Pageant runner-up now in waiting for Miss Universe
(CNS): With the reigning Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Tiffany Conolly (24), in the middle of an ongoing trial for assault and damage to property, which has been adjourned until 5 December, the local pageant committee has said it is consulting with the Miss Universe Organization over her participation. In a short statement about the situation caused by Conolly being allowed to compete in the local contest while facing criminal charges, committee officials said First Runner-up Chloe Powery-Doxey is ready to step in.
“Our succession plan has always been that if a reigning queen is unable to complete her reign or perform her duties for any reason, there is a first runner-up who is ready to assume the role,” the committee stated in relation to Powery, who also won Miss Best Legs.
While claiming they were unable to comment on the current legal proceedings relating to Conolly, committee members said, “It is important to remember that in the court of law an individual is innocent until proven guilty. As we navigate through a renaissance within the pageant world, it is also important to understand that no candidate is flawless; some come from harsh beginnings and strive to improve themselves throughout their journey.”
Conolly appeared in court this week as the crown set out its case against her for assaulting, her former lover, his father and a police officer and smashing up two cars. Due to court timetable constraints, the case was adjourned until December, a few weeks before the Miss Universe Pageant takes place in Louisiana in January. Even if all goes to plan and the case is completed by 6 December as currently anticipated, the presiding magistrate will need a few days to deliberate and draw up her verdict, narrowing the window of opportunity for her to compete if she is cleared of all charges.
Pageant officials also made it clear that they had acted on advice from the tourism ministry in what has become an embarrassing situation for the local beauty contest, but they also said they believed the decisions were in the best interest of all concerned.
“The Committee will continue to execute what it has always been commissioned to do by the Ministry of Tourism, and that is to produce a pageant, empower and mentor young ladies in the Cayman Islands and not deny them the opportunity to participate as long as they meet the requirements. The current requirements are under review by the ministry. Additionally, going forward the due diligence tasks will be the primary responsibility of the Committee,” the statement read.
“Historically, the Committee did not make decisions in its sole discretion, in particular for critical matters. This situation was no different. Out of an abundance of caution, we believe that the directives provided by the ministry and other influential stakeholders to this point were in everyone’s best interest,” the committee members added.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Why do we have 2 separate pageant committees? There only used to be 1 with the winner going on to the various international pageants.
Why is government involved in this type of event at all? Give a prize if you wish but stay out of the organisation and trouble.
Surely a place the size of a small town does not need all this division, fund raising, hassle, etc.
“Some come from harsh beginnings and strive to improve themselves.”
Harsh beginnings aren’t the issue here. It’s her criminal and assaultive behaviour.
And, let’s be honest, if she really wanted to improve herself, there’s more socially redeeming and non-insultive ways to that besides entering a so-called beauty pageant.
Did someone put their thumb on the scale for Ms. Conolly to win or for her to stay in her position as long as she has? Like pageants or not Ms. Conolly seems to been a bad choice to represent Cayman.
She got legs
She knows how to use them
She never begs
She knows how to choose them
#legalizecommonsense
So,let’s take this in logical context – not judging anyone.
Ms. Conolly has gone public with her self-admitted mental and dad-abandonment issues. Perhaps winning the title, after multiple attempts, may have helped improve any self-image issues which may or may not exist; clearly the public outcry and minor punitive actions implemented would be a downer though. So would a public trial, even if she is acquitted.
So, how ready would she be to represent Cayman internationally, and is that what we really think of “Caymankind” “brand”??
In my humble opinion she’d be better prepared for some good counselling.
This farce just goes to prove we have incompetent people in the Ministries and especially the pageant committee. At this point just take away the crown and prizes from this disgraceful Tiffany and give them to Chloe.
After that dismantle the current committee and replace them with a brighter bunch.
Beauty pageants…..LOL. The 1970s is on the phone. They want their pageant back.
Connolly will be an issue no matter what. She is lying to herself.
Put Chloe in and be done with it all.
WOW, after seeing this picture of the runner up, she should DEFINITELY take the crown. BEAUTIFUL!
20 @ 1:14pm – Yes! Natural beauty, if that’s what matters…… instead if the winner’s manufactured look.
So based on no material change in situation they are now going back on their previous decision and essentially stripping the crown from the winner. If any of this mattered they would just be digging their hole deeper by adding an indefensible decision upon a bad one.
Just de-throne Conolly and legitimize Chloe.
If the first runner-up takes on the responsibilities of the winner, then it should be fair to say that that person should be given ALL that goes with the task of representing our islands; including the $70K Educational Scholarship.
Miss Universe is 14/1/23. Less than 3 months to prepare for a pageant of that caliber = waste of time, effort and money. We need to just sit this one out.
At this stage, we just need to give it all to runner up. If a winner is unable to perform her duties for MONTHS on end…..she is obviously unfit. Then again, those of us with half a brain and a sliver of morals would have not even cleared her to participate in the pageant based on prior and pending cases.
As they say beauty is in the eyes of the beholde, so I find it hard to understand why Chloe was not chosen from the beginning. I just hope the scholarship money is intact and has’nt t been squandered away already.