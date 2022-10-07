Opposition boycotting parliament until speaker goes
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said Friday that under the current government Cayman’s legislature is becoming a “kangaroo parliament”, as he announced that the opposition would not take part in the proceedings until Speaker McKeeva Bush vacates office. In a statement issued just after the meeting opened this morning, the opposition leader said that although Bush has resigned, he expects, and the government is enabling him, to continue in the chair when he should leave immediately.
“I regret to say that under this Government we are rapidly becoming a ‘kangaroo parliament’,” McTaggart stated on behalf of the PPM members. “We take our oaths seriously when we swore to serve the people of the Cayman Islands in the House of Parliament. We would be abdicating our duty to the country to participate in the sham that today’s meeting of Parliament has become.”
He accused the government of banding together to prevent a motion of lack of confidence in the speaker from being debated on a false premise. “This refusal of a valid motion is inexcusable and a violation of all democratic principles of Parliament,” McTaggart added, as he confirmed that the opposition would not attend on Friday.
The meeting was opened with Bush defending criticisms against him relating to his failure to get the Parliamentary Code of Conduct completed in line with his commitment when he was appointed as Speaker in the deal cut with the PACT Government after the elections last year. That was followed immediately by a motion moved by government back-bencher Dwayne Seymour (BTE) and supported by Isaac Rankin (EE) for a vote of confidence in PACT, which had been filed in reaction to the opposition’s original no-confidence vote.
Seymour said that, as a former member of the opposition and a minister in the last PPM-led administration, he was “uniquely qualified” to bring the motion and reassure the parliament that the PACT administration retains his confidence and that of others. He said that his loyalty had been called into question so he wanted to defend the government. He said the PACT was not a band of yes-men, as he implied that government disagreements were healthy.
Seymour said the opposition’s decision to file a no-confidence motion had given PACT the determination and resolve to keep going. He said that despite the roadblocks, they want to make life better for all Caymanians, as he listed what he said were the many things the government had achieved in the first 18 months.
See all the statements regarding this issue in the CNS Library.
See Fridy morning’s session of parliament below (there is some interferance at the beginning)
Does this mean that we “The People”., do not pay you, since you gave yourselves’Leave of Absence “.. …… No Work No Pay. At least McKeeva showed up.
Run it all from London with half a dozen civil servants. Joke.
PPM did the right thing! Spineless Wayne Panton should be ashamed of himself to sink so low to maintain title. He and the rest of PACT – OMG what a disgrace!
Imagine the noises and potential JRs and moaning all around that would come shortly after. Nonetheless, the Governor may need to step in yet again to fix the fresh mess. Wow.
Governor need to call up the regiment and have all these fools removed to a stockade, from where they can be put to work on the chain gang.
McBeater at the front, Panton at the back, the rest of them in between.
This is a great idea from Roy. Let’s get a bunch of kangaroos and install them in Parliament. Leave them to it and we will no longer need any elections and let’s face it, the kangaroos will do a far superior job than the current incumbent morons.
Politics always requires that leaders take stands for the betterment of the country. Which do you think has more impact? Removing a speaker or removing the Government? PPM motioned for both – the Speaker himself accepted the motion against Gov which outweighs that against Speaker in any event.
And yet, after given the opportunity to tell the whole country, detail by detail, why PPM feels that PACT Government is incapable – they chose to take the day off claiming they will not sit with McKeeva Bush! Really??? Half of you been in with Bush for over two decades and now you choose to take a vacation from your biggest move ever!?
The PPM are the ones making a circus out of the Cayman Islands parliament! Plugging the media with article and press release after press release with attempts to overthrow instead of getting down to policy and real business and dealing with the true issues of the day!
Then you little adult children should have your salaries cut or suspended because it simply means you are not going to do any wak for that time period. But to say this will happen? Oh boy. Who am I kidding. These BoBos and Teetees don’t wake now under normal circumstances. Everyone of unna should have your salaries boycotted because none of ya any better than the rest. Except, the Speaker who is the center of your gesture to not wak.
Oh poor babies…they lost the election and still can’t believe it
The ppm are a joke, throwing their toys out of the pram again
Just go away and let adults run the country
The collective actions today of the PPM is the definition of hypocrisy and petulance.
How ironic that all PPM members showed up for work in the same Parliament with Mckeeva Bush in the Speaker’s Chair AFTER he was convicted in 2020 and was a key member of the PPM led Coalition government of National UNITY 2017-2021.
They failed to show up to work today to defend or provide any justifications for their own motion of No Confidence in the Government…that is a historic fumble that is likely unprecedented in the Commonwealth.
This is another classic example of the PPM’s “Selective outrage” and political theatre by our elected leaders in the Opposition.
Unfortunately, this is also consistent behavior by those at the highest levels of the civil service who operate by using a similar “sliding scale of accountability” in the Cayman Islands to justify their decisions etc.
This sort of behavior by ‘leaders’ in the opposition who are getting paid to show up to work in Parliament for the people yet deciding not to do their jobs but still earning their salary is nothing short of a national embarrassment. In the private sector there are consequences for such actions including termination of employment.
The same individuals when the PPM were the government in power were willing to work with the Speaker.
Consider these facts:
1. PPM were happy to keep him as Speaker for 4 years.
2. PPM did not remove him or demand he resign after the first incident in Florida within 3 months of the 2017 election.
3. The PPM did not call for him to resign after he was found guilty in Grand Court in Feb 2020.
Where was their outrage and principles then? We are talking about the same PPM MP’s that failed to show up for work that are allegedly standing on principles today.
Why did they not demand he resign given his public transgressions and the large majority they held as the PPM led government of National Unity?
I get the political games…but as citizens we have to be able to call bullshit when we see.
As leaders they should be setting the best example for the country and insuring that these principles they claim to have are applicable to all persons in all situations not just for political theatre.
Our competitors will be rubbing their hands and laughing at today’s events and the circus like behavior by some of our elected clowns.
#STAYWOKE🇰🇾
Kind regards
Johann Moxam
It’s funny how they are so hell-bent now on getting rid of Mac but would not do it years ago. Sore losers.
I guess poor Alden is missing his throne.
Macbeater needs to go but so do all of you!!!
And just think. All this could have been avoided if PPM had fired him the first time.
Did i hear Mr. Bush announce a lecture series on the Code of Conduct that will be taught by him? Now I have heard it all. It is a Kangaroo Parliament! Stop the madness.
If PPM , the opposition, is not coming to work for the next 2 months then they should not be paid.
Well, that gives PACT plenty of time to get some stuff done. Are you up for it Pact?
Yep. They should have that code of conduct complete and signed by everyone except absent members by sunset.
Politics sometimes requires that people take a stand on principle! Well done PPM
BS they were paid to go to work ! Our money sad when politicians outright steal time from the people by not working fir their salary . Principle Roy’s big foot!
Anyone with an iota of self-respect and respect for the parliament would have done the same thing. Well done Sir Alden and the PPM. Do not submit yourselves under this man again. You sure stood out from the crowd. So proud of you!!
yes… well do e to the people who called an early election rather than remove Mac last time. Funny how all these moral sticking points only pop up when PPM has nothing to lose.
I find this all rather hypocritical of PPM. Sure PACT should never have had Bush as speaker in the first place but don’t forget how long PPM had him in power. Also, politics aside do what is right for our islands, not all this posturing.
Bananas anyone?
McKeeva should not be sitting in as house speaker anymore he is a total disgrace and so is Panton for bringing him back.
Cayman islands government is a joke
Will anyone notice?
One can only hope Whitehall does.
Boycotting does not serve the people. Ask the Grand Court to confirm that PACT has breached the Constitution. Ask the Governor and the UK to end this farce of a Parliament and call a new election. Act – don’t pout.
Exactly !!!!!. That is what I was thinking his statement was about.
I guess they would feel ashamed to come in with a vote of no confidence against the Government only having to explain why the five of them were the only one voting for their motion..
PPM are burying and distancing themselves from the Cayman voters with this extreme thirst for power at whatever cost.
If I had got up this morning and not gone to work without telling my boss and then went on social media to say I wasn’t coming back in until someone who has resigned leaves the place of work, my ass would be fired and it would be the last time I worked there. They had to work one day this month and they couldn’t even do that. Somebody tell me why we are paying them in excess of $11k every month please?
I’m not a PPM supporter, but the reason why the Opposition in any Parliament brings a motion is usually so they can make enlightening statements during the debate on the motion, or just bring attention to a subject, that the people who vote would not otherwise hear.
This is why not one wry word will be said about McKeeva in this session, and people reading history years from now will have to assume that he did nothing wrong. After all, they have his letter saying that he didn’t do anything wrong.
So you take your oath to serve the people so seriously, that you refuse to serve the people?
They certainly would not be serving the people today. You all need to write the crap that the deputy speaker pulled, not once but twice..
I am no fan of the PPM crowd but on this they are absolutely right. So long as Bush sits in the Speaker’s chair the parliament has no credibility.
John John admitting that the Catron led government is untenable.
Who is Catron?
Where will Big Mac go after politics? Is he an expert in a specific field in the private sector? I think he could open a Caymanian style restaurant in West Bay maybe call it The Diplomat which could be rather popular.
He’s not resigning as an elected member of West Bay, only as the Speaker of the House. He will only be a backbencher after his timeline expires in November.
Unfortunately, I think that he will be re-elected again.
There used to be a Le Diplomat here some 35 or 40 years ago. It was an upmarket , must wear jackets restaurant in what is now the Grand Pavilion.
I doubt if Mac could go there , not knowing which fork to use.
Mac is also a reputed ‘Consultant’. Remember: China Harbor. His consultancy efforts has been mainly focused on ports: Airports & Seaports.
Oh, and– High Value Real Estate Mergers-Acquisitions and Political Horse Trading, too.
Lots of money💰💵 in the Bank🏦
Previous administrations have never really been spectacular, but I believe PACT has hit a new low. It’s very disappointed to see how these events are unfolding, the fact that McKeeva was even allowed to run again and now determine his departure date (which I believe he has no intention of honouring) is scandalous.
I understand PPM’s actions. The job of the opposition is to keep the current government accountable, but the current government is not even allowing them to do that.
These are worrying times for Cayman, especially when we have to wait until 2025 to change anything. Hopefully there will be some young educated Caymanians in the next election.
What a pile of hog wash 2:20 pm you forget who let Bush political career alive for their own benefit , who else but the PPM do now somebody uses him and it’s all wrong and they are the devil incarnate. You and the whole bunch a you have become stupefied by the vitriolic shenanigans of Sir Alden Mash Roy etc who gave away everything besides the salt water during their tenor .
There were young educated Caymanians in the last election but the electorate prefer dumb dumbs like themselves. They only want someone who can push his/her hands in the pockets and pull out a wad of money. GLory to the PPM.
Oh my!
Your Excellency the Governor,
The Leader of the Opposition is correct. This Parliament is not operating within the rule of law. Please dissolve this government and call for a new election.
I agree that the Speaker must go, but I would ask the Opposition to do something more concrete to remove him and force PACT to start obeying the rule of law and operating within the Constitution.
State your case that the Speaker and his UDP/PACT followers are operating outside the law in writing and submit it to the Governor asking the Governor to use his powers under S.84 of the Constitution to dissolve this undemocratic government and call an election.
They have probably done that? They are quite capable of doing both. They had to take the stand they took today.. to show up under Mckeeva’s governance today would have been a travesty of justice.
The history of the PPM is that they cross their pinkies behind their backs when they recite “oaths”. They were the worst. Enabled criminal McKeeva to stay on, denied a vote on port, and resisted calling and conceding elections, amongst other things. They are our own homegrown MAGAtards.
What a bunch of spoilt adults, if you can call them that..
The people hired you to go to work and not get all worked up in your feelings because someone who resigns is still at work..
If anyone, can’t see what the PPM is about now, something is seriously wrong..
Becoming a Kangaroo Court?
Cayman’s Parliament has been much worse for a very long time Bobo and everyone seems to get that but the 19 clowns that currently sit in it.
What effing Planet do you all live on Roy?
Well, I’m letting my boss right know now that the next time someone resigns, I’m not coming in until he leaves.. If the PPM can do, I can do it too!
Their absence serves a purpose and makes a point.
I doubt yours would
I listened to as much of Seymour’s speech as I could tolerate. He truly is an embarrassment…made worse by the fact that in order to give weight to some spurious point he is trying to make, he says God is behind it all. Also, who did he get to write this speech? Bad though it was, it had words and constructions in it that are way beyond this son of the soil.
Seymour is so dumb, so convinced he has “God given talents” so uneducated, so out of his depth .
If that is what is running Cayman, with Saunders, Mac, Jay and Bryan, then no more investment from me, and many others who are just shaking their heads will agree.
PACT – enabling the drunken beating of women since 2021.
All the McKeeva Bush enablers and supporters were there though.
Funny I see former candidate like JM have joined the Mark Road bandwagon today in support of Mac
This is wonderful that PPM will not return till Honorable Bush leaves. I say stay on as the Speaker Honorable Bush so we never have to look at the PPM losers again!
Just make sure that you are not getting a salary or any other taxpayer funded benefits for the period of time that you will be away from the job.