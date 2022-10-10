PACT MPs accept Bush’s resignation on his terms

Speaker McKeeva Bush takes part in the name-changing ceremony in May 2020

(CNS): With the entire opposition boycotting the current session of parliament, the PACT Government voted to accept the resignation of Speaker McKeeva Bush on Friday without any debate or discussion. The resolution confirms the government’s support for the terms Bush set out in his resignation letter, paving the way for him to remain in the chair for more than seven weeks and preside over parliament and the management of the House, despite the cloud of scandal surrounding him.

The West Bay veteran MP remains the subject of a police investigation as a result of allegations of sexual harassment at a cocktail event last month at the Ritz-Carlton during the Caribbean Tourism Organization conference. Even if Bush did not commit an offence, there is little dispute that he was intoxicated and behaved inappropriately with, CNS now understands, at least four women, three of whom were public officials.

However, during the parliamentary meeting, no government member made any reference to Bush’s behaviour or the reason why the government is willing to accept his extended stay, even though Deputy Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks could temporarily take the chair until a new speaker is elected by the parliament.

The opposition members boycotted the meeting precisely for this reason. But their absence meant there was no one in the chamber to challenge the resolution and force the government to explain its decision to accept Bush’s prolonged notice period.

Speaking at the press briefing at the PPM HQ shortly after Premier Wayne Panton moved the resolution and all 13 PACT members voted in favour of accepting Bush’s resignation, Barbara Conolly said that, as a woman, she would have felt very uncomfortable sitting in the House on Friday with Bush in the chair.

“I would like to challenge those three women parliamentarians that are in government to let this country know how they are going to sit there… based on the disrespect Mr Bush has for the women of this country,” she added.

But they did sit, and Deputy Premier Chris Saunders said he had a fundamental problem accepting the absence of the opposition, noting that every day people get up and go to work in conditions that are far from ideal.

“There are times when you have challenges in your workplace,” he said, but people still show up for work. “Having a problem or an issue with somebody is no reason not to show up for work.” He pointed out that MPs are very well paid and when it was “time to work, it was time to work”.

“I really want to record my disgust as the minister of labour for the tens of thousands of people in this country that get up every single morning and face traffic, unfortunately, face challenges… And if you want to represent hard-working decent people, you need to go to work,” Saunder told the empty opposition benches.

The question also remains over how much the opposition’s own role in dealing with Bush in the past has led to him remaining in the prestigious office almost two years after he was convicted of assault.

When he was arrested following an attack on the female manager of a beach bar on Seven Mile Beach just before the pandemic, the PPM government did nothing and Bush continued to preside over legislative proceedings after he was charged. Even after he pleaded guilty on 3 December 2020, he continued in office conducting the historic ceremony to change the name of the Legislative Assembly to the House of Parliament.

At the time, Premier Alden McLaughlin dodged the situation. On Friday, the now opposition back-bencher insisted things were different then to the circumstances that Panton now finds himself in. While Bush presided over the formal renaming ceremony, McLaughlin said Bush didn’t sit over any other meetings of the House once he was convicted.

McLaughlin said he had only two choices: to debate the no-confidence vote that the opposition at the time was pushing for or put the question to the people. But the member for Red Bay denied he sought to avoid a challenge in the way the PACT government has now done.

Nevertheless, the record shows that the PPM-led government continued to take no action for several months and allowed Bush to remain in office even though there were no parliamentary meetings. It was apparent that Bush had threatened to topple the government if he was booted out of high office. But under growing public pressure, McLaughlin opted to call an early election to avoid a messy confrontation with Bush over the assault conviction.

The decision on Bush’s future was passed to the voters of West Bay West. But Bush retained his seat, albeit with the narrowest margin in his career, and none of the candidates he campaigned with were elected. Then, with Bush stalling the post-election horsetrading, Panton struck the controversial deal with him and Bush returned to the speaker’s chair.

The agreement, however, was supposed to achieve a number of things, such as excluding him from caucus and government business in exchange for his support for the PACT coalition government made up of the independents who had collectively achieved the most votes. But McLaughlin said Panton did this when he already knew that Bush was convicted and after Panton himself had resigned from the PPM because of their failure to remove him following the assault charges.

As allegations of hypocrisy continue on both sides over Bush, although his resignation is now on the record, he continues to fuel disruption and instability for PACT. The government is seeking to regroup following the opposition’s failure to turn up to deal with their proposed no-confidence vote in the PACT Government and the muted success of the confidence vote Friday. But it is clear the Bush scandal has exacerbated the turbulent political waters for Panton.