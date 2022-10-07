Opposition boycotting parliament until speaker goes

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart addresses Parliament (file photo)

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said Friday that under the current government Cayman’s legislature is becoming a “kangaroo parliament”, as he announced that the opposition would not take part in the proceedings until Speaker McKeeva Bush vacates office. In a statement issued just after the meeting opened this morning, the opposition leader said that although Bush has resigned, he expects, and the government is enabling him, to continue in the chair when he should leave immediately.

“I regret to say that under this Government we are rapidly becoming a ‘kangaroo parliament’,” McTaggart stated on behalf of the PPM members. “We take our oaths seriously when we swore to serve the people of the Cayman Islands in the House of Parliament. We would be abdicating our duty to the country to participate in the sham that today’s meeting of Parliament has become.”

He accused the government of banding together to prevent a motion of lack of confidence in the speaker from being debated on a false premise. “This refusal of a valid motion is inexcusable and a violation of all democratic principles of Parliament,” McTaggart added, as he confirmed that the opposition would not attend on Friday.

The meeting was opened with Bush defending criticisms against him relating to his failure to get the Parliamentary Code of Conduct completed in line with his commitment when he was appointed as Speaker in the deal cut with the PACT Government after the elections last year. That was followed immediately by a motion moved by government back-bencher Dwayne Seymour (BTE) and supported by Isaac Rankin (EE) for a vote of confidence in PACT, which had been filed in reaction to the opposition’s original no-confidence vote.

Seymour said that, as a former member of the opposition and a minister in the last PPM-led administration, he was “uniquely qualified” to bring the motion and reassure the parliament that the PACT administration retains his confidence and that of others. He said that his loyalty had been called into question so he wanted to defend the government. He said the PACT was not a band of yes-men, as he implied that government disagreements were healthy.

Seymour said the opposition’s decision to file a no-confidence motion had given PACT the determination and resolve to keep going. He said that despite the roadblocks, they want to make life better for all Caymanians, as he listed what he said were the many things the government had achieved in the first 18 months.