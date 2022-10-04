Pageant queen becomes CAL’s fourth female flyer

First Officer Leanni Tibbetts

First Officer Nathan Myers

First Officer Nathan Myers and First Officer Leanni Tibbetts in the cockpit of a Twin Otter aircraft

First Officer Leanni Tibbetts

First Officer Nathan Myers

(CNS): Miss World Cayman Islands Leanni Tibbetts has become the fourth woman to become a pilot with Cayman Airways, having successfully completed the local airline’s recruitment and training programme. She and Nathan Myers, who both joined Cayman Airways in May and passed their flight training last month, are the newest first officers on the Twin Otter fleet operated by Cayman Airways Express.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two very talented and qualified Caymanian pilots to the Cayman Airways family and we look forward to watching them advance up the ranks to Captain of the B737-8 jet fleet,” said Captain Dave Scott, Executive VP of Operations and Chief Operations Officer.

Eight Caymanian pilots, including Myers and Tibbetts, were recently offered the position of first officer on the Twin Otter fleet, and the other six will be going through the required Ground School Training in the coming months. Acting Chief Pilot Captain Gary Hydes noted that the airline’s objective is for all new pilot hires to someday become B737-8 captains.

He explained that a pilot’s career progression at CAL starts with the entry-level pilot position of first officer on the Twin Otter fleet, followed by the first officer position on the Saab 340B+ fleet. They then progress to captain on the Twin Otter fleet, which is followed by movement to the B737-8 fleet as first officer, then captain on the Saab 340B+, and finally to captain on the B737-8 jets, which is considered the pinnacle of each CAL pilot’s career.

First Officer Myers said, “Ever since I was a young boy, it was a goal to fly for Cayman Airways, so now that I’m finally here it feels surreal, and I can’t believe it’s actually happening!” Myers has a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics from Liberty University in Virginia and an Associates in Science degree from the University College of the Cayman Islands with a concentration in Physics and Environmental Science. He has a Commercial Multi-Engine Licence with Instrument Rating.

First Officer Tibbetts has a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management with a Flight Minor in Aviation Environmental Science from Florida Institute of Technology (FIT). She has a Commercial Multi-Engine licence with Instrument Rating. She was also president of Women in Aviation at FIT and currently serves as a volunteer sub-lieutenant with the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps and is a volunteer call-taker with the National Emergency Operations Centre. First Officer Tibbetts was crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022 on 24 September.

She said getting to this point had been a long time coming. “I graduated in 2019 but Cayman Airways wasn’t hiring at the time, so I left the aviation field for a while until I heard that Cayman Airways was hiring pilots again, and clearly the love and passion is still there for flying,” she said.

Tibbetts is the fourth active female pilot at Cayman Airways overall, who make up 10% of the 44 pilots currently employed by the airline. The other female flyers are First Officer Giselah Ebanks, B737-8 fleet; Captain Crystal Godet, Twin Otter fleet; and First Officer Amber Hydes, Twin Otter fleet.