What can we say about Jon Jon? It really doesn’t matter what we say, because like Cryin Bryan and Sauntering Saunders, he will get re-elected with a huge majority. That’s why he can stand up and admit that he was plotting against his own government and his reward is to bring a motion stating that they are a great government. Obviously nobody trusts him, but when you are counting votes he will always be 1.
7. Sabrina, with only 37% of the vote in her District is eager to do whatever it takes to stay on the side of whomever is in power, so 1 more PIP vote. Like JuJu she is more than ready to switch sides if it comes with a Ministry.
8. Kathy I had high hopes for but she turned out to be a disappointment. The only good thing is that her dog would still have made a better representative than the noble Captain she defeated.
9. Andre, it’s time to put on your big boy pants and speak out. You can’t take the pay for four years and then say you didn’t agree with many of the PACT machinations.
10. Bryan and Saunders are locked in a battle to see who will become the most incompetent Premier after the Big Mac.
It’s hard to believe the PACT government will stay together for the entire four years, but there doesn’t appear to be any way of forming a decent government of 10 people when we have elected less than 10 decent people in total.
And don’t forget the personnel trainer
Good Lord what an embarrassment. They are behaving like a bunch of mean kids on the playground. They all need to GROW UP!
“Hew said that the only reason why the opposition filed the no-confidence motion, which was withdrawn from the order paper on Friday when the opposition boycotted the meeting, was because of the clear divisions on the government benches that were preventing the government from doing anything.”
Can PPM come forward and list the matters which it would like PACT to attend to which PACT has not been able to do because of its perceived “division within”….
PACT have gotten more done in the past 18 months than PPM got done in its 12+ years…
Let’s see your list of achievements then ? They have talked a lot but what have they done ? The lack of parliament meetings is proof of that, how many changes have they made ? They are still operating on the ppm agenda that the ppm left behind
Whoever that PR woman is from Barbados that the PPM is paying big bucks to, I think you need a refund!!!!!!!!!! LOL.
That press conference was a real eye opener for me.
David adjusting his tie and trying to keep up with the conversations. Clueless.
Barbara all of a sudden found her voice ( Err Alden’s voice) and looked like a dear caught in a head light when she spoke. Sorry Barbara can’t take you seriously now after you were silent when Mckeeva mauled the bartender. Where was your outrage then? Stop making men use you woman!
Roy looking like the scapegoat as usual
Moses just looked sleepy and bored.
Joey trying to sound relevant and intelligent but made no real impact.
Alden naming names and saying who hates who. Sounded like a bully who just got the shit beat out of him and outsmarted by the underdog!
The whole lot is pathetic. No integrity in the LA since Ezzard left.
Wayne you are a good man do not let these dirty unworthy rascals change your character. You keep doing what you were doing from day one and that is looking after your country and people!
I really wish someone would put out an island-wide survey to rate each and every person in office. Sad times!
Do not forget that kitchen appliances, etc….. and CASH still work wonders during voting time in the Caymans!
…and this is just the start, fairly certain there will some much bigger stories to come out over the next few days….surprised Sandy has put anything out there yet to be honest….
surprised Sandy has put anything out there yet to be honest.
Familiarize yourself with the role of spin doctor.
The members of PACT have been negotiating and complaining about Premier Panton’s leadership since taking office.
You can clearly see that there is a lack of trust, order and competence among members.
Premier Panton gave Mr Bush a specific date and time to resign, and he didn’t. If he issued a ‘strongly worded letter to the Speaker”, how strong could it be if Mr Bush did nothing in the time he was supposed to?
The Dep Speaker should have allowed for the motion to be debated, she shouldn’t lie or cover-up.
As Sir Alden said, I will wait to see if Mr Bush really steps down.
“Sir” Alden still doesn’t know which end is up! Sad, isn’t it?
Just watched this shambles. Not only do they appear illiterate, but not even bothered by it. Wouldn’t you want to prepare, address major issues? Nope. Looking for scraps of paper that you can’t even read. Shame on you all. Standing there saying Mr Speaker?! And embarassment. Where is Mr Roped to get these jokers out of here before Cayman is a laughing stock of the Caribbean? Crime, and idiots ruling.
It is very unprofessional and cheap for Sir Hair Cream to disclose information like this. It’s underhanded and an attempt to cause disruption at a time when the average person is struggling to deal with soaring living costs, chronic traffic on our roads and increasing gun crime etc. All they care about is getting their fat faces back in the trough.
It’s pathetic but I wouldn’t expect less from the big sell-out. Their paymasters / Dart must be getting impatient.
Nop it’s the bloody truth
The real travesty to the country was when the best of the elected people could not come together after the last election to form a competent government. Simply too many egos in play. Now we suffer the pig swill on both sides.
Wayne should very made that outreach to PPM right after elections. He should not have included Jay or Kenneth. Worse McKeeva.
But he was rushing to form a Govt of Independents.
Coalition with PPM would’ve been better!
Oh please. He was to busy patting himself on the back. He had his dream job but didn’t realise it took more than dreaming. Shame on him. Right now he should have the testicular fortitude )) as the member for BTW like to say) and call early election, If he wants to have any semblance of respect at all. I don’t know what his PACK promised him but he should know by now that they cannot be trusted call election and give us an opportunity to do what you cannot or will not do. You never know you migh be lucky.
Bumbling incompetence on both sides of the aisle. PPM’s no-confidence motion now just looks pathetic and ill-advised. They should have had a deal in place before making the move.
Despite his weakened position, I don’t think PPM should have rejected Panton’s offer of a deal which would keep him as Premier. If they could have swallowed their pride (which is obviously too big of an ask, based on Mr. McTaggart’s comments), this would have rid us of Kenny and Saunders and put them back on the margins where they belong.
If the adults in the room can’t come together, not only will we be left with the rest of this term but possibly another after this with KB and Chris at the helm. It’s wishful thinking to imagine them not winning their districts for the foreseeable future.
What a mess you made, Wayne, by joining up with these guys in the first place. You’re the Premier, sure, but these islands are worse for it.
McLaughlin said that … McKeeva Bush dislikes Panton “very much”
Wow! That’s the best you got ? PPM is pathetic. LMAO!!!
Alden better watch out Jon Jon doesn’t trample over him with his donkey!
And Mary upon it!
Jonjon is a complete idiotic embarrassment and should be kept indoors at all times.
I wouldn’t trust him to clean my car, yet he has a voice in our Parliament.
What is the most dangerous part of this is, the fact that a few hundred of his own kind exist and vote for him.
Where would the comedy come from if we didn’t have Jon Jon for laughs?
What a hot mess!!
Bush should resign immediately or a no-confidence vote done immediately to remove him. PACT and PPM should come together on that.
Past that we have another hot mess called PACT.
Only Lord knows the best way forward. Two bulls trying to lead.
This to me sounds like PACT has tried to reach out to the opposition in good faith on a way forward for the Government and PPM in turn responds by passing along the nature of the discussions to the media in order to discredit Mr. Panton. Just another despicable attempt by PPM to undermine this Government that is trying to achieve their goals of helping the average Caymanian and protection for the environment. This story should have a disclaimer on the bottom – paid for by Dart via campaign donations to PPM in exchange for permission to build a dozen more hotels on Seven Mile Beach that the average Caymanian won’t be able to afford to visit.
I don’t see any good faith there. WP was using the PPM because he couldn’t get on with his PACT members but he wanted to do it on his terms so he would look good. Good faith would have manifested in the Deputy Speaker accepting the PPMs motion as well as removing the Speaker outright instead of giving him a month’s notice. can’t eat your cake and still have it. I guess it might have worked and Roy would have been the de facto Premier while Wayne strut around as the “Premier” I am not so sure if that should have been expected from Roy and the PPm?
What a mess these Islands have come to. Sad, very sad indeed.
the political pool is full of greedy selfish stupid people.
Elected officials are not the Islands.
It sounds like PPM thought they had a deal to take over, but it fell through, and now they’re upset. The fact that Alden is airing details of meetings with the opposition shows how salty he is.
But as Honorable Roy is the leader of the PPM, why is Honorable Alden doing all the talking? Sure looks like he is the head dog and all the rest are just following him around like little puppy dogs, couple of them look like they do not even know what is even going on.
Wag the dog. Alden is the puppet master pulling Roy’s strings.
Alden is top dog of the lodge.
Sir is the most knowledgeable and experience of the PPm leadership. I can see Roy being advise by him but definitely not Wayne. The hardest thing in the world is to try to mentor someone whose entire political philosophy is contrary to your own.
Panton, Andre, Heather Kathy, and possibly Isaac should form a government with PPM.
Whatever the cost to PPM, the benefit and value to Cayman would be enormous.
We would be rid of Mac, Kenneth, Saunders, Jay, Seymour,
C’mon PPM, for the good of the Country, reach out to Wayne and carve out a better future for us all.
Well you got one thing right.
Wayne is not number one, while Andre is his number two.
Premier has always undermined Saunders, rather than treat him like Deputy Premier.
Roy is Alden’s number two, then comes Joey Hew. What thinks you?
Jay and McKeeva don’t like anyone that stands up to them. The Premier is an honourable man. It is too bad that the coalition government did not get formed.
Very disappointment with all of the games going on. This is what happens when so called independents are not independent and were elected based on their lies.
PACT will not be united going forward despite the theatrics last Friday in LA. Too many egos and agendas.
May 2025 can’t come soon enough
If my 8 and 10 year old kids behaved like this I’d send them for counseling.
Did anyone see that look on Roy’s face when Alden said it wasn’t him but Roy who spoke to Wayne?..Poor Roy, he couldn’t even chime in and say yes he did..He just looked at Alden in disbelief and I’ll bet was hoping that Wendy didn’t ask him to corroborate What Alden had just said.
PPM was searching deep to drive home the division yesterday..I wonder sometimes if Alden actually goes back and views himself on these press briefings. What a bunch of sorry ass losers!
Alden in Wonderland!
i honestly feel pact is for the poor ppl…and wayne is an upstanding leader….and yes i am a voter…
There is some logic to that. If you want to stay in power you have to keep the majority of the people poor so that they will always vote for you in return for handouts.
Don’t know about that. WP certainly was during the campaign, handing out the shiny objects left right snd centre, while the shameless constituents were there with their hands out grabbing it up. I suppose that revenue stream has dried up and NAU is now overwhelm and all hell is breaking out.
Pitiful bunch of waffle trying and failing to put a good spin on the dog’s breakfast they fed themselves.
PACT = Pure And Complete Travesty
Wayne Panton should not have been having those discussions and expect it would not upset his pact. There is a price to pay for that sort of politics.
Discussions are just hypothetical until they are on paper. You’d be surprised by the “hypothetical” discussions that happen within CIG.
Panton is disloyal to his own PACT!
You think he was the only one? The others tried to bring Kenny and get shown the door.
Oh but he was not the only one “talking” to the PPM. I understand Jon-Jon was whining to them every other day but the PPM told him that they would never trust him again.
That’s fine, because the Caymanian people will never trust the Oppressives and Alden ever again.
what a mess, everyone is fighting for power!! Time for the real government, the people of the Cayman Islands, to come together and call for an early election to replace the whole lot!! This is really disgraceful and insulting, to the people of the Cayman Islands!!
Problem is we’ve never really had any good choices. Jude tried but too smart for the job I guess. Kenny and Jay are obviously not over bright people if not plain dumb and both love hanging with the women beater. Think we might be screwed.
yes. let’s just have one of the accounting firms draw random names out of a hat that are Caymanian and have a real degree from a real college and no criminal history as the three qualifications.
Nice grip guys.
And so it starts: Bloat people scurrying off the sinking ship.
clown show.
Funny smell here. Sniff, sniff :-{ Smells like something you might step in in a farmyard!
Cayman Gov’t reminds me of my childhood; watching movies of the “Keystone Cops…” Utter incompetence in all respects.
can we drop the “Sir” nonsense please.
And the Honorable nonsense too
To be honest, yea I believe all of the above is true.
Just one big joke. All of them sound like a bunch of spoiled little brats. They should all be ashamed of them selves.
Maybe direct intervention from London isn’t a bad idea after all.
Such micky mouse politicians. It sounds like a school playground with X not liking Y all just frstheti g there own very large bank balances and no regards for cayman
Independent, purportedly non-party affiliated candidates were elected in both of the last two cycles. The founding alliance mantra of PACT was to establish a new running order of responsible thinking, opposing past overt party corruption and the decades of opaque backroom dealings which were hallmarks of successive PPM and UDP regimes. PACT even allowed the backbench opposition members to shadow the government (as they are supposed/required to do in a Westminster Parliament), and participate with transparency, something the previous Unity and PPM regimes wholly disallowed for the entirely of their terms, preferring to scheme and approve crony-tailored legislation and waivers in private caucus. PACTs lame duck alliance membership, was unfortunately corrupted by including those who shall never be trustworthy, and that corrosive force is what has undermined the initial ambitions. We should not be surprised to witness forces in PPM and UDP that proudly oppose good governance and are willing to do anything to sabotage it. This isn’t a positive look for Cayman. Voters need to petition for much tougher restrictions on who might be eligible to stand for election and serve as Members of Parliament. Until the voters decide to do that, and compel legislative change, the worst elements of Cayman will remain eligible for office, and in control of its governance at all costs. Economically, Cayman should expect more blacklistings as it fails to address the oft-cited political corruption, drug transhipment economy, and money laundering. Socially, the Cayman People will continue to pay a high cost for undelivered services, infrastructure, poor accounts, and institutionalised theft.
On the money comment. Should be elevated to full article.
PACT outplayed PPM and left them looking foolish for being power hungry and then too lazy to show up to work. That was their biggest mistake and exposes their lack of leadership and responsibility to their constituents and Cayman.
You really are not reading the tea leaves aren’t you? Progressives knew what they were doing here, showing the gaping cracks in this sham on a government. There wasn’t a real expectation to bring the government down (yet), rather show how barely cobbled together PACT is. And the fact that McKeeva will be a fully functioning voting member of the PACT administration once his resignation date of Nov 30 is realised (and trust me this is absurd – resign and leave, what is this two months’ notice business), is what is the real travesty and “outplayed” is.
I disagree. Everyone knows that PACT is cobbled-together and ineffective.
And yet they’re still in power as a result of the ineffective timing of this move. PPM tried to capitalise on the bad news surrounding McKeeva and have been out-maneuvered again.
And we’re all worse off for it.
The Big Mac has been controlling Wayne from day one. I remember early in his first election they were having a debate in the LA, Wayne said something to the Big Mac that he didn’t like and his response was to remind him that iif it was for him he would never have become a partner at the law firm he worked at. Everyone chuckled and moved on. Not sure if there was any truth to his comment but that was clear indication that one has to be very careful how not to friend friend with others because it might come back and bite you .
Above post should have stated( if it wasn’t for him).
Without politicians who actually have political beliefs of some kind, this is what you get. A bunch of individuals who are in it solely for their own personal power and money in tiny little voting territories. Make them all run island-wide and you’ll do better (Little and Brac can be an exception.)
I don’t know who is advising the PPM but looks like they are trying anything possible to remain in power and poor Alden, banding around peoples names to try to continue to disrupt the Government.
Why the hell would the Premier or anyone in the PACT Government want to abandon his Government to go with these pitiful remnants of the PPM?
Alden, people are tired of your nonsense..
He needs to retire to his farming and take Mckeeva, Julie Joey David Barbara Kathy Jon Jon and Moses with him. Pathetic the lot of them
🎯
You would be surprised or would you. Obviously you are pro-pact. When we lose objectivity we become blind.
This is the underlying problem with people. We allow our “politics” to blind us from truth.
I voted PACT but does not mean I cannot see their faults. I hear from many civil servants saying PACT is disfunctional at best.
PPM is better organized but is probusiness and not propeople.
We are in a hot mess.
PPM is for the business of the few not the many.
Very short-sighted observation. You clearly don’t see the machinations at play. PACT has done nothing of real note in its 18 months of government, and we’re about to enter the deepest recession of our lifetimes this far. Keep the electorate ignorant, they said.
because members of PACT were ready to support the motion of no confidence, that is why. We would love to know how much it cost to keep that from happening.
Nobody noticing the elephant in the room? Deputy Premier has made NO statement either way?????????
Neither did any Minister ???? So what exactly is your point?!?!?
Him is more like the helephant inna de room.