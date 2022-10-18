OAG’s report on court ‘deficient’, says CJ

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie inspects the police contingent at the Grand Court Opening, Jan 2021

(CNS): The country’s top judge has hit back at the Office of the Auditor General following criticisms made in a review report of judicial administration published last week. Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, who retires this month after decades on the bench and managing the local court system, has said the original OAG report published in 2019 was “deficient in several fundamental respects” and none of the concerns about the flaws raised by the court management were ever acknowledged.

In a lengthy statement defending court staff and explaining the challenges the administration faces, CJ Smellie rejected the criticisms and accused the OAG of relying “on the erroneous assumption that the efficiency and effectiveness of the Judicial Administration, as a whole, can be measured against allegations of excessive costs of progressing cases through the Summary Courts”.

He said several of the audit recommendations were “based upon no true understanding of how the justice system works”.

In the report, Auditor General Sue Winspear and her team criticised the court management for not implementing any of the recommendations that were made by the Public Accounts Committee in their report, which was based on her April 2019 audit, and for not completing an outline business case for what the chief justice has said for years is a much needed fit-for-purpose courthouse.

However, CJ Smellie said that the business case was in progress but had been suspended due to the pandemic. Work on this has now resumed, he said, noting that there was never any risk that one would not have been completed.

The senior judge pointed out that the original completed PAC report, which was supposed to be focused on the problem of a courthouse, was published just a few months before the pandemic struck.

“The year of the original Report, 2019, marked the onset of the pandemic that resulted in disruptions and dislocations, the likes of which the world has not seen in generations,” he wrote.

But despite COVID disruptions and an increase in court matters, from family issues to financial service cases, the court staff managed to work around the pandemic and prevent the build-up of a backlog.

He said an independent assessment by external consultants in March 2022 revealed no significant backlogs in any of the criminal divisions. The CJ said the consultants were engaged before the OAG’s Report “to examine and advise on our administration of the courts”, focusing on the Criminal Divisions. The first visit was in 2019 before the national pandemic shutdown.

He pointed out that in the audit, the auditor general had said the current court buildings were not fit for purpose. However, he said she did not accept that this was having a direct impact on the Judicial Administration’s ability to function and implement the recommendations made in the audit. He said the report did not discuss the real reason why a workforce plan could not yet be developed and deployed.

He said that the “chronic lack of accommodations for staff and the constant adjustments that must be made to alleviate its impact” were not mentioned even though this is a critical part of the challenge faced by the judiciary. “The impact of this constant state of flux has been substantial at all levels, yet the judiciary and support staff continue to deliver justice, an incredibly sensitive and testing objective in itself, while coping with these challenges.”

The CJ said the report was prompted by a request by the Public Accounts Committee for an audit on whether a new court building, which had been promised by successive governments for more than two decades, was really needed.

“Ironically, the OAG had, perhaps unwittingly, answered that remit in its own assessment” that “the existing court buildings are not fit for purpose. Regrettably, but hopefully not irretrievably, the result is that public attention is now being diverted away from the underlying obvious need for modern court facilities,” he added.

He said Judicial Administration had made a clear response in 2021 to the OAG that “a proper business case must and will be presented to government before any decision could possibly be taken to invest in a new building”.

He explained that in the interim, the acquisition of the former Scotia Bank building had relieved to a degree, in the short- to medium-term, the chronic need for space that has hampered the operations of the courts for decades. It brings the total available courtrooms to nine, all of varying sizes and specifications. Only four of the nine will be available or suitable for the hearing of the more serious criminal cases, one of which must be available for the Court of Appeal.

Four of the nine courtrooms are in Kirk House, which is held on lease, and the trial of risk-sensitive criminal cases cannot take place in that building, so there are many occasions when cases need to be postponed for want of a suitable courtroom, he said, as he once again made the case for a new courthouse.

“I fear that in the continuing absence of adequate modern court facilities, the Administration will become the victim of its own success, the result of a false perception that such facilities are not really needed” because they have been getting by without when they are, in fact, increasingly desperate.

“A much more nuanced and balanced OAG response, based upon a more rigorous assessment process than soliciting annual responses to the flawed original Report, would contribute much to avoiding that ill-advised outcome,” the chief justice added.