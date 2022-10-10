PACT MPs accept Bush’s resignation on his terms
(CNS): With the entire opposition boycotting the current session of parliament, the PACT Government voted to accept the resignation of Speaker McKeeva Bush on Friday without any debate or discussion. The resolution confirms the government’s support for the terms Bush set out in his resignation letter, paving the way for him to remain in the chair for more than seven weeks and preside over parliament and the management of the House, despite the cloud of scandal surrounding him.
The West Bay veteran MP remains the subject of a police investigation as a result of allegations of sexual harassment at a cocktail event last month at the Ritz-Carlton during the Caribbean Tourism Organization conference. Even if Bush did not commit an offence, there is little dispute that he was intoxicated and behaved inappropriately with, CNS now understands, at least four women, three of whom were public officials.
However, during the parliamentary meeting, no government member made any reference to Bush’s behaviour or the reason why the government is willing to accept his extended stay, even though Deputy Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks could temporarily take the chair until a new speaker is elected by the parliament.
The opposition members boycotted the meeting precisely for this reason. But their absence meant there was no one in the chamber to challenge the resolution and force the government to explain its decision to accept Bush’s prolonged notice period.
Speaking at the press briefing at the PPM HQ shortly after Premier Wayne Panton moved the resolution and all 13 PACT members voted in favour of accepting Bush’s resignation, Barbara Conolly said that, as a woman, she would have felt very uncomfortable sitting in the House on Friday with Bush in the chair.
“I would like to challenge those three women parliamentarians that are in government to let this country know how they are going to sit there… based on the disrespect Mr Bush has for the women of this country,” she added.
But they did sit, and Deputy Premier Chris Saunders said he had a fundamental problem accepting the absence of the opposition, noting that every day people get up and go to work in conditions that are far from ideal.
“There are times when you have challenges in your workplace,” he said, but people still show up for work. “Having a problem or an issue with somebody is no reason not to show up for work.” He pointed out that MPs are very well paid and when it was “time to work, it was time to work”.
“I really want to record my disgust as the minister of labour for the tens of thousands of people in this country that get up every single morning and face traffic, unfortunately, face challenges… And if you want to represent hard-working decent people, you need to go to work,” Saunder told the empty opposition benches.
The question also remains over how much the opposition’s own role in dealing with Bush in the past has led to him remaining in the prestigious office almost two years after he was convicted of assault.
When he was arrested following an attack on the female manager of a beach bar on Seven Mile Beach just before the pandemic, the PPM government did nothing and Bush continued to preside over legislative proceedings after he was charged. Even after he pleaded guilty on 3 December 2020, he continued in office conducting the historic ceremony to change the name of the Legislative Assembly to the House of Parliament.
At the time, Premier Alden McLaughlin dodged the situation. On Friday, the now opposition back-bencher insisted things were different then to the circumstances that Panton now finds himself in. While Bush presided over the formal renaming ceremony, McLaughlin said Bush didn’t sit over any other meetings of the House once he was convicted.
McLaughlin said he had only two choices: to debate the no-confidence vote that the opposition at the time was pushing for or put the question to the people. But the member for Red Bay denied he sought to avoid a challenge in the way the PACT government has now done.
Nevertheless, the record shows that the PPM-led government continued to take no action for several months and allowed Bush to remain in office even though there were no parliamentary meetings. It was apparent that Bush had threatened to topple the government if he was booted out of high office. But under growing public pressure, McLaughlin opted to call an early election to avoid a messy confrontation with Bush over the assault conviction.
The decision on Bush’s future was passed to the voters of West Bay West. But Bush retained his seat, albeit with the narrowest margin in his career, and none of the candidates he campaigned with were elected. Then, with Bush stalling the post-election horsetrading, Panton struck the controversial deal with him and Bush returned to the speaker’s chair.
The agreement, however, was supposed to achieve a number of things, such as excluding him from caucus and government business in exchange for his support for the PACT coalition government made up of the independents who had collectively achieved the most votes. But McLaughlin said Panton did this when he already knew that Bush was convicted and after Panton himself had resigned from the PPM because of their failure to remove him following the assault charges.
As allegations of hypocrisy continue on both sides over Bush, although his resignation is now on the record, he continues to fuel disruption and instability for PACT. The government is seeking to regroup following the opposition’s failure to turn up to deal with their proposed no-confidence vote in the PACT Government and the muted success of the confidence vote Friday. But it is clear the Bush scandal has exacerbated the turbulent political waters for Panton.
See the PPM press conference on YouTube below:
And to think Bush and KB profess to be CHRISTIANS!
Bush got what he wanted, another $300,000 or so + perks to stuff in his already fat pockets.
As for Chris Saunders’ comments about the absence of the opposition, what about the hundreds of civil servants who have sat at home over the years, some for as long as 4 years, on full salary waiting to appear in court for their cases to be heard?.
My favorite part is PACT will accept Bush as one of their back benchers, which will allow him to caucus with them (something he could not do as Speaker). And since PACT barely knows the difference between Caucus and Cabinet, he’s going to wield enormous influence while Kenny, Jay and Chris lap up his lessons.
If only we had a Governor with a spine.
Absolutely disgusting. Call an early election NOW! The people deserve better and deserve to know the government they are voting in – not the midnight horse trading that cobbles governments together based on hapless independents. ENOUGH of Panton’s thirst for power by any means necessary!
PACT messed up here. There is something significant that is being overlooked. PPM might have already picked up on this. Apparently, the PACT is all about gambling with democracy, the Caymanian people’s lives and good governance.
“Some cause happiness wherever they go, others when they go” Oscar Wilde (attributed).
McBush god bless you at the final curtain. Your comedic genius will live on forever as will your repulsiveness to most every woman on this island.
In the words of Sinatra “I did it my way”
This begs the question whether the Speaker has leverage over all PACT members. By caving in to the Speakers terms they condone his behaviour and his remaining in his post. Bush is clearly not fit to be Speaker let alone an MP after he steps down. This is nothing short of a travesty. Shame on PACT and most of all the Premier who lacks the gumption, backbone and party support to rightly end the political career of a miscreant like McKeeva Bush.
Y’all stop ya foolishness ya hear. A new Speaker needs to be appointed. A speaker with requisite knowledge of parliamentary protocol and procedures. For Bush to vacate his seat immediately as a large number of idjuts are clamoring for would be disastrous for the Parliament. As is done in the Private sector resignation date was negotiated in line with the aforesaid need. Whether PPM or you monkeys who don’t think like it or not it was the right decision.. Bush has not been charged with any crime as yet , he hasn’t been fired by the Parliament for the no numb nuts ppm are too busy talking shiiiite on the street and abrogating their duty of attending lParliament. As is done in the Private sector and even in government, the Uk is a prime example, the resignation was accepted en Toto with an agreed date. So until then PPM says they will add vacation days with pay to their already swollen salaries. Let that be a real unforgettable lesson to the six constituencies these slackers represent.
You only have to read the last paragraph of McKeeva’s resignation letter to find the answer to your question.
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/Speakers-resignation-letter-3-October-2022.pdf
The majority of PACT members, but not the Premier, want him. The real question being begged would be: Is Wayne the Premier or just a figurehead who is temporarily being tolerated by the coalition he believes that he put together?
Why would this have required leverage – The house isn’t likely to be sitting again aside from this sitting
Mckeeva staying in office as a lame duck ‘Speaker’ until the end of November will have almost no effect on anything of substance. This is the political equivalent of giving someone on death row their last meal, it changes nothing and at the end of the day means nothing.
Just avoids a nasty protracted political show by Mckeeva grandstanding and moaning and fighting using the procedural power of the Speaker.
Would it be nice if he left immediately? Sure, does it matter either as long as he leaves prior to the next sitting? Not really
This is just much ado about nothing as usual from the PPM who I would remind you and others are the only reason he is even probably still in Parliament – if he had actually be removed as Speaker by vote and fully disgraced in 2021 as the opposition at the time tried to do it is highly likely he would have lost his seat in the 2021 election. He only retained his seat by less than 30 votes likely because the PPM spared him the public embarrassment of being formally defrocked.
Yet even now, not a single voter has organized a petition to amend the Elections Law to bar those with criminal convictions from eligibility for this echelon of public trust. Don’t like the view, change the landscape. Do it, or let history repeat itself!
For love of country, apparently.
There’s a very small part of me, very small, that would love Jon Jon in charge. In reality he shouldn’t be allowed to run a tap let alone a country but can you imagine the fun we’d have for a while!
Not with you for Jon Jon running the Cayman Islands, but definitely would love to hear him speak more often. Dwayne “The Brain” never disappoints with comedic relief.
agreed or Kenny
Banana, anyone?
Hilarious even thinking about it!!!
Barbara was happy to sit in the LA with Bush when the video proved he mauled the bartender, but now all of a sudden, she has issues with the female gov members sitting with Bush as the speaker. Barbara we already knew you have spaghetti for a spine but now THERE IS NO DOUBT. We see you Barbara!!!
At least she stepped up this time- she is way ahead of the PACK dumbasses. Barbara I am proud of you
I suppose power has a price, and you pay it by giving up your sense of shame.
And any morals you may have once possessed.
Disgusting, every last one of them.