Pageant runner-up now in waiting for Miss Universe

Chloe Powery-Doxey, First Runner-up in the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant

(CNS): With the reigning Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Tiffany Conolly (24), in the middle of an ongoing trial for assault and damage to property, which has been adjourned until 5 December, the local pageant committee has said it is consulting with the Miss Universe Organization over her participation. In a short statement about the situation caused by Conolly being allowed to compete in the local contest while facing criminal charges, committee officials said First Runner-up Chloe Powery-Doxey is ready to step in.

“Our succession plan has always been that if a reigning queen is unable to complete her reign or perform her duties for any reason, there is a first runner-up who is ready to assume the role,” the committee stated in relation to Powery, who also won Miss Best Legs.

While claiming they were unable to comment on the current legal proceedings relating to Conolly, committee members said, “It is important to remember that in the court of law an individual is innocent until proven guilty. As we navigate through a renaissance within the pageant world, it is also important to understand that no candidate is flawless; some come from harsh beginnings and strive to improve themselves throughout their journey.”

Conolly appeared in court this week as the crown set out its case against her for assaulting, her former lover, his father and a police officer and smashing up two cars. Due to court timetable constraints, the case was adjourned until December, a few weeks before the Miss Universe Pageant takes place in Louisiana in January. Even if all goes to plan and the case is completed by 6 December as currently anticipated, the presiding magistrate will need a few days to deliberate and draw up her verdict, narrowing the window of opportunity for her to compete if she is cleared of all charges.

Pageant officials also made it clear that they had acted on advice from the tourism ministry in what has become an embarrassing situation for the local beauty contest, but they also said they believed the decisions were in the best interest of all concerned.

“The Committee will continue to execute what it has always been commissioned to do by the Ministry of Tourism, and that is to produce a pageant, empower and mentor young ladies in the Cayman Islands and not deny them the opportunity to participate as long as they meet the requirements. The current requirements are under review by the ministry. Additionally, going forward the due diligence tasks will be the primary responsibility of the Committee,” the statement read.

“Historically, the Committee did not make decisions in its sole discretion, in particular for critical matters. This situation was no different. Out of an abundance of caution, we believe that the directives provided by the ministry and other influential stakeholders to this point were in everyone’s best interest,” the committee members added.